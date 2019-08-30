Lagoda Investment Management LP Has Increased Position in Enstar Group Limited (ESGR) as Share Value Rose; Jacobs & Co Trimmed Celgene (CELG) Stake by $891,966; Stock Value Declined

Jacobs & Co decreased its stake in Celgene Corp (CELG) by 25.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jacobs & Co sold 9,489 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.33% . The institutional investor held 27,220 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.57M, down from 36,709 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jacobs & Co who had been investing in Celgene Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $68.88 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.32% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $96.8. About 2.06 million shares traded. Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) has risen 3.32% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CELG News: 26/03/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB GETS POSITIVE CHMP OPINION ON OPDIVO; 20/03/2018 – Phase III IMpower131 Study Showed Genentech’s TECENTRIQ (Atezolizumab) Plus Chemotherapy (Carboplatin and ABRAXANE) Reduced; 16/05/2018 – bluebird bio to Present Updated Clinical Results from Ongoing Multicenter Phase 1 Study of bb2121 Anti- BCMA CAR T Cell Therapy in Patients with Late Stage Relapsed/Refractory Multiple Myeloma at ASCO Annual Meeting; 02/04/2018 – Tis the Season for the Reason to Visit Tuolumne County’s Yosemite for Nearly 30 Days of Christmas; 04/05/2018 – Alibaba, Celgene and Virtu Financial are some of the names set to publish earnings; 06/04/2018 – Check out today’s peer review: Abeona appoints new chief as Timothy Miller moves to CSO; Maxine Gowen passes Trevena baton to Carrie Bourdow; Scott Smith out in Celgene revamp; 23/04/2018 – ZYMEWORKS INC – CELGENE CORP EXERCISED RIGHT TO EXPAND DEAL FOR COMMERCIALIZATION OF BISPECIFIC ANTIBODY THERAPEUTICS USING CO’S AZYMETRIC PLATFORM; 17/05/2018 – Eisai Announces Data at ASCO 2018 Annual Meeting Showcasing LENVIMA® (lenvatinib) and KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) Combination Therapy Under Strategic Oncology Collaboration with Merck; 04/05/2018 – Mallinckrodt’s Jaundice Drug, Celgene Lifts Outlook: Health Wrap; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Fund Adds AT&T, Exits Celgene, Cuts J&J

Lagoda Investment Management Lp increased its stake in Enstar Group Limited (ESGR) by 8.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lagoda Investment Management Lp bought 2,901 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.15% . The institutional investor held 36,931 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.43M, up from 34,030 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lagoda Investment Management Lp who had been investing in Enstar Group Limited for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.78B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.19% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $178.62. About 58,740 shares traded. Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR) has declined 15.70% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.70% the S&P500.

Jacobs & Co, which manages about $521.56 million and $587.15M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nxp Semiconductor N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 29,938 shares to 40,720 shares, valued at $3.60 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Constellation Brands Inc A (NYSE:STZ) by 7,338 shares in the quarter, for a total of 25,077 shares, and has risen its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

