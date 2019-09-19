Lakeland Bancorp Inc. (LBAI) and Amalgamated Bank (NASDAQ:AMAL) Comparison side by side

As Regional – Northeast Banks businesses, Lakeland Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI) and Amalgamated Bank (NASDAQ:AMAL), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lakeland Bancorp Inc. 16 3.91 N/A 1.31 12.55 Amalgamated Bank 17 2.71 N/A 1.59 10.81

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Lakeland Bancorp Inc. and Amalgamated Bank. Amalgamated Bank has higher revenue and earnings than Lakeland Bancorp Inc. The company with the higher P/E out of the two companies is considered for more expensive of the two firms presently. Lakeland Bancorp Inc. is trading at a higher P/E ratio than Amalgamated Bank, indicating that it is presently more expensive of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of Lakeland Bancorp Inc. and Amalgamated Bank.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lakeland Bancorp Inc. 0.00% 10% 1.1% Amalgamated Bank 0.00% 11.1% 1%

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for Lakeland Bancorp Inc. and Amalgamated Bank are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Lakeland Bancorp Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Amalgamated Bank 0 0 1 3.00

Meanwhile, Amalgamated Bank’s consensus price target is $20, while its potential upside is 26.58%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Lakeland Bancorp Inc. and Amalgamated Bank has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 55.7% and 52.8%. Insiders held roughly 1.3% of Lakeland Bancorp Inc.’s shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 0.16% of Amalgamated Bank shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Lakeland Bancorp Inc. -0.67% 0.8% -2.15% 4.13% -16.85% 10.6% Amalgamated Bank -0.64% -2.83% 0.18% -9.25% 29.5% -12%

For the past year Lakeland Bancorp Inc. had bullish trend while Amalgamated Bank had bearish trend.

Summary

Amalgamated Bank beats Lakeland Bancorp Inc. on 6 of the 10 factors.

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Lakeland Bank that provides financial products and services for individuals and small to medium sized businesses. It offers commercial banking services, including savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as demand deposits; lending solutions, such as short and medium term loans, lines of credit, letters of credit, inventory and accounts receivable financing, real estate construction loans, mortgage loans, small business administration loans, commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, and equipment financing, as well as merchant credit card services; and Internet banking, mobile banking, wire transfer, night depository, and cash management services. The company also provides consumer banking services, including checking accounts, savings accounts, NOW accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, secured and unsecured loans, consumer installment loans, mortgage loans, and safe deposit services, as well as Internet banking services. In addition, it offers investment and advisory services; and non-deposit products, which include securities brokerage services, including mutual funds and variable annuities. As of January 26, 2018, the company operated 53 branch offices throughout Bergen, Essex, Morris, Ocean, Passaic, Somerset, Sussex, and Union counties in New Jersey; 6 New Jersey regional commercial lending centers in Bernardsville, Jackson, Montville, Newton, Teaneck, and Waldwick; 1 commercial lending center in New York to serve the Hudson Valley region; and 1 commercial loan production office serving Middlesex and Monmouth counties in New Jersey. Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Oak Ridge, New Jersey.

Amalgamated Bank provides personal and commercial banking products and services to working families, unions, commercial real estate industries, healthcare markets, institutional investors, law firms, non-profits, and political organizations in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, certificates of deposit, money market, and individual retirement accounts; home equity lines of credit options, mortgages, and personal loans and lines of credit options; and commercial loans (lines of credit, letters of credit, and term loans). It also provides services in the areas of online banking and bill pay, organization banking, investment management, small business banking, treasury management, commercial banking, and real estate aspects. Amalgamated Bank was formerly known as Amalgamated Bank of New York and changed its name to Amalgamated Bank in December 2000. The company was founded in 1923 and is based in New York, New York. It has branch locations in Manhattan, Roosevelt Island, Bronx, Brooklyn, and Queens, New York; Pasadena, California; and Washington, District Of Columbia. Amalgamated Bank operates as a subsidiary of Workers United.