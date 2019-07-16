Lagoda Investment Management LP Has Trimmed Position in Seattle Genetics (SGEN) by $857,166; Independent Franchise Partners Llp Raised News New (NWSA) Position by $57.26 Million as Stock Value Declined

Lagoda Investment Management Lp decreased its stake in Seattle Genetics Inc (SGEN) by 13.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lagoda Investment Management Lp sold 11,742 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.32% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 76,873 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.63M, down from 88,615 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lagoda Investment Management Lp who had been investing in Seattle Genetics Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.96 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.37% or $0.88 during the last trading session, reaching $63.11. About 1.15M shares traded or 48.61% up from the average. Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) has risen 11.13% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.70% the S&P500. Some Historical SGEN News: 26/04/2018 – Seattle Genetics 1Q Rev $140.6M; 26/04/2018 – SEATTLE GENETICS INC – SEES 2018 NON-CASH COSTS $95 MLN TO $105 MLN; 20/03/2018 – FDA hands Seattle Genetics its 5th OK for Adcetris. But can they actually sell it for frontline Hodgkin lymphoma?; 17/05/2018 – Seattle Genetics Presenting at Conference Jun 3; 10/04/2018 – Biotech group Genmab aims to own bigger share of new drug pipeline; 26/04/2018 – Seattle Genetics 1Q Loss $111.7M; 09/03/2018 – Seattle Genetics Completes Acquisition Of Cascadian Therapeutics; 12/04/2018 – Seattle Genetics Highlights Novel Antibody-Drug Conjugate Technologies and Immuno-Oncology Program Advances at the American; 20/03/2018 – SEATTLE GENETICS INC – FDA ALSO GRANTED PRIORITY REVIEW FOR SUPPLEMENTAL BIOLOGICS LICENSE APPLICATION FOR ADCETRIS; 26/03/2018 – Astellas And Seattle Genetics Receive FDA Breakthrough Therapy Designation For Enfortumab Vedotin In Locally Advanced Or Metastatic Urothelial Cancer

Independent Franchise Partners Llp increased its stake in News Corp New (NWSA) by 19.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Independent Franchise Partners Llp bought 4.77M shares as the company’s stock declined 6.99% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 29.82M shares of the newspapers and magazines company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $370.96 million, up from 25.05M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Independent Franchise Partners Llp who had been investing in News Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.03B market cap company. The stock increased 1.65% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $13.58. About 2.44 million shares traded. News Corporation (NASDAQ:NWSA) has declined 26.86% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.29% the S&P500. Some Historical NWSA News: 02/04/2018 – News Corp and Telstra Complete Transaction to Combine Foxtel and FOX SPORTS Australia; 29/05/2018 – News Corp Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 06/03/2018 – TELSTRA CORPORATION LTD TLS.AX – NEWS CORP WILL CONSOLIDATE COMBINED ENTITY INTO ITS FINANCIAL STATEMENTS; 13/04/2018 – Austen Hufford: Breaking Across Dow Jones Newswires: Tronc’s Largest Shareholder, Michael Ferro, Sells Entire Stake to; 06/03/2018 – TELSTRA CORPORATION LTD TLS.AX – NEWS CORP WILL HAVE 65 PER CENT SHAREHOLDING IN COMBINED ENTITY AND TELSTRA WILL HAVE 35 PER CENT; 04/04/2018 – Millennial Buyers Feel the Brunt of Rate and Price Hikes; 28/03/2018 – SING TAO NEWS CORP – RECOMMENDS FINAL DIVIDEND OF HK4 CENTS PER ORDINARY SHARE & SPECIAL DIVIDEND HK4 CENTS PER ORDINARY SHARE; 05/03/2018 – NEWS CORP-TELSTRA SIGN DEFINITIVE PACTS TO COMBINE FOXTEL-FOX S; 14/03/2018 – Ned & Ariel Fulmer Chronicle Their First Home Purchase with Realtor.com® and BuzzFeed; 10/05/2018 – News Corp chief wants governments to review tech algorithms

Independent Franchise Partners Llp, which manages about $13.30 billion and $8.86 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ebay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 7.97 million shares to 10.52M shares, valued at $390.70M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 1.20M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 9.31 million shares, and cut its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Analysts await Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $-0.39 earnings per share, down 116.67% or $0.21 from last year’s $-0.18 per share. After $-0.32 actual earnings per share reported by Seattle Genetics, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 21.88% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.54 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.51, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 14 investors sold SGEN shares while 75 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 86 raised stakes. 157.61 million shares or 0.69% less from 158.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Franklin Resource Inc has invested 0.01% in Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN). Frontier Capital Management Com Llc has invested 0.66% in Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN). Primecap Mngmt Co Ca owns 0.77% invested in Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) for 14.23M shares. D E Shaw &, a New York-based fund reported 108,183 shares. Majedie Asset Management invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN). Toronto Dominion Bank holds 20,185 shares. Dupont Capital Mgmt Corp holds 0.01% or 3,201 shares in its portfolio. Tower Cap Ltd Llc (Trc) stated it has 0% in Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN). 18,462 were reported by M&T Fincl Bank Corp. Apg Asset Nv owns 22,800 shares. Invesco reported 113,355 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Susquehanna Gru Limited Liability Partnership invested in 27,182 shares. Winslow Evans And Crocker holds 0% or 14 shares. Pnc Service Group Incorporated stated it has 0% in Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN). Jane Street Group Inc holds 0% or 5,059 shares.

Lagoda Investment Management Lp, which manages about $725.00M and $78.63M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Volitionrx Ltd (NYSEMKT:VNRX) by 257,753 shares to 1.90 million shares, valued at $6.18 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alphabet Inc by 284 shares in the quarter, for a total of 4,868 shares, and has risen its stake in Digimarc Corp New (NASDAQ:DMRC).