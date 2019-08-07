Lagoda Investment Management LP Has Decreased Position in Ubiquiti Networks (UBNT) as Market Value Declined; Arbiter Partners Capital Management Decreased Its Seabridge Gold (SA) Position as Stock Price Rose

Arbiter Partners Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Seabridge Gold Inc (SA) by 93.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arbiter Partners Capital Management Llc sold 170,623 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.98% . The hedge fund held 12,385 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $153,000, down from 183,008 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arbiter Partners Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Seabridge Gold Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $916.81 million market cap company. The stock decreased 3.32% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $14.83. About 631,451 shares traded or 50.90% up from the average. Seabridge Gold Inc. (NYSE:SA) has risen 17.01% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.01% the S&P500. Some Historical SA News: 21/03/2018 – Seabridge Gold Files Form 40-F with the SEC; 14/05/2018 – Seabridge Gold Files First Quarter Financial Statements and MD&A; 10/04/2018 – SEABRIDGE GOLD – PROCEEDS FROM FINANCING WILL BE USED TO FUND A 2018 EXPLORATION PROGRAM AT CO’S KSM PROJECT IN NORTHWESTERN BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA; 14/05/2018 – SEABRIDGE GOLD INC QTRLY NET LOSS OF $0.18 PER SHARE; 27/03/2018 – Seabridge Gold Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – Seabridge Gold Publishes 2017 Annual Report; 14/03/2018 Seabridge Winter Program Prepares Site For Year-Round Camp at KSM; 20/03/2018 – Seabridge Gold Files 2017 Year End Audited Financial Statements and MD&A; 19/03/2018 – Seabridge Gold Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/05/2018 – Seabridge Discovers New Gold Zones at Courageous Lake Project

Lagoda Investment Management Lp decreased its stake in Ubiquiti Networks Inc (UBNT) by 16.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lagoda Investment Management Lp sold 8,647 shares as the company’s stock declined 24.16% . The institutional investor held 43,368 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.49M, down from 52,015 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lagoda Investment Management Lp who had been investing in Ubiquiti Networks Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.41B market cap company. The stock increased 0.60% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $119.13. About 268,813 shares traded. Ubiquiti Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBNT) has risen 55.04% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 55.04% the S&P500. Some Historical UBNT News: 10/05/2018 – UBIQUITI NETWORKS INC UBNT.O : CREDIT SUISSE STARTS WITH NEUTRAL RATING; TARGET PRICE $74; 16/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Ubiquiti Networks, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of April 23, 2018; 13/03/2018 – UBIQUITI NETWORKS BOARD APPROVES NEW $200M BUYBACK; 29/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of Commencement of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Ubiquiti Networks, Inc. Shareholders; 10/05/2018 – Ubiquiti Networks 3Q Rev $250.4M; 29/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of Commencement of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Ubiquiti Networks, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of April 23, 2018 (UBNT); 09/03/2018 – Safirstein Metcalf LLP Announces that A Class Action Has Been Filed Against Ubiquiti Networks, Inc. – UBNT; 16/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Ubiquiti Networks, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead; 10/05/2018 – UBIQUITI NETWORKS 3Q ADJ EPS 98C, EST. 93C; 10/05/2018 – UBIQUITI NETWORKS INC – ON TRACK TO ACHIEVE LOW-END OF REVENUE AND ADJ SHR GUIDANCE PREVIOUSLY PROVIDED FOR YEAR ENDING JUNE 30, 2018

Lagoda Investment Management Lp, which manages about $725.00 million and $78.63M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Volitionrx Ltd (NYSEMKT:VNRX) by 257,753 shares to 1.90 million shares, valued at $6.18 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR) by 2,901 shares in the quarter, for a total of 36,931 shares, and has risen its stake in Xpo Logistics Inc (NYSE:XPO).

More notable recent Ubiquiti Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBNT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Technology Sector Update for 02/08/2019: UBNT,MSI,VCRA – Nasdaq” on February 08, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Viasat’s Community Wi-Fi to Help Close Digital Gap in Brazil – Nasdaq” published on July 11, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Motorola Buys WatchGuard, Expands Mission-Critical Ecosystem – Nasdaq” on July 12, 2019. More interesting news about Ubiquiti Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBNT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Ubiquiti Networks Becomes Oversold (UBNT) – Nasdaq” published on August 02, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Technology Sector Update for 05/10/2019: CREX, SYMC, UBNT, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” with publication date: May 10, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.20, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 15 investors sold UBNT shares while 73 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 43 raised stakes. 14.20 million shares or 6.34% less from 15.16 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Chevy Chase Trust Hldgs has invested 0% in Ubiquiti Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBNT). 4,275 are held by Jaffetilchin Invest Partners Llc. Voloridge Inv Mgmt Ltd Llc has invested 0.06% in Ubiquiti Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBNT). Group Incorporated One Trading LP reported 12,569 shares stake. Bancorporation Of Montreal Can reported 1,956 shares. Oppenheimer & Incorporated holds 0.11% of its portfolio in Ubiquiti Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBNT) for 27,473 shares. Rhumbline Advisers reported 15,539 shares. Royal Natl Bank Of Canada stated it has 0% in Ubiquiti Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBNT). 65,000 are owned by Axa. Moreover, Utd Serv Automobile Association has 0% invested in Ubiquiti Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBNT) for 7,852 shares. Zacks Investment Management holds 0.12% or 36,789 shares. Renaissance Grp Inc Lc stated it has 0.03% in Ubiquiti Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBNT). Millennium Mgmt Ltd Liability stated it has 0% in Ubiquiti Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBNT). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa has 1,015 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Manufacturers Life The holds 7,142 shares.

Analysts await Seabridge Gold Inc. (NYSE:SA) to report earnings on August, 8. They expect $-0.03 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $-0.03 per share. After $-0.05 actual EPS reported by Seabridge Gold Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -40.00% EPS growth.

Arbiter Partners Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.06B and $495.46 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in A by 24,015 shares to 74,612 shares, valued at $1.46 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

