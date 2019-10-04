Lake Shore Bancorp Inc. (LSBK) and Central Federal Corporation (NASDAQ:CFBK) Comparing side by side

Lake Shore Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:LSBK) and Central Federal Corporation (NASDAQ:CFBK) compete against each other in the Savings & Loans sector. We will compare them and contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lake Shore Bancorp Inc. 15 0.00 1.88M 0.65 22.71 Central Federal Corporation 12 0.00 3.79M 1.21 10.07

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies. Central Federal Corporation appears to has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Lake Shore Bancorp Inc. When business has higher price-to-earnings means it is more expensive than its counterpart currently. Lake Shore Bancorp Inc.’s shares have been trading at higher price-to-earnings ratio which means it is currently more expensive than Central Federal Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Lake Shore Bancorp Inc. and Central Federal Corporation’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lake Shore Bancorp Inc. 12,634,408.60% 5% 0.7% Central Federal Corporation 31,348,221.67% 11.8% 0.8%

Volatility and Risk

A 0.06 beta indicates that Lake Shore Bancorp Inc. is 94.00% less volatile compared to S&P 500. Central Federal Corporation has a 0.54 beta and it is 46.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Lake Shore Bancorp Inc. and Central Federal Corporation has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 12.5% and 24.2%. Lake Shore Bancorp Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 1.5%. Comparatively, 15.7% are Central Federal Corporation’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Lake Shore Bancorp Inc. -1% -1% -7.76% -5.41% -12.34% -1.39% Central Federal Corporation 0.25% 0.95% -4.32% 11.56% -6.8% 4.36%

For the past year Lake Shore Bancorp Inc. has -1.39% weaker performance while Central Federal Corporation has 4.36% stronger performance.

Summary

Central Federal Corporation beats on 8 of the 11 factors Lake Shore Bancorp Inc.

Lake Shore Bancorp, Inc. operates as the savings and loan holding company for Lake Shore Savings Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services. The company offers various deposit products, including regular savings deposits, such as Christmas Club, passbook, and statement savings accounts; money market savings and checking accounts; interest bearing and non-interest bearing checking accounts comprising demand deposits; health savings accounts; retirement accounts; time deposits; and interest on lawyer accounts, as well as accounts for individuals and commercial accounts for businesses. Its loan portfolio includes one-to four-family residential mortgages, home equity loans, commercial real estate loans, construction loans, business installment loans, lines of credit, and other commercial loans; and consumer loans that include personal consumer loans, overdraft lines of credit, vehicle loans, secured and unsecured property improvement loans, and other secured and unsecured loans. As of April 27, 2017, the company had 11 full-service branch locations in Western New York, including 5 locations in Chautauqua County and 6 locations in Erie County, New York. The company was founded in 1891 and is headquartered in Dunkirk, New York. Lake Shore Bancorp, Inc. is a subsidiary of Lake Shore, MHC.