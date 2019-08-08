Lakeland Bancorp Inc. (LBAI) and Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:PGC) Contrasting side by side

Lakeland Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI) and Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:PGC) compete with each other in the Regional – Northeast Banks sector. We will analyze and contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lakeland Bancorp Inc. 16 3.73 N/A 1.31 12.55 Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation 28 3.34 N/A 2.32 12.28

Table 1 demonstrates Lakeland Bancorp Inc. and Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation appears to has higher revenue and earnings than Lakeland Bancorp Inc. Presently more expensive of the two stocks is the company with a higher price-to-earnings ratio. Lakeland Bancorp Inc. has been trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation, which means that it is at the moment the more expensive of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Lakeland Bancorp Inc. and Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lakeland Bancorp Inc. 0.00% 10% 1.1% Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation 0.00% 9.7% 1%

Volatility and Risk

Lakeland Bancorp Inc. is 15.00% less volatile than S&P 500 because the company has a beta of 0.85. Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation’s 1.00% less volatile than S&P 500 volatility due to the company’s 0.99 beta.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Lakeland Bancorp Inc. and Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 55.7% and 70.6% respectively. Insiders held 1.3% of Lakeland Bancorp Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 2.8% of Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Lakeland Bancorp Inc. -0.67% 0.8% -2.15% 4.13% -16.85% 10.6% Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation -0.46% 0.07% 0.04% 5.45% -14.83% 12.91%

For the past year Lakeland Bancorp Inc. was less bullish than Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation.

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Lakeland Bank that provides financial products and services for individuals and small to medium sized businesses. It offers commercial banking services, including savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as demand deposits; lending solutions, such as short and medium term loans, lines of credit, letters of credit, inventory and accounts receivable financing, real estate construction loans, mortgage loans, small business administration loans, commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, and equipment financing, as well as merchant credit card services; and Internet banking, mobile banking, wire transfer, night depository, and cash management services. The company also provides consumer banking services, including checking accounts, savings accounts, NOW accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, secured and unsecured loans, consumer installment loans, mortgage loans, and safe deposit services, as well as Internet banking services. In addition, it offers investment and advisory services; and non-deposit products, which include securities brokerage services, including mutual funds and variable annuities. As of January 26, 2018, the company operated 53 branch offices throughout Bergen, Essex, Morris, Ocean, Passaic, Somerset, Sussex, and Union counties in New Jersey; 6 New Jersey regional commercial lending centers in Bernardsville, Jackson, Montville, Newton, Teaneck, and Waldwick; 1 commercial lending center in New York to serve the Hudson Valley region; and 1 commercial loan production office serving Middlesex and Monmouth counties in New Jersey. Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Oak Ridge, New Jersey.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Peapack-Gladstone Bank that provides private banking and wealth management services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Private Wealth Management. It offers checking and savings accounts, money market and interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company also provides working capital lines of credit, term loans for fixed asset acquisitions, commercial mortgages, multi-family mortgages, and other forms of asset-based financing services; and residential and commercial mortgage, home equity lines of credit, and other second mortgage loans, as well as construction loans. In addition, it offers asset management services; personal trust services, including services as executor, trustee, administrator, custodian, and guardian; corporate trust services comprising services as trustee for pension and profit sharing plans; and other financial planning and advisory services. Further, the company operates automated teller machines at 20 locations; and provides telephone and Internet banking, merchant credit card, and customer support sales services. It private banking clients include businesses, non-profits, and consumers; and wealth management clients comprise individuals, families, foundations, endowments, trusts, and estates. The company operates its private banking locations in Bedminster, Morristown, Princeton, and Teaneck, New Jersey; and wealth management branches in Somerset, Morris, Hunterdon, Middlesex, and Union counties. Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation was founded in 1921 and is based in Bedminster, New Jersey.