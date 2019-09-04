Lagoda Investment Management LP Increases Holding in Xpo Logistics (XPO); Diam Company LTD Increased Stake in Sprint (S)

Diam Company Ltd increased its stake in Sprint Corporation (S) by 141.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Diam Company Ltd bought 200,288 shares as the company’s stock rose 31.83% . The institutional investor held 341,995 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.94M, up from 141,707 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Diam Company Ltd who had been investing in Sprint Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $27.59B market cap company. The stock increased 0.60% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $6.74. About 4.38M shares traded. Sprint Corporation (NYSE:S) has risen 33.52% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.52% the S&P500. Some Historical S News: 15/04/2018 – Wireless Nerd: Sprint-T-Mobile merger talks back on, control key; 12/03/2018 – Fitch Affirms Sprint Spectrum Securitization Ser 2016-1 Class A-1 Notes; Rates Ser 2018-1 ‘BBB(EXP)’; 08/05/2018 – Sprint at Goldman Sachs Leveraged Finance Conference Tomorrow; 01/05/2018 – Contributing Op-Ed Writer: Letting Sprint and T-Mobile Merge Is a Terrible Idea; 29/05/2018 – Sprint Presenting at Cowen Conference Tomorrow; 27/04/2018 – BREAKING NEWS FROM CNBC’S ALEX SHERMAN: SPRINT, T-MOBILE SET TO ANNOUNCE A $26 BILLION MERGER; 30/04/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AT ‘BBB+’/STABLE ON SPRINT US; 02/05/2018 – SPRINT 4Q ADJ. EBITDA $2.77B, EST. $2.72B; 16/05/2018 – SPRINT CFO MICHEL COMBES SPEAKING AT AN INVESTOR CONFERENCE; 29/04/2018 – T-Mobile US: Total Implied Enterprise Value of Approximately $59 B for Sprint and Approximately $146 B for the Combined Co

Lagoda Investment Management Lp increased its stake in Xpo Logistics Inc (XPO) by 23.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lagoda Investment Management Lp bought 19,057 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.52% . The institutional investor held 99,149 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.33M, up from 80,092 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lagoda Investment Management Lp who had been investing in Xpo Logistics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.36 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.54% or $1.71 during the last trading session, reaching $69.02. About 701,746 shares traded. XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) has declined 29.50% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.50% the S&P500. Some Historical XPO News: 24/04/2018 – XPO LOGISTICS – LAUNCHED XPO DIRECT, A NEW, SHARED-SPACE DISTRIBUTION MODEL FOR OMNICHANNEL RETAIL & E-COMMERCE CUSTOMERS; 31/05/2018 – XPO Logistics to Invest Up to $90 Million in Road Fleet in North America; 10/05/2018 – Leading Investor Advisory Firms Back Teamster Demand For Better Disclosure Of Working Conditions At XPO Logistics, Inc; 02/05/2018 – XPO LOGISTICS REAFFIRMS 2018 TARGET FOR ADJUSTED EBITDA; 11/04/2018 – Miami Teamsters At XPO Logistics End Successful One-Day Strike; 31/05/2018 – XPO LOGISTICS INC – EXPECTS TO INTEGRATE NEW UNITS INTO ITS FLEET THROUGHOUT THE YEAR; 02/05/2018 – XPO LOGISTICS 1Q REV. $4.19B, EST. $3.91B; 07/03/2018 – CAFC: XPO LOGISTICS WORLDWIDE v. US [RULE 36 JUDGMENT] – Appeal #18-1202 – 2018-03-07; 11/04/2018 – XPO software offers shippers real-time cargo tracking; 09/05/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of Etsy, XPO Logistics and Zebra Technologies

Investors sentiment increased to 0.87 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 0.73 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 82 investors sold XPO shares while 92 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 94 raised stakes. 74.61 million shares or 12.38% less from 85.15 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kbc Group Nv has 13,068 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Guggenheim Capital Ltd Company, a Illinois-based fund reported 11,924 shares. Bb&T Securities Ltd, a Virginia-based fund reported 30,004 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can owns 152,741 shares. Private Advisor Grp Limited Company invested in 4,165 shares. Profund Advisors Lc stated it has 10,330 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Goldman Sachs Grp Inc Inc accumulated 0.04% or 2.18 million shares. Hbk Invests Lp holds 11,100 shares. Wells Fargo And Mn owns 645,967 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Dupont Cap Management Corporation has 0.01% invested in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO). Moreover, Brown Brothers Harriman has 0% invested in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) for 699 shares. Advisory Svcs Net Limited Liability Com holds 0% of its portfolio in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) for 100 shares. Highland Capital Mgmt Ltd Co invested in 0.09% or 23,192 shares. Credit Suisse Ag holds 215,340 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Natixis accumulated 17,750 shares.

Diam Company Ltd, which manages about $18.49B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc by 971,416 shares to 417,357 shares, valued at $26.41 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ameriprise Finl Inc (NYSE:AMP) by 176,892 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 67,896 shares, and cut its stake in Lkq Corp (NASDAQ:LKQ).

