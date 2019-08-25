Lakeland Bancorp Inc. (LBAI) and Its Peers Financial Results Comparison

As Regional – Northeast Banks company, Lakeland Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI) is competing with its rivals based on the profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

55.7% of Lakeland Bancorp Inc.’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.71% of all Regional – Northeast Banks’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. 1.3% of Lakeland Bancorp Inc. shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.24% of all Regional – Northeast Banks companies shares are held by company insiders.

Profitability

Table 1 has Lakeland Bancorp Inc. and its competitors’ return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lakeland Bancorp Inc. 0.00% 10.00% 1.10% Industry Average 14.78% 9.92% 0.99%

Valuation & Earnings

The following data compares Lakeland Bancorp Inc. and its competitors’ valuation, top-line revenue and net income.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Lakeland Bancorp Inc. N/A 16 12.55 Industry Average 42.25M 285.86M 23.43

Lakeland Bancorp Inc. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its competitors. With presently lower price-to-earnings ratio Lakeland Bancorp Inc. is more affordable than its rivals.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 shows summary of current ratings for Lakeland Bancorp Inc. and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Lakeland Bancorp Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 0.00 2.00 1.14 2.73

As a group, Regional – Northeast Banks companies have a potential upside of 98.52%.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Lakeland Bancorp Inc. and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Lakeland Bancorp Inc. -0.67% 0.8% -2.15% 4.13% -16.85% 10.6% Industry Average 2.44% 3.00% 6.60% 10.24% 11.39% 14.99%

For the past year Lakeland Bancorp Inc. has weaker performance than Lakeland Bancorp Inc.’s competitors.

Volatility and Risk

A beta of 0.85 shows that Lakeland Bancorp Inc. is 15.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. In other hand, Lakeland Bancorp Inc.’s rivals have beta of 0.69 which is 30.63% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Dividends

Lakeland Bancorp Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Lakeland Bancorp Inc.’s competitors beat Lakeland Bancorp Inc. on 6 of the 5 factors.

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Lakeland Bank that provides financial products and services for individuals and small to medium sized businesses. It offers commercial banking services, including savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as demand deposits; lending solutions, such as short and medium term loans, lines of credit, letters of credit, inventory and accounts receivable financing, real estate construction loans, mortgage loans, small business administration loans, commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, and equipment financing, as well as merchant credit card services; and Internet banking, mobile banking, wire transfer, night depository, and cash management services. The company also provides consumer banking services, including checking accounts, savings accounts, NOW accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, secured and unsecured loans, consumer installment loans, mortgage loans, and safe deposit services, as well as Internet banking services. In addition, it offers investment and advisory services; and non-deposit products, which include securities brokerage services, including mutual funds and variable annuities. As of January 26, 2018, the company operated 53 branch offices throughout Bergen, Essex, Morris, Ocean, Passaic, Somerset, Sussex, and Union counties in New Jersey; 6 New Jersey regional commercial lending centers in Bernardsville, Jackson, Montville, Newton, Teaneck, and Waldwick; 1 commercial lending center in New York to serve the Hudson Valley region; and 1 commercial loan production office serving Middlesex and Monmouth counties in New Jersey. Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Oak Ridge, New Jersey.