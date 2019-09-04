Lagoda Investment Management LP Has Increased Its Digimarc New (DMRC) Stake by $1.58 Million; Stock Rose; As Celldex Therapeutics (CLDX) Stock Declined, Holder Meditor Group LTD Has Cut Position by $23.57 Million

Meditor Group Ltd decreased its stake in Celldex Therapeutics (CLDX) by 93.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Meditor Group Ltd sold 5.89 million shares as the company’s stock declined 41.55% . The institutional investor held 420,846 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.07 million, down from 6.31 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Meditor Group Ltd who had been investing in Celldex Therapeutics for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $31.84 million market cap company. It closed at $2.12 lastly. It is down 67.34% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 67.34% the S&P500. Some Historical CLDX News: 24/04/2018 – CELLDEX THERAPEUTICS INC – PLANS TO REDUCE ITS 2018 BUDGETED WORKFORCE BY 59 POSITIONS; 23/05/2018 – Merck: Keytruda Has Shown Improved Survival Benefit in Advanced NSCLC in Five Phase 3 Trials; 10/04/2018 – BerGenBio Completes Recruitment Into First Stage of Phase Il NSCLC Trial With Selective AXL Inhibitor Bemcentinib Combined With KEYTRUDA®; 30/04/2018 – Merck: FDA Grants Priority Review to sBLA for Keytruda Combination; 16/04/2018 – Genentech inks $359M deal with Kineta; Celldex battered after ADC flops in PhIIb; 23/04/2018 – European Medicines Agency Validates Type Il Variation for Merck’s KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) in Combination with Pemetrexed (ALIMTA®) and Platinum Chemotherapy as First-Line Therapy in Metastatic Nonsquamous NSCLC, Based on Phase 3…; 25/04/2018 – European Commission Approves Bristol-Myers Squibb’s Opdivo (nivolumab) Four-Week Dosing Schedule for Advanced Melanoma and Previously Treated Renal Cell Carcinoma; 20/04/2018 – CELLDEX REPORTS PROMISING EFFECT ON TUMOR BURDEN; 09/04/2018 – KEYTRUDA® (PEMBROLIZUMAB) MONOTHERAPY MET PRIMARY ENDPOINT IN PHASE 3 KEYNOTE-042 STUDY, SIGNIFICANTLY IMPROVING OS AS FIRST-LINE THERAPY IN LOCALLY ADVANCED OR METASTATIC NSCLC PATIENTS EXPRESSING PD; 13/04/2018 – OPDIVO (NIVOLUMAB), FIRST PD-1 INHIBITOR TO DEMONSTRATE SUPERIOR SURVIVAL BENEFIT COMPARED WITH CHEMOTHERAPY IN A PREDOMINANTLY CHINESE POPULATION WITH PREVIOUSLY TREATED NON-SMALL CELL LUNG CANCE…

Lagoda Investment Management Lp increased its stake in Digimarc Corp New (DMRC) by 22.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lagoda Investment Management Lp bought 51,029 shares as the company’s stock rose 36.50% . The institutional investor held 277,206 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.70 million, up from 226,177 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lagoda Investment Management Lp who had been investing in Digimarc Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $498.57M market cap company. The stock increased 1.42% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $40.1. About 124,123 shares traded or 4.56% up from the average. Digimarc Corporation (NASDAQ:DMRC) has risen 50.35% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 50.35% the S&P500. Some Historical DMRC News: 14/05/2018 – Digimarc Announces Support for SmartLabel®; 15/05/2018 – Polar Asset Management Partners Exits Position in Digimarc

Investors sentiment increased to 1.48 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 5 investors sold DMRC shares while 16 reduced holdings. 15 funds opened positions while 16 raised stakes. 6.24 million shares or 2.08% less from 6.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Clearbridge Limited Liability Corporation, a New York-based fund reported 228 shares. Twin Tree Mgmt Lp has 0% invested in Digimarc Corporation (NASDAQ:DMRC). Bank & Trust Of America Corporation De owns 13,963 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage has invested 0% in Digimarc Corporation (NASDAQ:DMRC). Citigroup invested 0% in Digimarc Corporation (NASDAQ:DMRC). New York-based Blackrock has invested 0% in Digimarc Corporation (NASDAQ:DMRC). Jpmorgan Chase & reported 5,303 shares. Baillie Gifford And, United Kingdom-based fund reported 517,714 shares. Wells Fargo Co Mn accumulated 0% or 7,506 shares. Goldman Sachs Incorporated holds 0% or 19,521 shares. Qci Asset invested in 0% or 300 shares. Barclays Public Limited Company holds 0% or 3,169 shares. Susquehanna Grp Llp holds 0% of its portfolio in Digimarc Corporation (NASDAQ:DMRC) for 132,528 shares. Geode Cap Limited Liability Company holds 0% or 141,165 shares. Rmb Mngmt Limited Co invested 0.02% in Digimarc Corporation (NASDAQ:DMRC).

More notable recent Digimarc Corporation (NASDAQ:DMRC) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: "64 Biggest Movers From Yesterday – Benzinga" on July 26, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: "Digimarc: Good Short Opportunity – Seeking Alpha" published on December 21, 2018, Finance.Yahoo.com published: "Digimarc Corp (DMRC) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance" on July 24, 2019.

More notable recent Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: "Celldex Therapeutics Inc (CLDX) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance" on August 08, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: "The Daily Biotech Pulse: Novartis Stands By Zolgensma, GW Pharma Q2 Propelled By Epidiolex Sales, Ionis-Akcea Clinical Readout – Benzinga" published on August 07, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: "5 Tiny Biotech Stocks With Superb Growth Potential – Nasdaq" on February 13, 2019.

Analysts await Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $-0.84 earnings per share, up 30.00% or $0.36 from last year’s $-1.2 per share. After $-0.84 actual earnings per share reported by Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.