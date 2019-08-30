Lagoda Investment Management LP Has Trimmed Its Stake in Ubiquiti Networks (UBNT) by $1.29 Million as Shares Declined; As Aci Worldwide (ACIW) Stock Value Declined, Copper Rock Capital Partners Has Cut Its Stake by $2.02 Million

Lagoda Investment Management Lp decreased its stake in Ubiquiti Networks Inc (UBNT) by 16.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lagoda Investment Management Lp sold 8,647 shares as the company’s stock declined 24.16% . The institutional investor held 43,368 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.49 million, down from 52,015 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lagoda Investment Management Lp who had been investing in Ubiquiti Networks Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.81B market cap company. It closed at $110.59 lastly. It is up 55.04% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 55.04% the S&P500. Some Historical UBNT News: 29/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of Commencement of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Ubiquiti Networks, Inc. Shareholders; 10/05/2018 – Ubiquiti Networks 3Q EPS $1.32; 16/03/2018 – Hagens Berman Reminds Ubiquiti Networks Investors of the April 23, 2018 Lead Plaintiff Deadline in the Securities Class Action; 13/03/2018 – UBIQUITI NETWORKS BOARD APPROVES NEW $200M BUYBACK; 18/04/2018 – Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Reminds Investors of Securities Class Action Against Ubiquiti Networks, Inc. (UBNT) and April; 16/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Ubiquiti Networks, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of April 23, 2018; 10/05/2018 – Ubiquiti Networks 3Q Net $102.7M; 10/05/2018 – UBIQUITI NETWORKS INC – ON TRACK TO ACHIEVE LOW-END OF REVENUE AND ADJ SHR GUIDANCE PREVIOUSLY PROVIDED FOR YEAR ENDING JUNE 30, 2018; 10/05/2018 – Ubiquiti Networks Total Cash and Cash Equivalents as of March 31 Were $690.8M; 10/05/2018 – UBIQUITI NETWORKS 3Q ADJ EPS 98C, EST. 93C

Copper Rock Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Aci Worldwide Inc (ACIW) by 6.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Copper Rock Capital Partners Llc sold 63,102 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.70% . The institutional investor held 933,465 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $30.22 million, down from 996,567 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Aci Worldwide Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.38 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.19% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $29.57. About 442,651 shares traded. ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW) has risen 30.23% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.23% the S&P500. Some Historical ACIW News: 09/04/2018 – S&P REVISES ACI WORLDWIDE INC. TO RATING ‘BB’ FROM ‘BB-‘; OUTLOOK ‘STABLE’; 27/03/2018 – WCG (WIRB-Copernicus Group) Clinical Services Division Acquires ACI Clinical; 05/05/2018 – Drug&DeviceLaw: Shameless Plug: ACI’s and HP’s Legal, Regulatory, and Business Conference on 3D Printing + Discount Code for; 06/03/2018 ACI World Announces the World’s Top Airports for Customer Experience in 2017; 23/03/2018 – ACI Worldwide’s Carolyn Homberger Recognized as One of Forty Under 40 Game Changers in Digital Payments; 10/05/2018 – ACI Worldwide 1Q New Bookings $215M; 21/04/2018 – Bolivia to invest in billion-dollar lithium deal with ACI Systems; 10/04/2018 – MRSS India Wins Multi-year ACI-ASQ Survey at 20 Airports Across India; 10/05/2018 – ACI Worldwide Sees FY18 Adjusted EBITDA of $255M-$270M; 10/04/2018 – ACI Worldwide Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.20, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 15 investors sold UBNT shares while 73 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 43 raised stakes. 14.20 million shares or 6.34% less from 15.16 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Landscape Capital Ltd Liability Company stated it has 0.06% in Ubiquiti Inc. (NASDAQ:UBNT). Gotham Asset Mngmt Lc holds 0.01% or 3,639 shares. Morgan Stanley has 0% invested in Ubiquiti Inc. (NASDAQ:UBNT). Ubs Asset Americas accumulated 20,066 shares. The Florida-based Raymond James Associate has invested 0% in Ubiquiti Inc. (NASDAQ:UBNT). Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership holds 0% of its portfolio in Ubiquiti Inc. (NASDAQ:UBNT) for 24,586 shares. Pnc Serv Grp invested in 904 shares or 0% of the stock. New York-based Goldman Sachs Grp Inc has invested 0.01% in Ubiquiti Inc. (NASDAQ:UBNT). Mackay Shields Limited Liability accumulated 18,441 shares. Colorado-based Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has invested 0% in Ubiquiti Inc. (NASDAQ:UBNT). Fred Alger stated it has 129 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Crosspoint Strategies Ltd Co holds 13,487 shares. California Public Employees Retirement Systems holds 62,452 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. New York-based State Bank Of New York Mellon Corp has invested 0.01% in Ubiquiti Inc. (NASDAQ:UBNT). Acadian Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Company, Massachusetts-based fund reported 27,309 shares.

Lagoda Investment Management Lp, which manages about $725.00 million and $78.63 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Volitionrx Ltd (NYSEMKT:VNRX) by 257,753 shares to 1.90 million shares, valued at $6.18 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Coupa Software Inc by 4,534 shares in the quarter, for a total of 31,270 shares, and has risen its stake in Digimarc Corp New (NASDAQ:DMRC).

Copper Rock Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $1.38 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Callaway Golf Co (NYSE:ELY) by 87,043 shares to 1.06M shares, valued at $16.90M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in First Hawaiian Inc by 23,725 shares in the quarter, for a total of 668,950 shares, and has risen its stake in Popular Inc (NASDAQ:BPOP).

