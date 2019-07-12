Lagoda Investment Management LP Lowered Its Stake in Ubiquiti Networks (UBNT) as Stock Price Declined; Virnetx Holding (VHC) Market Valuation Rose While L & S Advisors Increased Its Position

Lagoda Investment Management Lp decreased its stake in Ubiquiti Networks Inc (UBNT) by 16.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lagoda Investment Management Lp sold 8,647 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.40% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 43,368 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.49 million, down from 52,015 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lagoda Investment Management Lp who had been investing in Ubiquiti Networks Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.14B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.29% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $129.92. About 260,102 shares traded. Ubiquiti Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBNT) has risen 62.16% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 57.73% the S&P500. Some Historical UBNT News: 18/04/2018 – Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Reminds Investors of Securities Class Action Against Ubiquiti Networks, Inc. (UBNT) and April; 09/04/2018 – UBNT INVESTORS NOTICE: Lieff Cabraser Reminds Investors of Deadline in Class Action Against Ubiquiti Networks, Inc; 21/04/2018 – DJ Ubiquiti Networks Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (UBNT); 08/03/2018 The Klein Law Firm Announces a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Ubiquiti Networks, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadli; 10/05/2018 – Ubiquiti Networks Repatriated $677.2M in Cash From Foreign Subsidiaries to U.S. Banks in 3Q; 17/04/2018 – Safirstein Metcalf LLP Announces That A Class Action Has Been Filed Against Ubiquiti Networks, Inc. – UBNT; 10/05/2018 – UBIQUITI NETWORKS INC – QTRLY GAAP SHR $1.32; 16/03/2018 – Hagens Berman Reminds Ubiquiti Networks Investors of the April 23, 2018 Lead Plaintiff Deadline in the Securities Class Action; 29/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of Commencement of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Ubiquiti Networks, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of April 23, 2018 (UBNT); 22/03/2018 – Research Report Identifies Preferred Apartment Communities, Ubiquiti Networks, Infinity Property and Casualty, Cara Therapeutic

L & S Advisors Inc increased its stake in Virnetx Holding Corp (VHC) by 99.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. L & S Advisors Inc bought 113,875 shares as the company’s stock rose 36.76% with the market. The institutional investor held 228,425 shares of the multi-sector company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.45 million, up from 114,550 at the end of the previous reported quarter. L & S Advisors Inc who had been investing in Virnetx Holding Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $469.24M market cap company. The stock increased 0.58% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $6.89. About 404,149 shares traded or 14.78% up from the average. VirnetX Holding Corp (NYSEMKT:VHC) has risen 101.82% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 97.39% the S&P500. Some Historical VHC News: 10/04/2018 – VIRNETX IS UP 43% AFTER LATEST PATENT SUIT WIN VS APPLE; 11/04/2018 – Phone Scoop: Jury Says Apple Owes VirnetX $503M Over Patents: VirnetX has won another courtroom victory over Apple, this time; 12/04/2018 – VirnetX Awarded $502.6 Million Jury Verdict Against Apple; 20/04/2018 – DJ VirnetX Holding Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VHC); 12/04/2018 – VirnetX Confirms $502.6 Million Award From Patent Case Win Against Apple — MarketWatch; 12/04/2018 – VIRNETX GETS $502.6M JURY VERDICT VS APPLE; 12/04/2018 – VirnetX: Jury Finds Apple Willfully Infringed on Patents; 13/04/2018 – VirnetX Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – lntegraNet Health Rolls Out VirnetX’s Gabriel Secure Communications to Assist with HIPAA Compliance; 08/05/2018 – IntegraNet Health Rolls Out VirnetX’s Gabriel Secure Communications to Assist with HIPAA Compliance

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.20, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 15 investors sold UBNT shares while 73 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 43 raised stakes. 14.20 million shares or 6.34% less from 15.16 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Principal Finance reported 2,103 shares. Parametrica reported 0.8% stake. The Texas-based Twin Tree Mngmt Ltd Partnership has invested 0% in Ubiquiti Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBNT). Advisory Serv Limited Liability holds 617 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Amalgamated Bancorp reported 0.01% stake. Strs Ohio has invested 0% in Ubiquiti Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBNT). 3,250 are held by Chevy Chase Trust Hldgs. Public Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio reported 0.1% stake. New Amsterdam Prtnrs Lc has invested 2.03% in Ubiquiti Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBNT). Pnc Financial Services Grp owns 0% invested in Ubiquiti Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBNT) for 904 shares. Natl Bank Of America Corporation De holds 0% or 102,986 shares. Jpmorgan Chase And accumulated 2,019 shares. Jane Street Grp Incorporated Ltd has invested 0% of its portfolio in Ubiquiti Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBNT). Peregrine Asset Advisers has invested 1.77% in Ubiquiti Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBNT). 26 are owned by Tower Rech Ltd Co (Trc).

Lagoda Investment Management Lp, which manages about $725.00 million and $78.63 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR) by 2,901 shares to 36,931 shares, valued at $6.43 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Xpo Logistics Inc (NYSE:XPO) by 19,057 shares in the quarter, for a total of 99,149 shares, and has risen its stake in Digimarc Corp New (NASDAQ:DMRC).

More notable recent Ubiquiti Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBNT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Notable Thursday Option Activity: UBNT, DVA, TIF – Nasdaq” on June 20, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: YELP, OFG, UBNT – Nasdaq” published on May 21, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Could Amazon’s Latest Acquisition Hurt Ubiquiti Networks? – Nasdaq” on February 19, 2019. More interesting news about Ubiquiti Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBNT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Ubiquiti Networks (UBNT) Earnings Expected to Grow: What to Know Ahead of Q3 Release – Nasdaq” published on May 02, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Is Ubiquiti Networks (UBNT) Stock Outpacing Its Computer and Technology Peers This Year? – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 11, 2019.

Analysts await Ubiquiti Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBNT) to report earnings on August, 23. They expect $0.94 earnings per share, down 6.00% or $0.06 from last year’s $1 per share. UBNT’s profit will be $66.15 million for 34.55 P/E if the $0.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.25 actual earnings per share reported by Ubiquiti Networks, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -24.80% negative EPS growth.