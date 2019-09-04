Lagoda Investment Management LP Position in Enstar Group Limited (ESGR) Lifted by $504,774; Atlanta Capital Group Has Cut Its Microsoft (MSFT) Position by $439,686 as Market Value Rose

Lagoda Investment Management Lp increased its stake in Enstar Group Limited (ESGR) by 8.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lagoda Investment Management Lp bought 2,901 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.15% . The institutional investor held 36,931 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.43 million, up from 34,030 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lagoda Investment Management Lp who had been investing in Enstar Group Limited for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.83 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.14% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $178.37. About 62,613 shares traded. Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR) has declined 15.70% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.70% the S&P500. Some Historical ESGR News: 24/05/2018 – Hillhouse Capital Management, Ltd. Reports 9.75% Stake In Enstar Group; 08/05/2018 ENSTAR GROUP 1Q LOSS/SHR $2.12; 22/05/2018 – Enstar Group Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – Enstar Group 1Q Loss $41.2M; 24/05/2018 – HILLHOUSE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LTD REPORTS 9.75 PCT STAKE IN ENSTAR GROUP LTD AS OF MAY 14 – SEC FILING; 08/05/2018 – ENSTAR GROUP LTD – QTRLY RESULTS HAD NET UNREALIZED LOSSES OF $100.3 MLN ON FIXED MATURITIES INVESTMENTS

Atlanta Capital Group decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 2.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Atlanta Capital Group sold 3,758 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 168,936 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.92 million, down from 172,694 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Atlanta Capital Group who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 1.32% or $1.82 during the last trading session, reaching $136.04. About 18.88M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 14/03/2018 – Crestron Expands Support of Microsoft Teams to Advance Intelligent Communications; 05/04/2018 – MSFT: MITIGATED ISSUES WITH RELEASE MANAGEMENT IN WEST EUROPE; 09/05/2018 – The remainder of Flipkart will be held by existing investors, including Flipkart’s co-founder Binny Bansal, Tencent, Tiger Global and Microsoft; 08/05/2018 – MinerEye’s Solutions for Microsoft Azure Information Protection (AIP) and Cloud Migration to be Featured at Microsoft Build 2018; 27/03/2018 – DebtX: CMBS Loan Prices Unchanged In February; 26/03/2018 – MICROSOFT SAYS HAS MITIGATED ISSUE WITH MSDN, TECHNET SITES; 15/03/2018 – Google, Amazon and Microsoft cloud businesses helped more than double spending on data centers last year; 07/03/2018 – Nintendo saw its share of the games console market rise, while Microsoft’s share declined; 02/05/2018 – Oath also uses certain cloud services from Google and Microsoft; 11/04/2018 – Global Financial Analytics Market Report 2017-2021 with Key Players IBM, Microsoft, Oracle and SAP Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Atlanta Capital Group, which manages about $1.02 billion and $746.25M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Paypal Hldgs Inc by 3,701 shares to 30,004 shares, valued at $3.12M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in First Tr Exch Trd Alpha Fd I (FDT) by 18,731 shares in the quarter, for a total of 23,283 shares, and has risen its stake in First Tr Exch Trd Alpha Fd I (FEM).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4.