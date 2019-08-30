Lagoda Investment Management LP Increases Holding in Digimarc New (DMRC); Facebook (FB) Shareholder Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group Boosted Holding

Lagoda Investment Management Lp increased its stake in Digimarc Corp New (DMRC) by 22.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lagoda Investment Management Lp bought 51,029 shares as the company’s stock rose 36.50% . The institutional investor held 277,206 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.70 million, up from 226,177 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lagoda Investment Management Lp who had been investing in Digimarc Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $491.36 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.84% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $39.52. About 3,208 shares traded. Digimarc Corporation (NASDAQ:DMRC) has risen 50.35% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 50.35% the S&P500. Some Historical DMRC News: 15/05/2018 – Polar Asset Management Partners Exits Position in Digimarc; 27/04/2018 – DIGIMARC CORP – ANNOUNCED A NEW 15-YEAR PARTNERSHIP WITH MICROSOFT; 23/05/2018 – Digimarc Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 25/04/2018 – Digimarc 1Q Loss/Shr 72c; 27/04/2018 – Microsoft and Digimarc Partner to Integrate Scanning Software in Windows® 10 Operating System; 30/04/2018 – Digimarc Presenting at Conference May 30; 21/04/2018 – DJ Digimarc Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DMRC); 11/05/2018 – Digimarc Sets May 2018 Financial Conference Schedule; 05/03/2018 Digimarc Showcases Digimarc Barcode at Largest Retail Exhibition in Japan; 01/05/2018 – Digimarc Presenting at Cowen Conference May 31

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group Llc increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 30.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group Llc bought 1,840 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 7,952 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.33 million, up from 6,112 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $529.71B market cap company. The stock increased 0.05% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $185.67. About 535,688 shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 01/05/2018 – MTCH, IAC, FB: Zuckerberg launching a new dating feature in Facebook. “Real long term Realtors, not hookups” #f82018; 28/03/2018 – Playboy said Wednesday that it would be exiting Facebook and deactivating each of its accounts; 22/03/2018 – COMMERZBANK SAYS SUSPENDING ADVERTISING ON FACEBOOK FOR NOW; 21/05/2018 – Facebook Apology Tour; Can ‘Solo’ Rule Holiday?; 23/05/2018 – Facebook’s Mark Zuckerberg Gets an Earful From the E.U; 24/04/2018 – Western Precooling Selects Zest Labs to Optimize Receiving Process Efficiency; 09/04/2018 – Wylie said Aleksandr Kogan, whose quiz app harvested the data of tens of millions of Facebook users, could have allowed that data to be stored in Russia; 24/04/2018 – ACCUSED ALLEGED TO HAVE POSTED CRYPTIC FACEBOOK MESSAGE: POLICE; 31/05/2018 – New Zealand privacy watchdog seeks greater power over Facebook; 12/04/2018 – Tesla, NTSB clash over Autopilot investigation

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 4.86 million are held by Principal Fincl Group Incorporated. Moreover, Horan Cap Mgmt has 5.26% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Acg Wealth stated it has 0.79% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). 1832 Asset Management Limited Partnership invested in 0.02% or 45,955 shares. Firsthand Mgmt reported 75,000 shares stake. Parsec Mngmt Incorporated has 47,879 shares. Efg Asset Management (Americas) owns 17,204 shares for 0.87% of their portfolio. Duncker Streett Inc has 0.63% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). 372,146 were accumulated by Cibc World Mkts Inc. Mount Vernon Assocs Md holds 3.3% or 12,978 shares. Highland Cap Ltd Partnership stated it has 0.44% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Mirador Capital Prtn Limited Partnership owns 22,998 shares or 2.08% of their US portfolio. Becker Capital Management holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 3,446 shares. Bingham Osborn Scarborough Ltd Liability Co, a California-based fund reported 26,558 shares. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital Lc reported 386,281 shares.

Since August 22, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $4.05 million activity.