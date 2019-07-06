Lagoda Investment Management LP Has Lifted Stake in Volitionrx LTD (VNRX) as Share Price Rose; Cook & Bynum Capital Management Has Boosted Its Anheuser Busch Inbev (BUD) Stake by $4.38 Million

Lagoda Investment Management Lp increased its stake in Volitionrx Ltd (VNRX) by 15.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lagoda Investment Management Lp bought 257,753 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.84% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.90 million shares of the in vitro & in vivo diagnostic substances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.18 million, up from 1.64 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lagoda Investment Management Lp who had been investing in Volitionrx Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $122.79M market cap company. The stock increased 1.30% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $3.11. About 51,378 shares traded. VolitionRx Limited (NYSEMKT:VNRX) has risen 58.88% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 54.45% the S&P500. Some Historical VNRX News: 28/05/2018 – VolitionRX Conference Scheduled By Edison for Jun. 4-6; 08/03/2018 – VOLITIONRX LTD – INTENDS TO USE NET PROCEEDS OF OFFERING FOR CONTINUED PRODUCT DEVELOPMENT, CLINICAL STUDIES, PRODUCT COMMERCIALIZATION; 09/03/2018 – VolitionRx Announces Pricing of $8.4M Public Offering of Common Stk; 21/05/2018 – VolitionRX at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Edison Today; 13/03/2018 – VolitionRx Announces Closing of $8.4 M Public Offering of Common Stk; 08/03/2018 – VolitionRx Announces Proposed Underwritten Public Offering of Common Stk; 07/03/2018 – VolitionRx Appoints Harvard Professor Lee-Jen Wei to Scientific Advisory Board; 14/05/2018 – VolitionRX Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Edison for May. 21-22; 09/05/2018 – VolitionRx Signs a Global Sales and Distribution Agreement with Active Motif for its new RUO kits; 07/03/2018 VOLITIONRX APPOINTS HARVARD PROFESSOR, DR. LEE-JEN WEI TO ITS SCIENTIFIC ADVISORY BOARD

Cook & Bynum Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Anheuser Busch Inbev (BUD) by 7.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cook & Bynum Capital Management Llc bought 52,727 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.83% with the market. The institutional investor held 762,997 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $64.07M, up from 710,270 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cook & Bynum Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Anheuser Busch Inbev for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $170.66 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.30% or $1.22 during the last trading session, reaching $92.71. About 1.06M shares traded. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) has declined 12.20% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.63% the S&P500. Some Historical BUD News: 25/04/2018 – AB INBEV DOESN’T GIVE TIMING TARGET FOR NET DEBT/EBITDA 2 TIMES; 20/03/2018 – AB InBev Borrows $10 Billion as Brewer Seeks to Refinance Debt; 14/03/2018 Argentina approves AB Inbev plan for post-merger beer divestments; 22/03/2018 – U.S. House backs government spending bill, sends to Senate before Friday deadline; 20/03/2018 – AB InBev to Sell Dollar Bonds as Brewer Seeks to Refinance Debt; 17/05/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Sun Communities, Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV, New Media Investment Group, Teligen; 25/04/2018 – AB INBEV CEO BRITO RESPONDS TO INVESTOR QUESTION AT AGM; 22/03/2018 – ANADOLU EFES AEFES.IS TRANSACTION AGREEMENTS ARE ABOUT COMBINATION OF BOTH PARTIES’ EXISTING RUSSIA AND UKRAINE BUSINESSES; 04/04/2018 – Magners cider maker C&C buys Conviviality wholesale arm; 12/04/2018 – AB InBev’s Pedro Aidar Discusses Regional Craft Beer Push (Video)

