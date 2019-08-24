Lagoda Investment Management LP Has Increased Stake in Enstar Group Limited (ESGR) as Stock Value Rose; As Mastercard (MA) Share Price Rose, Raub Brock Capital Management LP Has Cut Holding by $2.22 Million

Raub Brock Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Mastercard Inc. (MA) by 9.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Raub Brock Capital Management Lp sold 9,430 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.46% . The institutional investor held 92,543 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.79 million, down from 101,973 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Raub Brock Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Mastercard Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $275.85 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.16% or $8.88 during the last trading session, reaching $271.89. About 4.10M shares traded or 16.78% up from the average. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 37.60% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.60% the S&P500. Some Historical MA News: 15/05/2018 – TEMASEK HOLDINGS (PRIVATE) LTD – CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH THE PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017; 07/03/2018 – MASTERCARD TO INTEGRATE ITS PHYSICAL & DIGITAL PAYMENTS TEAMS; 02/04/2018 – Mastercard Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – Santander strikes debit card deal with Mastercard; 26/04/2018 – The Town of Narragansett, Rhode Island Clerk’s Office Deploys SailPoint Over-the-Counter (OTC); 28/03/2018 – Investors’ Soapbox: Bitcoin Can’t Take a Bite Out of Visa, Mastercard — Barrons.com; 06/03/2018 – Vipera Launches Mobile Payment System in Collaboration With Mastercard; 03/05/2018 – A drop in customers buying cryptocurrencies with credit cards slightly dampened Mastercard’s quarterly growth, according to its earnings call; 02/05/2018 – Mastercard 1Q Effective Tax Rate 17.3%; 02/05/2018 – Mastercard’s Revenue Boosted by Increased Consumer Spending–Update

Lagoda Investment Management Lp increased its stake in Enstar Group Limited (ESGR) by 8.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lagoda Investment Management Lp bought 2,901 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.15% . The institutional investor held 36,931 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.43 million, up from 34,030 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lagoda Investment Management Lp who had been investing in Enstar Group Limited for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.81 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.63% or $4.78 during the last trading session, reaching $177.2. About 59,231 shares traded. Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR) has declined 15.70% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.70% the S&P500.

Raub Brock Capital Management Lp, which manages about $602.95 million and $475.57 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Fedex Corp (NYSE:FDX) by 48,077 shares to 114,504 shares, valued at $20.77 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Texas Instruments Inc (NASDAQ:TXN) by 10,918 shares in the quarter, for a total of 179,470 shares, and has risen its stake in Toro Co (NYSE:TTC).

Since July 16, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 8 selling transactions for $42.91 million activity. Another trade for 1,735 shares valued at $468,603 was bought by DAVIS RICHARD K. Uggla Lance Darrell Gordon bought $413,560 worth of stock or 1,500 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 42 investors sold MA shares while 538 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 403 raised stakes. 726.70 million shares or 9.85% less from 806.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hikari Power reported 10,000 shares. Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio invested in 0.76% or 619,721 shares. 12 are owned by Valley National Advisers. Amp Investors owns 690,014 shares. Kdi Prtn Ltd Liability Corporation owns 57,675 shares or 4.78% of their US portfolio. Ativo Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation, a Illinois-based fund reported 12,021 shares. South Texas Money Management Ltd holds 0.02% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) or 2,100 shares. Vontobel Asset Mngmt holds 4.71% or 2.44M shares. Saybrook Nc holds 19,255 shares or 1.97% of its portfolio. Wade G W Incorporated holds 0.06% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) or 2,575 shares. Amarillo Bank invested in 9,459 shares or 0.88% of the stock. Bogle Inv Mgmt Ltd Partnership De holds 53,465 shares. B And T Capital Mngmt Dba Alpha Capital Mngmt reported 7,505 shares or 0.69% of all its holdings. Melvin Cap Lp invested in 3.72% or 1.35M shares. 1,130 are owned by Clifford Swan Counsel Limited Liability Company.

