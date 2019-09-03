Lagoda Investment Management LP Has Cut Seattle Genetics (SGEN) Position by $857,166 as Stock Price Rose; Vanguard Group Position in Paychex (PAYX) Has Raised as Stock Price Rose

Vanguard Group Inc increased its stake in Paychex Inc (PAYX) by 1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vanguard Group Inc bought 256,926 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.32% . The institutional investor held 25.97M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.08B, up from 25.72 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vanguard Group Inc who had been investing in Paychex Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $29.09 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.91% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $80.96. About 1.08M shares traded. Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) has risen 20.05% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.05% the S&P500. Some Historical PAYX News: 27/04/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS TRINET’S BA3 CFR, REVISES OUTLOOK TO POSITIVE; 27/04/2018 – Paychex Increases Quarterly Dividend By 12%; 26/03/2018 – Paychex Sees FY18 Adjusted EPS Up 15%-16%; 30/04/2018 – Paychex Expands Board, Elects New Member; 26/03/2018 – Paychex Sees FY18 Total Revenue Up About 7%; 26/03/2018 – PAYCHEX SEES FY NET INCOME GROWTH ABOUT +13%; 02/05/2018 – Paychex Introduces Paychex Promise, an Innovative Solution to Help Growing Businesses; 06/04/2018 – Paychex Presenting at Conference Apr 6; 29/05/2018 – Small businesses should focus on trying to pay more in order to attract hard-to-find workers, according to Paychex CEO Martin Mucci; 20/03/2018 – Paychex Wins Stevie® Award for Customer Service

Lagoda Investment Management Lp decreased its stake in Seattle Genetics Inc (SGEN) by 13.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lagoda Investment Management Lp sold 11,742 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.00% . The institutional investor held 76,873 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.63 million, down from 88,615 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lagoda Investment Management Lp who had been investing in Seattle Genetics Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.33B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.53% or $2.57 during the last trading session, reaching $70.07. About 574,866 shares traded. Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) has risen 8.86% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.86% the S&P500. Some Historical SGEN News: 26/04/2018 – Seattle Genetics Had Seen 2018 R&D Costs $460M-$500M; 26/04/2018 – SEATTLE GENETICS INC – SEES 2018 RESEARCH AND DEVELOPMENT (R&D) $530 MLN TO $580 MLN; 09/03/2018 – SEATTLE GENETICS COMPLETES TENDER OFFER FOR ALL SHRS OF CASCADI; 12/04/2018 – Seattle Genetics Highlights Novel Antibody-Drug Conjugate Technologies and Immuno-Oncology Program Advances at the American; 15/03/2018 – Seattle Genetics Appoints Dr. Alpna Seth to Board of Directors; 26/03/2018 – Astellas and Seattle Genetics Receive FDA Breakthrough Therapy Designation for Enfortumab Vedotin in Locally Advanced or Metast; 07/03/2018 Report: Developing Opportunities within Seattle Genetics, PBF Energy, Chipotle Mexican Grill, CIT Group Inc (DEL), PDL BioPharm; 09/03/2018 – News On Cascadian Therapeutics Inc. (CASC) Now Under SGEN; 12/04/2018 – Seattle Genetics Highlights Novel Antibody-Drug Conjugate Technologies and Immuno-Oncology Program Advances at the American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting; 26/03/2018 – SEATTLE GENETICS INC – COS ARE ALSO EVALUATING ENFORTUMAB VEDOTIN IN OTHER SOLID TUMORS, INCLUDING OVARIAN AND NON-SMALL CELL LUNG CARCINOMA

Vanguard Group Inc, which manages about $2549.07B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Altair Engr Inc by 250,223 shares to 2.84 million shares, valued at $104.39 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Lagoda Investment Management Lp, which manages about $725.00M and $78.63 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Digimarc Corp New (NASDAQ:DMRC) by 51,029 shares to 277,206 shares, valued at $8.70M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $-0.37 earnings per share, down 37.04% or $0.10 from last year’s $-0.27 per share. After $-0.24 actual earnings per share reported by Seattle Genetics, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 54.17% negative EPS growth.