Lakeland Bancorp (LBAI) Holder Banc Funds Co Increased Position; Sarasin & Partners Llp Cut Its Holding in United Technologies (UTX) as Stock Price Declined

Sarasin & Partners Llp decreased its stake in United Technologies Corp (UTX) by 0.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sarasin & Partners Llp sold 2,940 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.64% . The institutional investor held 818,932 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $105.55 million, down from 821,872 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sarasin & Partners Llp who had been investing in United Technologies Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $108.28 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.68% or $2.07 during the last trading session, reaching $125.49. About 1.79 million shares traded. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 0.38% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.38% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 04/05/2018 – United Technologies Wins EU Nod for $23 Billion Rockwell Deal; 12/03/2018 – WASHINGTON UTC STAFF AKS FOR COMMISSION TO EXTEND DEADLINES; 24/04/2018 – United Technologies 1Q Segment Operating Margin 13.1%; 20/03/2018 – UTX: Breaking: Pratt & Whitney will start supplying spare engines for Airbus A320neos to IndiGo from tomorrow. Pratt tells IndiGo grounded planes will fly again in 40 days. Meanwhile, IndiGo has lost more than $600 million in market value this month; 22/05/2018 – UTX CEO: TALKING WITH INVESTORS ABOUT VALUE OF POSSIBLE BREAKUP; 04/05/2018 – Hedge fund Third Point pushes UTC to split into 3 businesses-letter; 22/05/2018 – UTX CEO SEES INCREASE IN PRATT INVENTORY TURNS; 24/04/2018 – UTX CEO STILL SEES ROCKWELL COLLINS DEAL CLOSE MID-2018; 04/05/2018 – Activist Third Point Pushes for Breakup of United Technologies; 23/05/2018 – United Tech to invest $15 billion in U.S. over next five years

Banc Funds Co Llc increased its stake in Lakeland Bancorp Inc. (LBAI) by 25.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Banc Funds Co Llc bought 286,852 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.15% . The hedge fund held 1.42 million shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.20M, up from 1.13 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Banc Funds Co Llc who had been investing in Lakeland Bancorp Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $747.24M market cap company. The stock increased 2.00% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $14.8. About 76,140 shares traded. Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI) has declined 16.85% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.85% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.34 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.11, from 1.45 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 13 investors sold LBAI shares while 31 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 42 raised stakes. 27.24 million shares or 2.62% more from 26.55 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ameriprise Financial owns 66,331 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement reported 59,622 shares stake. Great West Life Assurance Can accumulated 0% or 7,726 shares. Barclays Public Ltd Com holds 0% of its portfolio in Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI) for 37,827 shares. Clearbridge Invests Ltd Liability Corp owns 110,709 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Aperio Grp Inc Limited Co reported 38,554 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage holds 9,369 shares. Fmr Ltd Com owns 1,937 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Mcrae Cap Mngmt holds 331,156 shares. Prudential Finance Inc holds 152,880 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Manufacturers Life Ins Com The reported 29,538 shares. Acadian Asset Ltd Co reported 43,487 shares stake. Voya Invest Mngmt Limited Co stated it has 0% in Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI). Thrivent For Lutherans holds 114,520 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. 35,600 were reported by First Manhattan.

Banc Funds Co Llc, which manages about $1.41 billion and $1.34B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Tri City Bankshares Corporation (TRCY) by 29,700 shares to 107,270 shares, valued at $2.23M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Guaranty Bancshares Inc. (GNTY) by 45,477 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 64,555 shares, and cut its stake in W.T.B. Financial Corporation (WTBFB).

Since May 6, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 sales for $34,446 activity.

Sarasin & Partners Llp, which manages about $17.00 billion and $5.19B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Booking Hldgs Inc by 2,666 shares to 24,785 shares, valued at $43.25M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Costco Whsl Corp New (NASDAQ:COST) by 32,527 shares in the quarter, for a total of 733,841 shares, and has risen its stake in Agco Corp (NYSE:AGCO).

Analysts await United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.01 earnings per share, up 4.15% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.93 per share. UTX’s profit will be $1.73B for 15.61 P/E if the $2.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.20 actual earnings per share reported by United Technologies Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.64% negative EPS growth.