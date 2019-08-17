Lagoda Investment Management LP Holding in Xpo Logistics (XPO) Upped by $1.01 Million as Stock Value Rose; United Asset Strategies Continues to Hold Holding in Qualcomm (QCOM)

Lagoda Investment Management Lp increased its stake in Xpo Logistics Inc (XPO) by 23.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lagoda Investment Management Lp bought 19,057 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.52% . The institutional investor held 99,149 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.33 million, up from 80,092 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lagoda Investment Management Lp who had been investing in Xpo Logistics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.16 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.75% or $1.79 during the last trading session, reaching $66.83. About 929,375 shares traded. XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) has declined 29.50% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.50% the S&P500. Some Historical XPO News: 06/03/2018 – XPO LOGISTICS EUROPE SA XPO.PA – APPOINTS MASSIMO MARSILI TO LEAD TRANSPORT OPERATIONS IN SPAIN, PORTUGAL AND MOROCCO; 02/05/2018 – XPO Logistics 1Q Rev $4.19B; 24/04/2018 – XPO LOGISTICS – LAUNCHED XPO DIRECT, A NEW, SHARED-SPACE DISTRIBUTION MODEL FOR OMNICHANNEL RETAIL & E-COMMERCE CUSTOMERS; 03/05/2018 – XPO CEO LOOKING AT TARGEST IN NORTH AMERICA, WESTERN EUROPE; 08/03/2018 – Press Release: XPO Logistics Contract Logistics Site Reaches Safety Milestone; 02/05/2018 – XPO LOGISTICS 1Q ADJ EPS 61C, EST. 51C; 30/03/2018 – XPO LOGISTICS EUROPE SA XPO.PA – FY NET PROFIT GROUP SHARE EUR 119.7 MLN VS EUR 85.5 MLN YEAR AGO; 31/05/2018 – XPO LOGISTICS TO INVEST UP TO $90M IN ROAD FLEET IN N. AMERICA; 31/05/2018 – XPO LOGISTICS PLANS TO INVEST UP TO $90M IN ROAD FLEET IN NORTH; 03/04/2018 – REG-XPO Logistics Uses Emerging Technology in Robot Security Program

United Asset Strategies Inc increased its stake in Qualcomm Inc (QCOM) by 75.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. United Asset Strategies Inc bought 35,803 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.29% . The institutional investor held 82,971 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.73M, up from 47,168 at the end of the previous reported quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc who had been investing in Qualcomm Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $89.08B market cap company. The stock increased 2.98% or $2.12 during the last trading session, reaching $73.28. About 7.78 million shares traded. QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has risen 17.92% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.92% the S&P500. Some Historical QCOM News: 27/03/2018 – Australian Gov: WIPO PUBLISHES PATENT OF QUALCOMM FOR “METHOD AND APPARATUS FOR ENABLEMENT OF LOCATION DATA SOURCES DURING; 23/03/2018 – Four Qualcomm Board Members Received More Than 50% Support; 16/03/2018 – QUALCOMM BOARD IS SAID TO BE MEETING NOW, DISCUSSING JACOBS: DJ; 12/03/2018 – In Letter, CFIUS Suggests It May Soon Recommend Against Broadcom Bid for Qualcomm; 20/03/2018 – CHINA IS SAID TO SEEK PROTECTIONS FROM QUALCOMM FOR LOCAL FIRMS; 16/03/2018 – CNBC Now: BREAKING: Qualcomm says Paul Jacobs will not be re-nominated to its board; it reached decision “following his; 08/05/2018 – Techmeme: Source: Qualcomm is exploring whether to shutter or sell its server chip business, a sector that Intel dominates (Ian; 27/04/2018 – RPT-EXCLUSIVE-U.S. considers tightening grip on China ties to Corporate America; 15/03/2018 – With Qualcomm behind it, Broadcom looks to smaller deals; 28/03/2018 – NXP/Qualcomm face MOFCOM meeting delay, sources say [16:09 BST28 Mar 2018] [Proprietary] []

United Asset Strategies Inc, which manages about $731.00M and $425.59 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:GILD) by 15,621 shares to 54,957 shares, valued at $3.57M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Proshares Tr by 242,762 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 88,253 shares, and cut its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHX).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.77 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 0.73 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 102 investors sold QCOM shares while 442 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 324 raised stakes. 901.11 million shares or 10.19% less from 1.00 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Field Main Financial Bank invested in 558 shares or 0.03% of the stock. 4,161 were accumulated by Paragon Capital Mngmt. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh holds 46,066 shares or 0.21% of its portfolio. Bradley Foster And Sargent Ct holds 0.06% or 28,513 shares in its portfolio. Amer Registered Investment Advisor holds 0.33% or 10,548 shares. Cetera Advsr Limited Company holds 0.09% of its portfolio in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) for 33,179 shares. Horan Limited Liability Corporation reported 1.26% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). California-based Quantum Capital Mgmt has invested 0.5% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt has invested 0.49% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Prudential Financial Inc invested 0.11% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Pictet Asset Limited reported 0.66% of its portfolio in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Moreover, Savant Capital Lc has 0.07% invested in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). 93,604 are owned by Daiwa Secs Gp Inc. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 225,790 shares. Linscomb Williams holds 0.35% or 71,976 shares in its portfolio.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.87 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 0.73 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 82 investors sold XPO shares while 92 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 94 raised stakes. 74.61 million shares or 12.38% less from 85.15 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Captrust Financial holds 93 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Magnetar Financial Llc stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO). Rhumbline Advisers owns 339,066 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. State Of Wisconsin Invest Board has invested 0.02% in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO). Shell Asset Co reported 0.02% of its portfolio in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO). Earnest Ptnrs Limited Com accumulated 0% or 85 shares. Natl Pension Ser reported 162,757 shares. British Columbia Inv Management Corporation owns 33,156 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Robeco Institutional Asset Bv accumulated 67,126 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Tru Holdings holds 516,430 shares. Ontario – Canada-based Td Asset Management Inc has invested 0.06% in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO). Boston Advsr Llc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) for 4,093 shares. Smithfield invested in 108 shares or 0% of the stock. Oppenheimer And Incorporated invested in 0.11% or 77,111 shares. Northpointe Ltd Llc holds 0.62% in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) or 36,879 shares.

