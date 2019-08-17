Lagoda Investment Management LP Trimmed Its Holding in Seattle Genetics (SGEN) by $857,166; Holder St James Investment Company Has Raised Loews (L) Holding

St James Investment Company Llc increased its stake in Loews Corp (L) by 4.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. St James Investment Company Llc bought 40,275 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.44% . The institutional investor held 1.02 million shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $48.70M, up from 975,880 at the end of the previous reported quarter. St James Investment Company Llc who had been investing in Loews Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.77B market cap company. The stock increased 0.87% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $48.85. About 1.08M shares traded or 3.04% up from the average. Loews Corporation (NYSE:L) has risen 7.47% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.47% the S&P500. Some Historical L News: 21/05/2018 – BOARDWALK PIPELINE HLDR BANDERA AGREES WITH TAM ABOUT LOEWS; 21/05/2018 – Bandera Partners Issues Public Letter to Board of Loews Corporation Regarding Boardwalk Pipeline Partners; 10/05/2018 – Loews Calls Fund Comments `Unfair,’ No Decision on Boardwalk Yet; 10/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms Loews’ IDR at ‘A’; Outlook Negative; 30/04/2018 – LOEWS 1Q REV. $3.58B; 14/05/2018 – Loews Quadrupled Barrick Gold Stake Ahead of Earnings Beat; 11/05/2018 – TAM Capital Management Responds to Loews’s Failure to Address Complaints of Unfair Dealing with Boardwalk LP Minority; 06/03/2018 – Loews Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 30/04/2018 – Loews 1Q Net $293M; 29/05/2018 – From London to Singapore, DigiValet Expands to Luxury Hotels in Major Cities Worldwide – U.S. Debut this Summer at the Loews/Universal Aventura Orlando

Lagoda Investment Management Lp decreased its stake in Seattle Genetics Inc (SGEN) by 13.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lagoda Investment Management Lp sold 11,742 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.00% . The institutional investor held 76,873 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.63M, down from 88,615 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lagoda Investment Management Lp who had been investing in Seattle Genetics Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.81 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.25% or $2.49 during the last trading session, reaching $79.2. About 435,475 shares traded. Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) has risen 8.86% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.86% the S&P500. Some Historical SGEN News: 13/04/2018 – Seattle Genetics Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 16/04/2018 – CELLDEX THERAPEUTICS INC – RANDOMIZED, PHASE 2B METRIC STUDY OF GLEMBATUMUMAB VEDOTIN COMPARED TO XELODA FAILED TO MEET ITS PRIMARY ENDPOINT; 26/03/2018 – SEATTLE GENETICS INC – COS ARE ALSO EVALUATING ENFORTUMAB VEDOTIN IN OTHER SOLID TUMORS, INCLUDING OVARIAN AND NON-SMALL CELL LUNG CARCINOMA; 26/04/2018 – Seattle Genetics 1Q Rev $140.6M; 26/03/2018 – ASTELLAS & SEATTLE GENETICS GET BREAKTHROUGH DESIGNATION FOR EN; 20/03/2018 – Seattle Genetics Announces FDA Approval of ADCETRIS® (Brentuximab Vedotin) in Combination with Chemotherapy for Adults with; 07/03/2018 Report: Developing Opportunities within Seattle Genetics, PBF Energy, Chipotle Mexican Grill, CIT Group Inc (DEL), PDL BioPharm; 26/03/2018 – Astellas And Seattle Genetics Receive FDA Breakthrough Therapy Designation For Enfortumab Vedotin In Locally Advanced Or Metastatic Urothelial Cancer; 16/04/2018 – CELLDEX THERAPEUTICS INC – NO SIGNIFICANT ADVANTAGE FOR GLEMBATUMUMAB VEDOTIN IN KEY SECONDARY ENDPOINTS; 26/03/2018 – Seattle Genetics and Astellas Receive FDA Breakthrough Therapy Designation for Enfortumab Vedotin in Locally Advanced or

St James Investment Company Llc, which manages about $1.41B and $1.09B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Franklin Resources Inc (NYSE:BEN) by 18,974 shares to 813,929 shares, valued at $26.97M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc B (BRKB) by 3,247 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 243,397 shares, and cut its stake in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 0.87 in 2018Q4.

Analysts await Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $-0.37 earnings per share, down 37.04% or $0.10 from last year’s $-0.27 per share. After $-0.24 actual earnings per share reported by Seattle Genetics, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 54.17% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.54 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.51, from 1.03 in 2018Q4.