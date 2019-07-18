Lakeland Bancorp Inc. (LBAI) and Citizens Holding Company (NASDAQ:CIZN) Comparison side by side

This is therefore a comparing of the dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation in Lakeland Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI) and Citizens Holding Company (NASDAQ:CIZN). The two are both Regional – Northeast Banks companies that compete with one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lakeland Bancorp Inc. 16 4.08 N/A 1.31 12.28 Citizens Holding Company 21 2.99 N/A 1.36 15.04

Demonstrates Lakeland Bancorp Inc. and Citizens Holding Company earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation. Citizens Holding Company is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than Lakeland Bancorp Inc. The business that is presently more affordable of the two stocks is the one that has a lower P/E ratio. Lakeland Bancorp Inc. has been trading at a lower P/E ratio than Citizens Holding Company, which means that it is at the moment the more affordable of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of Lakeland Bancorp Inc. and Citizens Holding Company.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lakeland Bancorp Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Citizens Holding Company 0.00% 7.3% 0.6%

Risk and Volatility

Lakeland Bancorp Inc. is 14.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 0.86. In other hand, Citizens Holding Company has beta of -0.17 which is 117.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 53.9% of Lakeland Bancorp Inc. shares and 9.5% of Citizens Holding Company shares. Insiders owned roughly 2.8% of Lakeland Bancorp Inc.’s shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 9.6% of Citizens Holding Company shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Lakeland Bancorp Inc. -3.08% 2.55% -2.25% -2.25% -18.43% 8.51% Citizens Holding Company -2.52% -9.89% -4.43% -11.45% -13.14% -2.38%

For the past year Lakeland Bancorp Inc. had bullish trend while Citizens Holding Company had bearish trend.

Summary

On 8 of the 9 factors Citizens Holding Company beats Lakeland Bancorp Inc.

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Lakeland Bank that provides financial products and services for individuals and small to medium sized businesses. It offers commercial banking services, including savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as demand deposits; lending solutions, such as short and medium term loans, lines of credit, letters of credit, inventory and accounts receivable financing, real estate construction loans, mortgage loans, small business administration loans, commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, and equipment financing, as well as merchant credit card services; and Internet banking, mobile banking, wire transfer, night depository, and cash management services. The company also provides consumer banking services, including checking accounts, savings accounts, NOW accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, secured and unsecured loans, consumer installment loans, mortgage loans, and safe deposit services, as well as Internet banking services. In addition, it offers investment and advisory services; and non-deposit products, which include securities brokerage services, including mutual funds and variable annuities. As of January 26, 2018, the company operated 53 branch offices throughout Bergen, Essex, Morris, Ocean, Passaic, Somerset, Sussex, and Union counties in New Jersey; 6 New Jersey regional commercial lending centers in Bernardsville, Jackson, Montville, Newton, Teaneck, and Waldwick; 1 commercial lending center in New York to serve the Hudson Valley region; and 1 commercial loan production office serving Middlesex and Monmouth counties in New Jersey. Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Oak Ridge, New Jersey.