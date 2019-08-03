Lakeland Bancorp Inc. (LBAI) and Its Peers Comparing side by side.

We are comparing Lakeland Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI) and its peers on their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They are Regional – Northeast Banks companies, competing one another.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Lakeland Bancorp Inc. has 55.7% of its shares owned by institutional investors versus an average of 46.71% institutional ownership for its peers. On other hand Lakeland Bancorp Inc. has 1.3% of its shares owned by company insiders versus an average of 5.24% insiders ownership for its rivals.

Profitability

On first table we have Lakeland Bancorp Inc. and its rivals’ return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lakeland Bancorp Inc. 0.00% 10.00% 1.10% Industry Average 14.78% 9.92% 0.99%

Valuation and Earnings

The following data compares Lakeland Bancorp Inc. and its rivals’ valuation, net profit and top-line revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Lakeland Bancorp Inc. N/A 16 12.55 Industry Average 42.25M 285.86M 23.43

Lakeland Bancorp Inc. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its peers. The business has a lower price-to-earnings ratio which is presently more affordable in contrast to its rivals.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 shows breakdown of recent ratings for Lakeland Bancorp Inc. and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Lakeland Bancorp Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 0.00 2.33 1.14 2.72

The peers have a potential upside of 98.47%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Lakeland Bancorp Inc. and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Lakeland Bancorp Inc. -0.67% 0.8% -2.15% 4.13% -16.85% 10.6% Industry Average 2.44% 3.00% 6.60% 10.24% 11.39% 14.99%

For the past year Lakeland Bancorp Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than the average for its rivals.

Volatility and Risk

Lakeland Bancorp Inc. has a beta of 0.85 and its 15.00% less volatile than S&P 500. In other hand, Lakeland Bancorp Inc.’s competitors have beta of 0.69 which is 30.63% less volatile than S&P 500.

Dividends

Lakeland Bancorp Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Lakeland Bancorp Inc.’s rivals beat on 6 of the 5 factors Lakeland Bancorp Inc.

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Lakeland Bank that provides financial products and services for individuals and small to medium sized businesses. It offers commercial banking services, including savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as demand deposits; lending solutions, such as short and medium term loans, lines of credit, letters of credit, inventory and accounts receivable financing, real estate construction loans, mortgage loans, small business administration loans, commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, and equipment financing, as well as merchant credit card services; and Internet banking, mobile banking, wire transfer, night depository, and cash management services. The company also provides consumer banking services, including checking accounts, savings accounts, NOW accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, secured and unsecured loans, consumer installment loans, mortgage loans, and safe deposit services, as well as Internet banking services. In addition, it offers investment and advisory services; and non-deposit products, which include securities brokerage services, including mutual funds and variable annuities. As of January 26, 2018, the company operated 53 branch offices throughout Bergen, Essex, Morris, Ocean, Passaic, Somerset, Sussex, and Union counties in New Jersey; 6 New Jersey regional commercial lending centers in Bernardsville, Jackson, Montville, Newton, Teaneck, and Waldwick; 1 commercial lending center in New York to serve the Hudson Valley region; and 1 commercial loan production office serving Middlesex and Monmouth counties in New Jersey. Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Oak Ridge, New Jersey.