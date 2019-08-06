Lagoda Investment Management LP Has Trimmed Stake in Seattle Genetics (SGEN) as Stock Rose; Procter And Gamble Co (PG) Market Valuation Rose While B & T Capital Management Dba Alpha Capital Management Has Cut by $603,096 Its Holding

Lagoda Investment Management Lp decreased its stake in Seattle Genetics Inc (SGEN) by 13.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lagoda Investment Management Lp sold 11,742 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.00% . The institutional investor held 76,873 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.63M, down from 88,615 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lagoda Investment Management Lp who had been investing in Seattle Genetics Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.03 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.92% or $1.4 during the last trading session, reaching $74.36. About 221,474 shares traded. Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) has risen 8.86% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.86% the S&P500. Some Historical SGEN News: 20/03/2018 – FDA Expands Approval of Adcetris for First-Line Treatment of Stage III or IV Classical Hodgkin Lymphoma in Combination With Chemotherapy; 26/04/2018 – Seattle Genetics Sees 2018 R&D Costs $530M-$580M; 15/05/2018 – Seattle Genetics at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 07/03/2018 – SEATTLE GENETICS STARTS NEW PHASE 1 STUDY; 05/04/2018 – Seattle Genetics to Host Conference Call and Webcast Discussion of First Quarter Financial Results on April 26, 2018; 09/03/2018 – SEATTLE GENETICS: CASCADIAN THERAPEUTICS TENDER OFFER COMPLETE; 07/03/2018 – Seattle Genetics Initiates New Phase 1 Study in Relapsed or Refractory Multiple Myeloma; 09/03/2018 – SEATTLE GENETICS SEES COMPLETING ACQUISITION MARCH 9; 20/03/2018 – SEATTLE GENETICS REPORTS FDA APPROVAL OF ADCETRIS® (BRENTUXIMAB; 20/03/2018 – SEATTLE GENETICS: FDA APPROVES EXPANDED USE FOR ADCETRIS

B & T Capital Management Dba Alpha Capital Management decreased its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (PG) by 18.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. B & T Capital Management Dba Alpha Capital Management sold 5,799 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The institutional investor held 25,257 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.63 million, down from 31,056 at the end of the previous reported quarter. B & T Capital Management Dba Alpha Capital Management who had been investing in Procter And Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $285.46 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.05% or $1.19 during the last trading session, reaching $114.27. About 4.34 million shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 12/05/2018 – Bleacher Report: Derrick Rose Rumors: Timberwolves Interested in Bringing PG Back in Free Agency; 13/03/2018 – PROCTER & GAMBLE RESOLVES CREST® WHITESTRIPS PATENT; 19/04/2018 – P&G CEO SAYS SALES HAVE TURNED POSITIVE IN CHINA DIAPERS; 24/05/2018 – PROCTER & GAMBLE SAYS NOT RUNNING CURRENT SHIFT AT PLANT; 05/04/2018 – PG FOILS LTD PGFL.BO – THERE WAS FIRE ACCIDENT IN FACTORY STORE OF PLANT OF CO SITUATED AT PIPALIA KALAN, DISTRICT, RAJASTHAN; 16/03/2018 – Ranir, LLC vs The Procter & Gamble Company | Terminated-Settled | 03/15/2018; 10/04/2018 – P&G pilots putting its separate ad agencies to work together under one roof; 06/03/2018 – P&G to ‘take back control’ of ads; 19/04/2018 – P&G QTRLY GROOMING SEGMENT ORGANIC SALES DECREASED THREE PERCENT; 06/03/2018 – P&G to bring marketing back in house

B & T Capital Management Dba Alpha Capital Management, which manages about $466.49M and $254.27 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (NYSE:SLB) by 23,897 shares to 57,330 shares, valued at $2.50 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Centene Corp Del (NYSE:CNC) by 11,714 shares in the quarter, for a total of 23,169 shares, and has risen its stake in Core Laboratories N V (NYSE:CLB).

More notable recent The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Procter & Gamble Reports Surging Sales Growth – Benzinga” on July 30, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About The Procter & Gamble Company (PG) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Better Buy: Procter & Gamble vs. Coca-Cola – Yahoo Finance” on July 13, 2019. More interesting news about The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Procter & Gamble (PG) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know – Yahoo Finance” published on July 11, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Procter & Gamble Q4 Earnings Preview – Benzinga” with publication date: July 29, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 57 investors sold PG shares while 748 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 506 raised stakes. 1.50 billion shares or 2.71% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. New England Private Wealth invested 0.26% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). First Quadrant LP Ca owns 32,982 shares. Valley National Advisers Inc holds 1.25% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 41,998 shares. Willow Creek Wealth Mngmt Inc reported 8,039 shares or 0.42% of all its holdings. Ferguson Wellman Incorporated owns 600,707 shares or 2.13% of their US portfolio. Mount Lucas Limited Partnership invested 0.36% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Michigan-based Norris Perne & French Ltd Liability Partnership Mi has invested 0.09% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Rafferty Asset Management Limited Liability Corp has 7,063 shares. Argent Ltd Llc accumulated 124,452 shares. Arga Investment Mgmt Lp reported 22,400 shares or 0.35% of all its holdings. Appleton Partners Ma owns 82,610 shares. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Mgmt invested in 2,702 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Jones Financial Lllp owns 89,030 shares. Page Arthur B, Massachusetts-based fund reported 20,664 shares. Long Road Invest Counsel Ltd Llc holds 7,319 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.54 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.51, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 14 investors sold SGEN shares while 75 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 86 raised stakes. 157.61 million shares or 0.69% less from 158.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jgp Gestao De Recursos Ltda reported 0.45% stake. Gateway Investment Advisers Limited Liability Com stated it has 62,280 shares. Andra Ap holds 0.03% or 13,700 shares. Tudor Investment Corporation Et Al holds 17,443 shares. Nuveen Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Company, Illinois-based fund reported 13,818 shares. Northeast Consultants has 5,410 shares. Charles Schwab Inv Inc invested 0.02% in Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN). Point72 Asset Mngmt Limited Partnership owns 36,360 shares. Spectrum Mngmt Group Inc, Indiana-based fund reported 460 shares. Assetmark has invested 0% in Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN). Prudential Incorporated has 6,751 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Domini Impact Limited Liability Co reported 3,120 shares or 3.51% of all its holdings. Oppenheimer Asset Management stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN). Vanguard Incorporated accumulated 9.26 million shares. Paloma Management has invested 0.1% in Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN).

Lagoda Investment Management Lp, which manages about $725.00 million and $78.63M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR) by 2,901 shares to 36,931 shares, valued at $6.43M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Texas Pac Ld Tr (NYSE:TPL) by 933 shares in the quarter, for a total of 8,437 shares, and has risen its stake in Digimarc Corp New (NASDAQ:DMRC).

More notable recent Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Health Care Sector Update for 07/24/2019: GILD,GHDX,EFII,EW,SGEN – Nasdaq” on July 24, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Seattle Genetics, Inc. to Host Earnings Call – Yahoo Finance” published on July 16, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Health Care Sector Update for 07/24/2019: ANTM, SGEN, TMO, JNJ, PFE, ABT, MRK, AMGN – Nasdaq” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “After-Hours Movers 07/23: (JNCE) (SNAP) (EW) Higher; (IRBT) (SGEN) (GOOGL) (more…) – StreetInsider.com” published on July 23, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Seattle Genetics -2.6% on 6M-share offering – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 23, 2019.

Analysts await Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $-0.37 EPS, down 37.04% or $0.10 from last year’s $-0.27 per share. After $-0.24 actual EPS reported by Seattle Genetics, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 54.17% negative EPS growth.