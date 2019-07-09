Lakeland Bancorp Inc. (LBAI) and Its Rivals Financial Results Comparison

Lakeland Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI) is a company in the Regional – Northeast Banks industry and that’s how we contrast it to its rivals. The comparing will be based on the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

53.9% of Lakeland Bancorp Inc.’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.60% of all Regional – Northeast Banks’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. On other hand Lakeland Bancorp Inc. has 2.8% of its shares held by company insiders versus an average of 4.89% insiders ownership for its rivals.

Profitability

Table 1 has Lakeland Bancorp Inc. and its rivals’ return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lakeland Bancorp Inc. 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% Industry Average 15.81% 8.99% 0.90%

Valuation and Earnings

The following data compares Lakeland Bancorp Inc. and its rivals’ net income, gross revenue and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Lakeland Bancorp Inc. N/A 16 12.28 Industry Average 43.72M 276.58M 22.44

Lakeland Bancorp Inc. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its peers. With presently lower P/E ratio Lakeland Bancorp Inc. is more affordable than its peers.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 shows breakdown of recent ratings for Lakeland Bancorp Inc. and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Lakeland Bancorp Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 0.00 1.75 1.00 2.58

The potential upside of the peers is 73.43%.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Lakeland Bancorp Inc. and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Lakeland Bancorp Inc. -3.08% 2.55% -2.25% -2.25% -18.43% 8.51% Industry Average 2.48% 4.18% 6.13% 6.19% 11.03% 12.05%

For the past year Lakeland Bancorp Inc. has weaker performance than Lakeland Bancorp Inc.’s peers.

Risk and Volatility

A beta of 0.86 shows that Lakeland Bancorp Inc. is 14.00% less volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Lakeland Bancorp Inc.’s rivals’ beta is 0.68 which is 32.11% less volatile than S&P 500.

Dividends

Lakeland Bancorp Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Lakeland Bancorp Inc.’s peers show that they’re better in 6 of the 5 factors compared to the company itself.

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Lakeland Bank that provides financial products and services for individuals and small to medium sized businesses. It offers commercial banking services, including savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as demand deposits; lending solutions, such as short and medium term loans, lines of credit, letters of credit, inventory and accounts receivable financing, real estate construction loans, mortgage loans, small business administration loans, commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, and equipment financing, as well as merchant credit card services; and Internet banking, mobile banking, wire transfer, night depository, and cash management services. The company also provides consumer banking services, including checking accounts, savings accounts, NOW accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, secured and unsecured loans, consumer installment loans, mortgage loans, and safe deposit services, as well as Internet banking services. In addition, it offers investment and advisory services; and non-deposit products, which include securities brokerage services, including mutual funds and variable annuities. As of January 26, 2018, the company operated 53 branch offices throughout Bergen, Essex, Morris, Ocean, Passaic, Somerset, Sussex, and Union counties in New Jersey; 6 New Jersey regional commercial lending centers in Bernardsville, Jackson, Montville, Newton, Teaneck, and Waldwick; 1 commercial lending center in New York to serve the Hudson Valley region; and 1 commercial loan production office serving Middlesex and Monmouth counties in New Jersey. Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Oak Ridge, New Jersey.