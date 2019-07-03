Lakeland Bancorp Inc. (LBAI)’s Financial Results Comparing With Horizon Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:HBNC)

Lakeland Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI) and Horizon Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:HBNC), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Regional – Northeast Banks. These factors are particularly influence the risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lakeland Bancorp Inc. 16 4.02 N/A 1.31 12.28 Horizon Bancorp Inc. 16 4.34 N/A 1.33 12.35

Table 1 highlights Lakeland Bancorp Inc. and Horizon Bancorp Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Horizon Bancorp Inc. is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than Lakeland Bancorp Inc. The company that is more affordable between the two has a lower P/E ratio. Lakeland Bancorp Inc. is trading at a lower P/E ratio than Horizon Bancorp Inc., indicating that it is presently more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lakeland Bancorp Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Horizon Bancorp Inc. 0.00% 10% 1.2%

Risk and Volatility

Lakeland Bancorp Inc. is 14.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 0.86 beta. From a competition point of view, Horizon Bancorp Inc. has a 0.96 beta which is 4.00% less volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 53.9% of Lakeland Bancorp Inc. shares and 48.6% of Horizon Bancorp Inc. shares. Insiders owned 2.8% of Lakeland Bancorp Inc. shares. Insiders Comparatively, owned 1.9% of Horizon Bancorp Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Lakeland Bancorp Inc. -3.08% 2.55% -2.25% -2.25% -18.43% 8.51% Horizon Bancorp Inc. -2.33% 1.18% -3.25% -4.55% -17.15% 3.68%

For the past year Lakeland Bancorp Inc. has stronger performance than Horizon Bancorp Inc.

Summary

Horizon Bancorp Inc. beats Lakeland Bancorp Inc. on 9 of the 9 factors.

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Lakeland Bank that provides financial products and services for individuals and small to medium sized businesses. It offers commercial banking services, including savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as demand deposits; lending solutions, such as short and medium term loans, lines of credit, letters of credit, inventory and accounts receivable financing, real estate construction loans, mortgage loans, small business administration loans, commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, and equipment financing, as well as merchant credit card services; and Internet banking, mobile banking, wire transfer, night depository, and cash management services. The company also provides consumer banking services, including checking accounts, savings accounts, NOW accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, secured and unsecured loans, consumer installment loans, mortgage loans, and safe deposit services, as well as Internet banking services. In addition, it offers investment and advisory services; and non-deposit products, which include securities brokerage services, including mutual funds and variable annuities. As of January 26, 2018, the company operated 53 branch offices throughout Bergen, Essex, Morris, Ocean, Passaic, Somerset, Sussex, and Union counties in New Jersey; 6 New Jersey regional commercial lending centers in Bernardsville, Jackson, Montville, Newton, Teaneck, and Waldwick; 1 commercial lending center in New York to serve the Hudson Valley region; and 1 commercial loan production office serving Middlesex and Monmouth counties in New Jersey. Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Oak Ridge, New Jersey.