Lake Shore Bancorp (LSBK) to pay $0.12 on Aug 16, 2019; Goldcorp (GG) Shorts Lowered By 7.29%

Goldcorp Inc. acquires, explores for, develops, and operates precious metal properties in Canada, the United States, Mexico, and Central and South America. The company has market cap of $. It primarily explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, and copper deposits. It currently has negative earnings. The companyÂ’s principal producing mining properties include the Red Lake, Porcupine, Musselwhite, and Ã‰lÃ©onore mines in Canada; the PeÃ±asquito mine in Mexico; the Cerro Negro mine in Argentina; and the Pueblo Viejo mine in the Dominican Republic.

Among 3 analysts covering Goldcorp (NYSE:GG), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Goldcorp had 7 analyst reports since February 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Goldcorp Inc. (NYSE:GG) has “Hold” rating given on Wednesday, April 10 by Deutsche Bank. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Tuesday, February 26 by RBC Capital Markets. The stock of Goldcorp Inc. (NYSE:GG) has “Neutral” rating given on Tuesday, February 12 by UBS.

Lake Shore Bancorp, Inc. operates as the savings and loan holding firm for Lake Shore Savings Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services and products. The company has market cap of $86.99 million. The firm offers various deposit products, including regular savings deposits, such as Christmas Club, passbook, and statement savings accounts; money market savings and checking accounts; interest bearing and non-interest bearing checking accounts comprising demand deposits; health savings accounts; retirement accounts; time deposits; and interest on lawyer accounts, as well as accounts for individuals and commercial accounts for businesses. It has a 23.62 P/E ratio. The Company’s loan portfolio includes one-to four-family residential mortgages, home equity loans, commercial real estate loans, construction loans, business installment loans, lines of credit, and other commercial loans; and consumer loans that include personal consumer loans, overdraft lines of credit, vehicle loans, secured and unsecured property improvement loans, and other secured and unsecured loans.