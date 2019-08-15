Lagoda Investment Management LP Has Decreased Seattle Genetics (SGEN) Stake by $857,166; Brave Asset Management Boosted Position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co (RS) by $405,630 as Valuation Rose

Brave Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co (RS) by 28.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brave Asset Management Inc bought 4,507 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.04% . The institutional investor held 20,413 shares of the metal fabrications company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.84 million, up from 15,906 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.39 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.18% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $95.85. About 52,909 shares traded. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) has risen 10.03% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.03% the S&P500. Some Historical RS News: 26/04/2018 – Reliance Steel 1Q Net $169M; 26/04/2018 – Reliance Steel 1Q Adj EPS $2.30; 26/04/2018 – RELIANCE STEEL & ALUMINUM CO – “AEROSPACE DEMAND REMAINS STRONG, AND CONTINUES TO BE ONE OF COMPANY’S TOP-PERFORMING END MARKETS”; 26/04/2018 – RELIANCE STEEL & ALUMINUM – MAINTAINS POSITIVE OUTLOOK FOR AEROSPACE AS BUILD RATES AND BACKLOG FOR ORDERS OF COMMERCIAL PLANES CONTINUES TO IMPROVE; 26/04/2018 – Reliance Steel Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 04/05/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Reliance Steel & Aluminum, Goldman Sachs BDC, IBERIABANK, Federal Signal, United T; 16/03/2018 – Reliance Steel May Face Pressure, Industry Slowest in 16 Months

Lagoda Investment Management Lp decreased its stake in Seattle Genetics Inc (SGEN) by 13.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lagoda Investment Management Lp sold 11,742 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.00% . The institutional investor held 76,873 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.63 million, down from 88,615 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lagoda Investment Management Lp who had been investing in Seattle Genetics Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.55B market cap company. The stock increased 0.79% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $77.59. About 69,321 shares traded. Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) has risen 8.86% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.86% the S&P500. Some Historical SGEN News: 26/04/2018 – Seattle Genetics 1Q Loss $111.7M; 13/04/2018 – Seattle Genetics Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 20/03/2018 – SEATTLE GENETICS INC – FDA ALSO GRANTED PRIORITY REVIEW FOR SUPPLEMENTAL BIOLOGICS LICENSE APPLICATION FOR ADCETRIS; 12/04/2018 – Seattle Genetics Presenting at Conference Apr 16; 05/04/2018 – Seattle Genetics to Host Conference Call and Webcast Discussion of First Quarter Financial Results on April 26, 2018; 26/04/2018 – Seattle Genetics Had Seen 2018 R&D Costs $460M-$500M; 03/04/2018 – Unum Therapeutics Announces Closing of Initial Public Offering and Concurrent Private Placement with Seattle Genetics; 24/04/2018 – ADC Therapeutics’ PBD-based anti-HER2 antibody drug conjugate terminated due to safety; 26/04/2018 – Seattle Genetics 1Q Loss/Shr 73c; 15/03/2018 – Seattle Genetics Appoints Dr. Alpna Seth to Board of Directors

Brave Asset Management Inc, which manages about $193.32M and $179.36M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLP) by 60,359 shares to 46,789 shares, valued at $2.63 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKB) by 19,868 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,112 shares, and cut its stake in Celgene Corp (NASDAQ:CELG).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.87 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 0.56 in 2018Q4.

Lagoda Investment Management Lp, which manages about $725.00M and $78.63 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alphabet Inc by 284 shares to 4,868 shares, valued at $5.71M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR) by 2,901 shares in the quarter, for a total of 36,931 shares, and has risen its stake in Coupa Software Inc.