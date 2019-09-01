Lagoda Investment Management LP Has Increased Its Holding in Texas Pac Ld Tr (TPL) as Stock Price Declined; Advisory Alpha Position in Abbvie (ABBV) Cut as Shares Declined

Lagoda Investment Management Lp increased its stake in Texas Pac Ld Tr (TPL) by 12.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lagoda Investment Management Lp bought 933 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.55% . The institutional investor held 8,437 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.53M, up from 7,504 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lagoda Investment Management Lp who had been investing in Texas Pac Ld Tr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.01 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.19% or $1.28 during the last trading session, reaching $655.21. About 17,108 shares traded or 35.95% up from the average. Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL) has risen 9.29% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.29% the S&P500. Some Historical TPL News: 30/04/2018 – Texas Pacific Land Trust 1Q Net $43.8M; 30/04/2018 – Texas Pacific Land Trust 1Q EPS $5.60; 30/04/2018 – Texas Pacific Land Trust 1Q Rev $60M; 16/03/2018 Insider Meyer III Gifts 500 Of Texas Pacific Land Trust; 21/04/2018 – DJ Texas Pacific Land Trust, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TPL); 09/05/2018 – Insider Meyer III Gifts 600 Of Texas Pacific Land Trust

Advisory Alpha Llc decreased its stake in Abbvie Inc (ABBV) by 3.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Advisory Alpha Llc sold 97 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.55% . The institutional investor held 2,655 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $206.85M, down from 2,752 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Advisory Alpha Llc who had been investing in Abbvie Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $96.98B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.72% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $65.74. About 6.12M shares traded. AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) has declined 27.15% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.15% the S&P500. Some Historical ABBV News: 22/03/2018 – AbbVie Leads Market’s Plunge as Bio Blockbusters Face Reckoning; 23/05/2018 – MERCK & CO – SUBMITTED SBLA FOR KEYTRUDA IN COMBINATION TO U.S. FDA AND NEW DATA WILL BE SHARED WITH AGENCY; 22/03/2018 – ABBV CITES MAGNITUDE OF EFFECT ACROSS MULTIPLE STUDY PARAMETERS; 25/04/2018 – ABBVIE SUBMITS BLA FOR PLAQUE PSORIASIS DRUG RISANKIZUMAB; 28/03/2018 – lmmunovaccine Announces Initiation of Patient Dosing in lnvestigator-Sponsored Phase 2 Clinical Trial of Its Lead Candidate DPX-Survivac Used in Combination with Pembrolizumab in Patients with DLBCL; 22/03/2018 – AbbVie: Safety Data in the TRINITY Study Were Consistent With Previously Reported Studies of Rova-T; 17/05/2018 – AbbVie Presenting at Conference Jun 2; 07/03/2018 – EMA- EMA RECOMMENDS IMMEDIATE SUSPENSION AND RECALL OF MULTIPLE SCLEROSIS MEDICINE ZINBRYTA; 10/04/2018 – Frazier adds $780M fund for its ‘growth buyout’ team; FDA pushes back its deadline on AbbVie’s elagolix; Promethera buys NASH drug; 08/05/2018 – ONCOSEC EXPANDS RELATIONSHIP WITH MERCK, ANNOUNCES CLINICAL COLLABORATION TO EVALUATE COMBINATION OF IMMUNOPULSE® IL-12 AND KEYTRUDA® (PEMBROLIZUMAB) FOR TRIPLE NEGATIVE BREAST CANCER

Since March 15, 2019, it had 102 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $4.77 million activity. 7 shares valued at $5,702 were bought by Horizon Kinetics LLC on Monday, April 8.

Advisory Alpha Llc, which manages about $200.07M and $276.20B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in First Tr Exchange Traded Fd (FXU) by 2,406 shares to 40,833 shares, valued at $1.14 billion in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr Ser Tr (TWOK) by 23,509 shares in the quarter, for a total of 507,703 shares, and has risen its stake in At&T Inc (NYSE:T).

Analysts await AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $2.27 EPS, up 6.07% or $0.13 from last year’s $2.14 per share. ABBV’s profit will be $3.35B for 7.24 P/E if the $2.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.26 actual EPS reported by AbbVie Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.44% EPS growth.

