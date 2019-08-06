Lagoda Investment Management LP Has Cut Its Holding in Ubiquiti Networks (UBNT) by $1.29 Million as Stock Value Declined; Facebook (FB) Market Valuation Rose While Valiant Capital Management LP Cut Its Position by $20.24 Million

Lagoda Investment Management Lp decreased its stake in Ubiquiti Networks Inc (UBNT) by 16.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lagoda Investment Management Lp sold 8,647 shares as the company’s stock declined 24.16% . The institutional investor held 43,368 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.49M, down from 52,015 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lagoda Investment Management Lp who had been investing in Ubiquiti Networks Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.65B market cap company. The stock increased 1.69% or $2 during the last trading session, reaching $120.42. About 11,086 shares traded. Ubiquiti Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBNT) has risen 55.04% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 55.04% the S&P500. Some Historical UBNT News: 10/05/2018 – Ubiquiti Networks 3Q Adj EPS 98c; 10/05/2018 – Ubiquiti Networks 3Q Net $102.7M; 21/04/2018 – DJ Ubiquiti Networks Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (UBNT); 17/04/2018 – Safirstein Metcalf LLP Announces That A Class Action Has Been Filed Against Ubiquiti Networks, Inc. – UBNT; 10/05/2018 – Ubiquiti Networks Total Cash and Cash Equivalents as of March 31 Were $690.8M; 16/03/2018 – Hagens Berman Reminds Ubiquiti Networks Investors of the April 23, 2018 Lead Plaintiff Deadline in the Securities Class Action; 19/03/2018 – Robbins Arroyo LLP Continues to Investigate Ubiquiti Networks, Inc. (UBNT); 13/03/2018 – Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP Files Class Action Suit against Ubiquiti Networks, Inc; 23/04/2018 – Deadline Alert: The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Ubiquiti Networks, Inc. (UBNT); 16/03/2018 – Questions for Ubiquiti CEO on Investor Day

Valiant Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 25.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Valiant Capital Management Lp sold 121,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The hedge fund held 365,023 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $60.85 million, down from 486,923 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Valiant Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $533.85B market cap company. The stock increased 0.98% or $1.79 during the last trading session, reaching $183.52. About 2.54 million shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 20/04/2018 – FB CLARIFIES PROGRAMMING PRACTICES TYPES THAT WON’T BE BACKED; 23/04/2018 – DOUBLELINE’S GUNDLACH SAYS GO LONG XOP, SHORT FACEBOOK; 09/03/2018 – MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL – 25-GAME PACKAGE OF WEEKLY BROADCASTS TO BE DISTRIBUTED EXCLUSIVELY ON FACEBOOK WATCH IN U.S. VIA MLB LIVE SHOW PAGE; 08/04/2018 – MEDIA-Facebook suspends data analytics firm CubeYou – CNBC; 19/04/2018 – Facebook’s facial recognition tech could fall foul of new EU data rules, a top watchdog says; 24/04/2018 – App builder criticises Facebook over use of `honour system’; 12/04/2018 – EU says Facebook’s apology ‘not enough’ as it announces personal data investigation; 10/04/2018 – Facebook CEO Faces Congress: Kamala Harris Puts Skills as Former Attorney General to Use; 19/03/2018 – Facebook Security Executive Stamos to Depart, NY Times Reports; 10/04/2018 – David Kirkpatrick Discusses Facebook’s Senate Hearing (Video)

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $124,035 activity.

Analysts await Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.94 EPS, up 10.23% or $0.18 from last year’s $1.76 per share. FB’s profit will be $5.64B for 23.65 P/E if the $1.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.91 actual EPS reported by Facebook, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 113.19% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Comm National Bank, Missouri-based fund reported 354,861 shares. Broad Run Invest Mgmt Lc has 0.77% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). 3,640 were accumulated by Sfe Inv Counsel. Peloton Wealth Strategists stated it has 11,425 shares. Asset Mngmt One Comm Limited has invested 1.05% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Prudential Financial holds 1.3% or 4.68M shares in its portfolio. Strategic Wealth Advsrs Grp Ltd Llc has 0.57% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 40,070 shares. Diligent Investors Lc owns 5,279 shares. 4.10 million are owned by California Employees Retirement Sys. Headinvest Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 1,432 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Pinnacle Wealth Mngmt Advisory Limited Com holds 0.6% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 7,952 shares. Chesley Taft & Associates Ltd holds 0.59% or 42,305 shares in its portfolio. 802,149 are held by Fifth Third Commercial Bank. Caprock Gp holds 0.41% or 12,538 shares in its portfolio. Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt invested 0.29% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Valiant Capital Management Lp, which manages about $3.29 billion and $1.11 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Zillow Group Inc (Call) by 1.00M shares to 3.50M shares, valued at $121.59 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.20, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 15 investors sold UBNT shares while 73 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 43 raised stakes. 14.20 million shares or 6.34% less from 15.16 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Employees Retirement System Of Ohio holds 125,712 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. Essex Inv Mngmt Ltd Liability Com holds 8 shares. The Virginia-based Akre Capital Limited Liability Corporation has invested 4.23% in Ubiquiti Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBNT). Fred Alger Mngmt Incorporated holds 0% or 129 shares. Us Bankshares De stated it has 0% in Ubiquiti Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBNT). Illinois-based Zacks Mgmt has invested 0.12% in Ubiquiti Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBNT). 779,695 were accumulated by Renaissance Limited Liability Corp. Cambridge Invest Research has 1,509 shares. 1832 Asset Lp stated it has 37,770 shares. United Serv Automobile Association stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Ubiquiti Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBNT). Renaissance Gru Ltd Liability Com owns 4,736 shares. Wells Fargo & Comm Mn stated it has 0% in Ubiquiti Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBNT). Jaffetilchin Inv Ltd Llc accumulated 4,275 shares. Ftb Advsr Inc reported 2,000 shares stake. Citigroup has invested 0% in Ubiquiti Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBNT).

Lagoda Investment Management Lp, which manages about $725.00 million and $78.63 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR) by 2,901 shares to 36,931 shares, valued at $6.43M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Xpo Logistics Inc (NYSE:XPO) by 19,057 shares in the quarter, for a total of 99,149 shares, and has risen its stake in Alphabet Inc.