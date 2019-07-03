Lake Shore Bancorp Inc. (LSBK)’s Financial Results Comparing With WVS Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:WVFC)

Both Lake Shore Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:LSBK) and WVS Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:WVFC) are each other’s competitor in the Savings & Loans industry. Thus the contrast of their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lake Shore Bancorp Inc. 15 4.49 N/A 0.65 22.94 WVS Financial Corp. 17 4.48 N/A 1.55 11.33

Demonstrates Lake Shore Bancorp Inc. and WVS Financial Corp. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation. WVS Financial Corp. has higher revenue and earnings than Lake Shore Bancorp Inc. The company with a higher price-to-earnings ratio is currently more expensive of the two stocks. Lake Shore Bancorp Inc.’s current price-to-earnings ratio is higher than that of WVS Financial Corp., which means that it is the expensive of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 has Lake Shore Bancorp Inc. and WVS Financial Corp.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lake Shore Bancorp Inc. 0.00% 4.5% 0.7% WVS Financial Corp. 0.00% 7.8% 0.8%

Volatility & Risk

Lake Shore Bancorp Inc.’s current beta is 0.05 and it happens to be 95.00% less volatile than S&P 500. WVS Financial Corp.’s 0.79 beta is the reason why it is 21.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 12.3% of Lake Shore Bancorp Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 21.7% of WVS Financial Corp. are owned by institutional investors. About 2.6% of Lake Shore Bancorp Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, 25.68% are WVS Financial Corp.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Lake Shore Bancorp Inc. -0.33% -2.76% 1.35% -13.04% -5.12% -0.4% WVS Financial Corp. 2.22% -1.28% 19.2% 7.08% 17.11% 19.04%

For the past year Lake Shore Bancorp Inc. has -0.4% weaker performance while WVS Financial Corp. has 19.04% stronger performance.

Summary

WVS Financial Corp. beats on 7 of the 9 factors Lake Shore Bancorp Inc.

Lake Shore Bancorp, Inc. operates as the savings and loan holding company for Lake Shore Savings Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services. The company offers various deposit products, including regular savings deposits, such as Christmas Club, passbook, and statement savings accounts; money market savings and checking accounts; interest bearing and non-interest bearing checking accounts comprising demand deposits; health savings accounts; retirement accounts; time deposits; and interest on lawyer accounts, as well as accounts for individuals and commercial accounts for businesses. Its loan portfolio includes one-to four-family residential mortgages, home equity loans, commercial real estate loans, construction loans, business installment loans, lines of credit, and other commercial loans; and consumer loans that include personal consumer loans, overdraft lines of credit, vehicle loans, secured and unsecured property improvement loans, and other secured and unsecured loans. As of April 27, 2017, the company had 11 full-service branch locations in Western New York, including 5 locations in Chautauqua County and 6 locations in Erie County, New York. The company was founded in 1891 and is headquartered in Dunkirk, New York. Lake Shore Bancorp, Inc. is a subsidiary of Lake Shore, MHC.

WVS Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for West View Savings Bank that provides various banking products and services to residents and businesses. The company offers various deposit products, including regular savings accounts, demand accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as individual retirement account certificates. It also provides single-family and multi-family residential real estate loans; commercial real estate loans; construction loans; land acquisition and development loans; commercial loans comprising loans secured by accounts receivable, marketable investment securities, business inventory and equipment, and related collaterals; and consumer loans, such as home equity loans, home equity lines of credit, loans secured by deposit accounts, and personal and education loans. The company operates six offices in the North Hills suburbs of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. WVS Financial Corp. was founded in 1993 and is based in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.