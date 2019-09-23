Lake Shore Bancorp Inc. (LSBK)’s Financial Results Comparing With County Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:ICBK)

Lake Shore Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:LSBK) and County Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:ICBK) have been rivals in the Savings & Loans for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lake Shore Bancorp Inc. 15 4.34 N/A 0.65 22.71 County Bancorp Inc. 18 2.79 N/A 2.04 8.75

In table 1 we can see Lake Shore Bancorp Inc. and County Bancorp Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. County Bancorp Inc. seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to Lake Shore Bancorp Inc. The company with a higher P/E ratio is presently more expensive of the two stocks. Lake Shore Bancorp Inc.’s presently higher P/E ratio means it is more expensive than County Bancorp Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lake Shore Bancorp Inc. 0.00% 5% 0.7% County Bancorp Inc. 0.00% 9.7% 0.9%

A 0.06 beta indicates that Lake Shore Bancorp Inc. is 94.00% less volatile compared to S&P 500. County Bancorp Inc.’s 31.00% less volatile than S&P 500 volatility due to the stock’s 0.69 beta.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Lake Shore Bancorp Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 County Bancorp Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

County Bancorp Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $20 average price target and a -0.20% potential downside.

Lake Shore Bancorp Inc. and County Bancorp Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 12.5% and 28.6%. Lake Shore Bancorp Inc.’s share held by insiders are 1.5%. Comparatively, County Bancorp Inc. has 17.8% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Lake Shore Bancorp Inc. -1% -1% -7.76% -5.41% -12.34% -1.39% County Bancorp Inc. -1.79% 2.64% -4.49% 3.3% -31.6% 2.82%

For the past year Lake Shore Bancorp Inc. had bearish trend while County Bancorp Inc. had bullish trend.

On 8 of the 10 factors County Bancorp Inc. beats Lake Shore Bancorp Inc.

Lake Shore Bancorp, Inc. operates as the savings and loan holding company for Lake Shore Savings Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services. The company offers various deposit products, including regular savings deposits, such as Christmas Club, passbook, and statement savings accounts; money market savings and checking accounts; interest bearing and non-interest bearing checking accounts comprising demand deposits; health savings accounts; retirement accounts; time deposits; and interest on lawyer accounts, as well as accounts for individuals and commercial accounts for businesses. Its loan portfolio includes one-to four-family residential mortgages, home equity loans, commercial real estate loans, construction loans, business installment loans, lines of credit, and other commercial loans; and consumer loans that include personal consumer loans, overdraft lines of credit, vehicle loans, secured and unsecured property improvement loans, and other secured and unsecured loans. As of April 27, 2017, the company had 11 full-service branch locations in Western New York, including 5 locations in Chautauqua County and 6 locations in Erie County, New York. The company was founded in 1891 and is headquartered in Dunkirk, New York. Lake Shore Bancorp, Inc. is a subsidiary of Lake Shore, MHC.

County Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Investors Community Bank that provides a range of banking and related financial services to individuals, businesses, and industries primarily in northeastern and central Wisconsin. The company offers demand interest bearing and noninterest bearing accounts, money market deposit accounts, NOW accounts, time deposits, regular savings accounts, and checking accounts. It also provides agricultural loans; commercial and industrial loans comprising conventional term loans, and lines of credit and government guaranteed loans; commercial real estate mortgage loans, such as multi-family investment properties and investment retail, office, mini-storage, and warehouse loans; and consumer and personal loans on a collateralized and non-collateralized basis. In addition, the company offers remote merchant deposit capture, Internet banking, cash management, safe deposit, direct deposit, notary, night depository, cashiersÂ’ check, and drive-in teller services; and crop insurance and milk margin products, as well as credit and debit cards. It provides its services through full-service branches in Manitowoc, Appleton, Green Bay, and Stevens Point; and loan production offices in Darlington, Eau Claire, Fond du Lac, and Sheboygan. County Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Manitowoc, Wisconsin.