Lakeland Bancorp Inc. (LBAI) and AmeriServ Financial Inc. (NASDAQ:ASRV) Comparison side by side

As Regional – Northeast Banks companies, Lakeland Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI) and AmeriServ Financial Inc. (NASDAQ:ASRV) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lakeland Bancorp Inc. 16 3.76 N/A 1.31 12.55 AmeriServ Financial Inc. 4 1.41 N/A 0.45 9.19

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Lakeland Bancorp Inc. and AmeriServ Financial Inc. AmeriServ Financial Inc. has lower revenue and earnings than Lakeland Bancorp Inc. Business that presently has a higher price-to-earnings ratio means that it is the more expensive of the two businesses. Lakeland Bancorp Inc.’s presently higher price-to-earnings ratio means it is more expensive than AmeriServ Financial Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Lakeland Bancorp Inc. and AmeriServ Financial Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lakeland Bancorp Inc. 0.00% 10% 1.1% AmeriServ Financial Inc. 0.00% 7.9% 0.7%

Risk and Volatility

A 0.85 beta means Lakeland Bancorp Inc.’s volatility is 15.00% less than S&P 500’s volatility. AmeriServ Financial Inc. on the other hand, has 0.31 beta which makes it 69.00% less volatile compared to S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Lakeland Bancorp Inc. and AmeriServ Financial Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 55.7% and 42.7% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 1.3% of Lakeland Bancorp Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, 6.2% are AmeriServ Financial Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Lakeland Bancorp Inc. -0.67% 0.8% -2.15% 4.13% -16.85% 10.6% AmeriServ Financial Inc. -0.73% 0% -0.73% -0.96% -6.82% 1.74%

For the past year Lakeland Bancorp Inc. was more bullish than AmeriServ Financial Inc.

Summary

Lakeland Bancorp Inc. beats on 10 of the 9 factors AmeriServ Financial Inc.

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Lakeland Bank that provides financial products and services for individuals and small to medium sized businesses. It offers commercial banking services, including savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as demand deposits; lending solutions, such as short and medium term loans, lines of credit, letters of credit, inventory and accounts receivable financing, real estate construction loans, mortgage loans, small business administration loans, commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, and equipment financing, as well as merchant credit card services; and Internet banking, mobile banking, wire transfer, night depository, and cash management services. The company also provides consumer banking services, including checking accounts, savings accounts, NOW accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, secured and unsecured loans, consumer installment loans, mortgage loans, and safe deposit services, as well as Internet banking services. In addition, it offers investment and advisory services; and non-deposit products, which include securities brokerage services, including mutual funds and variable annuities. As of January 26, 2018, the company operated 53 branch offices throughout Bergen, Essex, Morris, Ocean, Passaic, Somerset, Sussex, and Union counties in New Jersey; 6 New Jersey regional commercial lending centers in Bernardsville, Jackson, Montville, Newton, Teaneck, and Waldwick; 1 commercial lending center in New York to serve the Hudson Valley region; and 1 commercial loan production office serving Middlesex and Monmouth counties in New Jersey. Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Oak Ridge, New Jersey.

AmeriServ Financial, Inc. operates as a bank holding company for the AmeriServ Financial Bank that provides various consumer, mortgage, and commercial financial products. It offers retail banking services, such as demand, savings, and time deposits; checking and money market accounts; secured and unsecured consumer loans, and mortgage loans; safe deposit boxes, holiday club accounts, money orders, and travelerÂ’s checks. The company also provides lending, depository, and related financial services, such as commercial real estate mortgage loans, short and medium-term loans, revolving credit arrangements, lines of credit, inventory and accounts receivable financing, real estate-construction loans, business savings accounts, certificates of deposit, wire transfers, night depository, and lock box services to commercial, industrial, financial, and governmental customers. In addition, the company offers personal trust products and services, including personal portfolio investment management, estate planning and administration, custodial services, and pre-need trusts; institutional trust products and services comprising 401(k) plans, defined benefit and defined contribution employee benefit plans, and individual retirement accounts; financial services consisting of the sale of mutual funds, annuities, and insurance products; and union collective investment funds to invest union pension dollars in construction projects that utilize union labor. Further, it engages in underwriting as reinsurer of credit life and disability insurance. The company operates through a network of 16 banking locations in Allegheny, Cambria, Centre, Somerset, and Westmoreland counties, Pennsylvania; and operates 18 automated bank teller machines. AmeriServ Financial, Inc. was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Johnstown, Pennsylvania.