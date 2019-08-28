Lagoda Investment Management LP Has Increased Enstar Group Limited (ESGR) Stake; Waters Parkerson & Company Has Cut By $529,000 Its Coca Cola Co Com (KO) Position

Lagoda Investment Management Lp increased Enstar Group Limited (ESGR) stake by 8.52% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Lagoda Investment Management Lp acquired 2,901 shares as Enstar Group Limited (ESGR)’s stock rose 0.15%. The Lagoda Investment Management Lp holds 36,931 shares with $6.43M value, up from 34,030 last quarter. Enstar Group Limited now has $3.78B valuation. The stock decreased 0.28% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $176.02. About 38,498 shares traded. Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR) has declined 15.70% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.70% the S&P500.

Waters Parkerson & Company decreased Coca Cola Co Com (KO) stake by 3.92% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Waters Parkerson & Company sold 11,500 shares as Coca Cola Co Com (KO)’s stock rose 8.31%. The Waters Parkerson & Company holds 282,026 shares with $13.22M value, down from 293,526 last quarter. Coca Cola Co Com now has $234.71B valuation. The stock increased 0.31% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $54.89. About 4.66M shares traded. The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) has risen 13.84% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.84% the S&P500. Some Historical KO News: 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola 1Q Worldwide Unit Case Volume Up 3%; 20/04/2018 – COCA-COLA ICECEK AS CCOLA.IS – WITHIN NEXT THREE YEARS, TOTAL INVESTMENT OF $250 MLN IN PAKISTAN HAS BEEN PLANNED; 09/03/2018 – COCA-COLA CO – FINAL NON-BINDING AGREEMENT WILL COMPLETE REFRANCHISING OF COMPANY-OWNED BOTTLING OPERATIONS IN NORTH AMERICA; 02/05/2018 – COCA-COLA ICECEK 1Q LOSS 46M LIRAS, EST. LOSS 67.4M LIRAS; 24/04/2018 – KO CFO: EXPECT NEW SUGAR TAXES IN UK, S. AFRICA TO IMPACT 2Q; 09/03/2018 – COCA-COLA CO – LARRY TANENBAUM O.C. & JUNIOR BRIDGEMAN HAVE SIGNED NON-BINDING LOI TO BUY CANADIAN BOTTLING & DISTRIBUTION BUSINESS; 09/03/2018 – Coca-Cola Sees Canada Transaction Closing in Second Half of 2018; 04/05/2018 – ZAMBREW COMMENTS ON COCA-COLA AGREEMENT IN EMAIL FROM EXCHANGE; 26/03/2018 – Fitch Downgrades Coca-Cola Amatil’s to ‘BBB’; Outlook Stable; 08/05/2018 – The Coca-Cola Company to Participate in Goldman Sachs Global Staples Forum

Analysts await The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.56 earnings per share, down 3.45% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.58 per share. KO’s profit will be $2.39 billion for 24.50 P/E if the $0.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.63 actual earnings per share reported by The Coca-Cola Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.11% negative EPS growth.

Among 9 analysts covering Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Coca-Cola has $6000 highest and $46 lowest target. $53.89’s average target is -1.82% below currents $54.89 stock price. Coca-Cola had 20 analyst reports since March 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley maintained The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) rating on Wednesday, July 24. Morgan Stanley has “Overweight” rating and $6000 target. The stock of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) has “Neutral” rating given on Wednesday, July 24 by Credit Suisse. On Wednesday, April 24 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Equal-Weight”. BMO Capital Markets maintained it with “Market Perform” rating and $5200 target in Wednesday, July 24 report. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Wells Fargo given on Tuesday, April 16. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Monday, July 1 report. The company was upgraded on Tuesday, May 14 by Morgan Stanley. As per Wednesday, July 24, the company rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank. JP Morgan maintained it with “Neutral” rating and $5900 target in Wednesday, July 24 report. The stock of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, April 24 by Deutsche Bank.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.01, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 61 investors sold KO shares while 585 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 2.77 billion shares or 0.80% less from 2.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Reliance Trust Co Of Delaware stated it has 47,536 shares. Cutter And Co Brokerage invested in 7,560 shares or 0.1% of the stock. Gabelli Funds invested in 0.17% or 585,100 shares. Alyeska Investment Limited Partnership owns 1.33M shares for 0.87% of their portfolio. 196 were reported by James. Spirit Of America Management Corporation owns 13,600 shares. Investec Asset Management stated it has 8,207 shares. Roanoke Asset Mgmt Ny invested 1.15% of its portfolio in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Iberiabank stated it has 88,535 shares. Prudential Public Ltd Company holds 0.17% or 1.07 million shares. Silvercrest Asset Group Inc stated it has 0.16% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Gam Holdg Ag accumulated 55,800 shares or 0.11% of the stock. Morgan Dempsey Mgmt Llc has 1.84% invested in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) for 98,502 shares. Asset Mngmt reported 0.23% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Girard Prtn Ltd stated it has 0.14% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.43 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 1.41 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 11 investors sold ESGR shares while 35 reduced holdings. 14 funds opened positions while 52 raised stakes. 12.76 million shares or 3.74% less from 13.26 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Allen Invest Limited Liability Co has 1,600 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage owns 2,754 shares for 0% of their portfolio. The New York-based Morgan Stanley has invested 0% in Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR). Hotchkis And Wiley Capital Limited reported 891,905 shares or 0.62% of all its holdings. Synovus Fincl holds 0.01% or 5,096 shares. Aperio Gp Lc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR). Bessemer Group Incorporated has invested 0.01% in Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR). First Manhattan has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR). The Maryland-based Torray Limited Com has invested 0.09% in Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR). Swiss Bank invested in 0% or 18,000 shares. Ci Investments, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 292,900 shares. Moreover, Citadel Advsrs Ltd Llc has 0% invested in Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR). Daiwa Secs Grp holds 0.05% or 31,143 shares in its portfolio. M&T Commercial Bank invested 0% in Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR). Rhumbline Advisers invested in 18,839 shares.

