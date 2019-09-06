Lakeland Bancorp Inc. (LBAI)’s Financial Results Comparing With Wellesley Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:WEBK)

Lakeland Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI) and Wellesley Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:WEBK), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Regional – Northeast Banks. These factors are particularly influence the risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lakeland Bancorp Inc. 16 3.55 N/A 1.31 12.55 Wellesley Bancorp Inc. 33 2.82 N/A 2.33 13.41

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Lakeland Bancorp Inc. and Wellesley Bancorp Inc. Wellesley Bancorp Inc. has higher revenue and earnings than Lakeland Bancorp Inc. The business that is currently more affordable of the two stocks is the one that has a lower price-to-earnings ratio. Lakeland Bancorp Inc. is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Wellesley Bancorp Inc., indicating that it is currently more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lakeland Bancorp Inc. 0.00% 10% 1.1% Wellesley Bancorp Inc. 0.00% 9.3% 0.7%

Volatility and Risk

A 0.85 beta means Lakeland Bancorp Inc.’s volatility is 15.00% less than Standard and Poor’s 500’s volatility. Wellesley Bancorp Inc. has a 0.44 beta and it is 56.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Lakeland Bancorp Inc. and Wellesley Bancorp Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 55.7% and 11%. Lakeland Bancorp Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 1.3%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 31.18% of Wellesley Bancorp Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Lakeland Bancorp Inc. -0.67% 0.8% -2.15% 4.13% -16.85% 10.6% Wellesley Bancorp Inc. 0% -6.04% 1.69% 0.16% -0.79% 12.65%

For the past year Lakeland Bancorp Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Wellesley Bancorp Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 9 factors Wellesley Bancorp Inc. beats Lakeland Bancorp Inc.

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Lakeland Bank that provides financial products and services for individuals and small to medium sized businesses. It offers commercial banking services, including savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as demand deposits; lending solutions, such as short and medium term loans, lines of credit, letters of credit, inventory and accounts receivable financing, real estate construction loans, mortgage loans, small business administration loans, commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, and equipment financing, as well as merchant credit card services; and Internet banking, mobile banking, wire transfer, night depository, and cash management services. The company also provides consumer banking services, including checking accounts, savings accounts, NOW accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, secured and unsecured loans, consumer installment loans, mortgage loans, and safe deposit services, as well as Internet banking services. In addition, it offers investment and advisory services; and non-deposit products, which include securities brokerage services, including mutual funds and variable annuities. As of January 26, 2018, the company operated 53 branch offices throughout Bergen, Essex, Morris, Ocean, Passaic, Somerset, Sussex, and Union counties in New Jersey; 6 New Jersey regional commercial lending centers in Bernardsville, Jackson, Montville, Newton, Teaneck, and Waldwick; 1 commercial lending center in New York to serve the Hudson Valley region; and 1 commercial loan production office serving Middlesex and Monmouth counties in New Jersey. Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Oak Ridge, New Jersey.

Wellesley Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Wellesley Bank that provides various financial services to individuals, non-profit organizations, small businesses, and other entities in eastern Massachusetts. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing demand deposits, such as checking accounts; interest-bearing demand accounts comprising negotiable order of withdrawal and money market accounts; savings accounts; and certificates of deposit, as well as offers remote capture products. The company also offers residential mortgage loans, commercial real estate loans, and construction loans, as well as home equity lines of credit and other consumer loans that consist of fixed-rate second mortgage loans, automobile loans, loans secured by passbook or certificate accounts, and overdraft loans; and commercial business loans, such as term loans, revolving lines of credit, and equipment loans. In addition, it is involved in the provision of investment advisory services, as well as a range of non-deposit investment products, including mutual funds and equities through a third-party registered broker-dealer. As of December 31, 2015, Wellesley Bancorp, Inc. operated through an executive office and three full service branch offices located in Wellesley, Massachusetts; one limited service office in Needham; and one full-service branch office in Boston. The company was founded in 1911 and is based in Wellesley, Massachusetts.