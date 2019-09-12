Lake Shore Bancorp, Inc. (LSBK) Is At $15.00 Formed Wedge; Fvcbankcorp (FVCB) Shorts Up By 29.55%

Lake Shore Bancorp, Inc. (LSBK) formed wedge down with $14.40 target or 4.00% below today’s $15.00 share price. Lake Shore Bancorp, Inc. (LSBK) has $89.05M valuation. The stock decreased 0.20% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $15. About 9,935 shares traded or 293.00% up from the average. Lake Shore Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSBK) has declined 12.34% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.34% the S&P500. Some Historical LSBK News: 15/05/2018 – HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Exits Position in Lake Shore Bancorp; 17/05/2018 – Lake Shore Bancorp, Inc. Announces New Stk Repurchase Program; 09/03/2018 – LAKE SHORE BANCORP – EXPECTED THAT MHC TO WAIVE DIVIDENDS DECLARED DURING 12-MONTHS ENDING FEB 7, 2019; 20/04/2018 – DJ Lake Shore Bancorp Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LSBK); 09/03/2018 – LAKE SHORE – NOTICE OF NON-OBJECTION FOR WAIVER OF RIGHT TO GET DIVIDENDS PAID BY CO DURING YR ENDING FEB 7, 2019, UP TO $0.10/SHARE ON QTRLY BASIS; 25/04/2018 – Lake Shore Bancorp 1Q EPS 15c; 09/03/2018 LAKE SHORE BANCORP – LAKE SHORE MHC GOT NOTICE OF NON-OBJECTION OF FEDERAL RESERVE BANK OF PHILADELPHIA; 17/05/2018 – Lake Shore Bancorp Existing Repurchase Plan Was Terminated as a Result of the New Plan; 11/05/2018 – Chicago Tribune: Exclusive: Two soaring towers planned for long-languishing Chicago Spire site along Lake Shore Drive; 09/03/2018 – LAKE SHORE BANCORP SAYS LAKE SHORE MHC ELECTED TO WAIVE RIGHT TO GET DIVIDEND TO BE PAID ON MARCH 15 – SEC FILING

Fvcbankcorp Inc (NASDAQ:FVCB) had an increase of 29.55% in short interest. FVCB’s SI was 43,400 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 29.55% from 33,500 shares previously. With 48,900 avg volume, 1 days are for Fvcbankcorp Inc (NASDAQ:FVCB)’s short sellers to cover FVCB’s short positions. The SI to Fvcbankcorp Inc’s float is 0.39%. The stock increased 0.37% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $18.82. About 49,174 shares traded. FVCBankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FVCB) has 0.00% since September 12, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

FVCBankcorp, Inc. operates as the holding firm for FVCbank that provides various banking services and products Virginia. The company has market cap of $260.90 million. It offers deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit. It has a 20.77 P/E ratio. The firm also provides commercial real estate loans; commercial construction loans; commercial loans for various business purposes, such as for working capital, equipment purchases, lines of credit, and government contract financing; SBA loans; asset based loans and accounts receivable financing; home equity loans; and consumer loans.

More notable recent FVCBankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FVCB) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “FVCBankcorp Begins Efforts For Uplisting IPO To Nasdaq – Seeking Alpha” on August 23, 2018, also Gurufocus.com with their article: “Mar 29, 2019 – FVCBankcorp Inc (FVCB) Files 10-K for the Fiscal Year Ended on December 31, 2018 – GuruFocus.com” published on March 29, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “FVCBankcorp, Inc. Announces Record Earnings and Annualized Loan Growth of 15% for First Quarter 2019 – Business Wire” on April 18, 2019. More interesting news about FVCBankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FVCB) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “FVCBankcorp Proposes Terms For $35 Million IPO – Seeking Alpha” published on September 10, 2018 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Fvcbankcorp, Inc. (FVCB) Lags Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 18, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.42, from 1.67 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 1 investors sold Lake Shore Bancorp, Inc. shares while 3 reduced holdings. 2 funds opened positions while 3 raised stakes. 347,689 shares or 20.57% less from 437,741 shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Dimensional Fund Advisors Ltd Partnership invested in 23,750 shares or 0% of the stock. Bridgeway Capital Mngmt reported 0.01% in Lake Shore Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSBK). First Manhattan reported 20,000 shares. Hbk Sorce Advisory Lc holds 0.13% of its portfolio in Lake Shore Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSBK) for 47,658 shares. Blackrock accumulated 1,063 shares or 0% of the stock. Minerva Advisors Limited Liability Co holds 0.24% or 29,669 shares. Raymond James Financial Ser Advsr owns 10,374 shares. Arbiter Prtn Capital Management Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.55% in Lake Shore Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSBK). Morgan Stanley has invested 0% in Lake Shore Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSBK). Tower Research Cap Limited Liability Corp (Trc) invested 0% of its portfolio in Lake Shore Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSBK). The Massachusetts-based Acadian Asset Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0% in Lake Shore Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSBK). 1,050 are owned by Royal Fincl Bank Of Canada. Deutsche Bancorp Ag has 0% invested in Lake Shore Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSBK) for 1,714 shares.