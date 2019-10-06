Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (LBAI) Analysts See $0.35 EPS; Shiloh Industries (SHLO) Sentiment Is 0.61

Analysts expect Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI) to report $0.35 EPS on October, 24.They anticipate $0.00 EPS change or 0.00% from last quarter’s $0.35 EPS. LBAI’s profit would be $17.53M giving it 10.91 P/E if the $0.35 EPS is correct. After having $0.35 EPS previously, Lakeland Bancorp, Inc.’s analysts see 0.00% EPS growth. The stock increased 1.26% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $15.27. About 64,986 shares traded. Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI) has declined 16.85% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.85% the S&P500. Some Historical LBAI News: 25/04/2018 – Lakeland Bancorp 1Q Net Interest Income $42.2M; 25/04/2018 – LAKELAND BANCORP INC LBAI.O INCREASES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND BY 15 PCT; 25/04/2018 – Lakeland Bancorp 1Q Noninterest Income $5.3M; 25/04/2018 – Lakeland Bancorp 1Q Net $15.3M; 25/04/2018 – LAKELAND BANCORP INC LBAI.O SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.115/SHR; 22/04/2018 DJ Lakeland Bancorp Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LBAI); 25/04/2018 – Lakeland Bancorp 1Q Rev $47.6M; 25/04/2018 – Lakeland Bancorp 1Q EPS 32c

Shiloh Industries Inc (SHLO) investors sentiment decreased to 0.61 in 2019 Q2. It’s down -0.43, from 1.04 in 2019Q1. The ratio is negative, as 20 hedge funds opened new and increased stock positions, while 33 cut down and sold holdings in Shiloh Industries Inc. The hedge funds in our database now own: 9.99 million shares, down from 10.36 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Shiloh Industries Inc in top ten stock positions increased from 0 to 1 for an increase of 1. Sold All: 15 Reduced: 18 Increased: 11 New Position: 9.

Since May 6, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 sales for $34,446 activity. On Monday, May 6 the insider Hanson James E. II bought $14,347.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.81 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.47, from 1.34 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 10 investors sold Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. shares while 26 reduced holdings. 16 funds opened positions while 49 raised stakes. 27.16 million shares or 0.32% less from 27.24 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Morgan Stanley owns 114,698 shares. State Common Retirement Fund owns 49,900 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Dimensional Fund Advsrs L P accumulated 0.02% or 3.01 million shares. Bridgeway Cap Mgmt holds 195,290 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Principal Fin Grp Inc Inc invested in 0% or 225,551 shares. Captrust Fincl Advsrs accumulated 176 shares. Citigroup Incorporated owns 17,761 shares. Ameritas Invest Partners Incorporated stated it has 0% in Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI). Strs Ohio has 8,500 shares. Aperio Grp invested in 0% or 41,888 shares. Brinker Cap Inc owns 15,774 shares. The United Kingdom-based Gsa Cap Prns Limited Liability Partnership has invested 0.09% in Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI). Fincl Bank Of Mellon Corporation has 319,115 shares. Brandywine Glob Investment Mgmt Ltd Llc, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 9,590 shares. Moreover, Pinnacle Ltd has 0.02% invested in Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI) for 43,453 shares.

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding firm for Lakeland Bank that provides financial services and products for individuals and small to medium sized businesses. The company has market cap of $765.02 million. It offers commercial banking depository products, including savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as demand deposits; lending solutions, such as short and medium term loans, lines of credit, letters of credit, inventory and accounts receivable financing, real estate construction loans, mortgage loans, small business administration loans, commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, and equipment financing solutions, as well as merchant credit card services; and wire transfer, Internet banking, mobile banking, night depository, and cash management services. It has a 11.58 P/E ratio. The firm also provides consumer banking services, including checking accounts, savings accounts, NOW accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, secured and unsecured loans, consumer installment loans, mortgage loans, and safe deposit services.

Since January 1, 0001, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $3.13 million activity.

The stock decreased 1.26% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $3.92. About 34,649 shares traded or 3.28% up from the average. Shiloh Industries, Inc. (SHLO) has declined 39.13% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 39.13% the S&P500. Some Historical SHLO News: 08/03/2018 – SHILOH INDUSTRIES INC QTRLY REVENUES WERE CONSISTENT AT $247.7 MILLION; 27/03/2018 – Shiloh Industries at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 07/05/2018 – Shiloh Industries Opens Nantong Facility to Manufacture Lightweight, High-Integrity Aluminum Cast Products; 29/05/2018 – Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within Shiloh Industries, KMG Chemicals, Quad Graphics, Kearny Financial, Teledyne Technologie; 07/03/2018 – Shiloh Industries Expands Position in Global Magnesium Cross Car Beam Products With Completion of Recent Acquisition; 08/03/2018 – Shiloh Industries 1Q Rev $247.7M; 08/05/2018 – Towle Buys New 5.3% Position in Shiloh Industries; 20/04/2018 – DJ Shiloh Industries Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SHLO); 06/03/2018 Shiloh Industries Hosts Conference Call to Present First-Quarter Fiscal 2018 Results; 08/03/2018 – Shiloh Industries 1Q EPS 21c

Weber Alan W holds 2.62% of its portfolio in Shiloh Industries, Inc. for 1.41 million shares. Towle & Co owns 1.33 million shares or 0.75% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Rbf Capital Llc has 0.23% invested in the company for 461,650 shares. The Connecticut-based Zebra Capital Management Llc has invested 0.04% in the stock. Ancora Advisors Llc, a Us-based fund reported 101,141 shares.

Shiloh Industries, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, supplies light weighting, noise, and vibration solutions to automotive, commercial vehicle, and other industrial markets worldwide. The company has market cap of $93.26 million. It produces body systems components, such as shock towers, instrument panel/cross car beams, torque boxes, tunnel supports, seat supports, seat back frames, hinge pillars, lift gates, door inners, roof supports/roof panels, dash panels, body sides, and B and C pillars; and chassis systems components, including cross members, frame rails, axle carriers, bearing caps, axle covers, axle housings, clutch housings, PTU covers, axle tubes, rack and pinion housings, steering column housings, knuckles, links, wheel hubs, calipers, master cylinders, steering pumps, brake components, wheel blanks, and flanges. It currently has negative earnings. The firm also produces powertrain systems components comprising planetary carriers, clutch housings, transmission gear housings, engine valve covers, valve bodies, rocker arm spacers, heat shields, exhaust manifolds, cones, baffles, muffler shells, engine oil pans, transmission fluid pans, front covers, and transmission covers.