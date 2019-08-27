LAIX Inc. (LAIX) Reaches $6.91 Low on Aug, 27; Shorts at Insperity (NSP) Raised By 9.99%

The stock of LAIX Inc. (NYSE:LAIX) reached all time low today, Aug, 27 and still has $6.43 target or 7.00% below today’s $6.91 share price. This indicates more downside for the $339.64M company. This technical setup was reported by Barchart.com. If the $6.43 PT is reached, the company will be worth $23.77M less. The stock decreased 13.73% or $1.1 during the last trading session, reaching $6.91. About 105,010 shares traded or 257.79% up from the average. LAIX Inc. (NYSE:LAIX) has 0.00% since August 27, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Insperity Inc (NYSE:NSP) had an increase of 9.99% in short interest. NSP’s SI was 1.18 million shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 9.99% from 1.07 million shares previously. With 312,300 avg volume, 4 days are for Insperity Inc (NYSE:NSP)’s short sellers to cover NSP’s short positions. The stock increased 1.24% or $1.19 during the last trading session, reaching $97.22. About 24,422 shares traded. Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) has risen 11.36% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.36% the S&P500. Some Historical NSP News: 30/04/2018 – Insperity Sees 2018 Adj EPS $3.36-Adj EPS $3.44; 30/04/2018 – Insperity 1Q Adj EPS $1.41; 20/04/2018 Insperity First Quarter Earnings Conference Call Monday, April 30; 30/04/2018 – INSPERITY 1Q ADJ EPS $1.41, EST. $1.14; 30/04/2018 – INSPERITY SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 59C TO 63C, EST. 54C; 30/04/2018 – Insperity 1Q Rev $1B; 30/04/2018 – INSPERITY 1Q REV. $1.0B, EST. $988.3M; 30/04/2018 – Insperity Sees 2Q Adj EPS 59c-Adj EPS 63c; 07/05/2018 – INSPERITY – ANNOUNCED EXTENSION OF RELATIONSHIP FOR MEDICAL AND DENTAL COVERAGE WITH UNITEDHEALTHCARE; 07/05/2018 – INSPERITY & UNITEDHEALTHCARE EXTEND RELATIONSHIP THROUGH 2022

LAIX Inc., an artificial intelligence company, provides online English learning services through Liulishuo mobile app in the People's Republic of China. The company has market cap of $339.64 million. It is also involved in the artificial intelligence lab operation; technology development; and loan arrangement activities. It currently has negative earnings. The firm was formerly known as LingoChamp Inc.

