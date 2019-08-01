Lagoda Investment Management LP Has Cut Its Holding in Seattle Genetics (SGEN) by $857,166 as Stock Rose; Microsoft (MSFT) Holder Lyons Wealth Management Has Lowered Its Position by $647,702 as Market Valuation Rose

Lyons Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 47.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lyons Wealth Management Llc sold 5,489 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 6,104 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $721,000, down from 11,593 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lyons Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 1.86% or $2.54 during the last trading session, reaching $138.81. About 24.49M shares traded or 1.80% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT VISUAL STUDIO TEAM SERVICES ISSUES STATEMENT; 24/04/2018 – Eagle Investment Systems to Deliver Cloud Data Management Solution for Global Investment Managers Powered by Microsoft Azure; 15/03/2018 – ZENSAR TECHNOLOGIES LTD ZENT.NS – EXTENDS CO’S MANAGED PARTNER RELATIONSHIP WITH MICROSOFT IN SOUTH AFRICA; 01/05/2018 – Former Microsoft CEO Steve Ballmer sells entire stake in Twitter; 09/04/2018 – Amazon spent nearly $23 billion on R&D last year – more than any other U.S. company. It’s followed in spending by: ✅ Alphabet – $16.6 billion ✅ Intel – $13.1 billion ✅ Microsoft – $12.3 billion ✅ Apple – $11; 07/05/2018 – VentureBeat: Microsoft open-sources Azure IoT Edge runtime, embraces more Kubernetes, partners with DJI and Qualcomm; 30/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Trading at Noon: Markets bounce back in spite of Italy political turmoil; 30/04/2018 – MICROSOFT CHAIRMAN, JOHN W. THOMPSON, JOINS LIGHTSPEED AS; 17/05/2018 – Arconic Board Approves Quarterly Dividends; 20/04/2018 – Kenya’s Microsoft-backed Mawingu aims to triple broadband users

Lagoda Investment Management Lp decreased its stake in Seattle Genetics Inc (SGEN) by 13.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lagoda Investment Management Lp sold 11,742 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.00% . The institutional investor held 76,873 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.63M, down from 88,615 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lagoda Investment Management Lp who had been investing in Seattle Genetics Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.17 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.63% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $75.23. About 400,915 shares traded. Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) has risen 8.86% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.86% the S&P500. Some Historical SGEN News: 07/03/2018 – Seattle Genetics Initiates New Phase 1 Study in Relapsed or Refractory Multiple Myeloma; 15/03/2018 – Seattle Genetics Appoints Dr. Alpna Seth to Bd of Directors; 03/04/2018 – Unum Therapeutics Announces Closing of Initial Public Offering and Concurrent Private Placement with Seattle Genetics; 17/05/2018 – SEATTLE GENETICS APPOINTS ROGER D. DANSEY, M.D., CHIEF MEDICAL OFFICER; 26/04/2018 – Seattle Genetics Sees 2018 R&D Costs $530M-$580M; 20/03/2018 – FDA hands Seattle Genetics its 5th OK for Adcetris. But can they actually sell it for frontline Hodgkin lymphoma?; 20/03/2018 – Seattle Genetics’ Hodgkin’s lymphoma drug gets U.S. approval; 16/04/2018 – CELLDEX – TO DISCONTINUE GLEMBATUMUMAB VEDOTIN PROGRAM ACROSS ALL INDICATIONS; 20/03/2018 – FDA expands approval of Adcetris for first-line treatment of Stage III or IV classical Hodgkin lymphoma in combination with che; 21/03/2018 – Seattle Genetics Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Analysts await Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $-0.37 earnings per share, down 37.04% or $0.10 from last year’s $-0.27 per share. After $-0.24 actual earnings per share reported by Seattle Genetics, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 54.17% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Seattle Genetics prices stock offering at $70; shares off 6% premarket – Seeking Alpha” on July 24, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “The Week Ahead In Biotech: Johnson & Johnson Kickstarts Big Pharma Earnings – Yahoo Finance” published on July 13, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “50 Biggest Movers From Yesterday – Benzinga” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Does Seattle Genetics, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:SGEN) CEO Salary Compare Well With Others? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 17, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Will Seattle Genetics (SGEN) Report Negative Earnings Next Week? What You Should Know – Nasdaq” with publication date: April 18, 2019.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Microsoft (MSFT) 4th Quarter Earnings: What to Expect – Nasdaq” on July 18, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “IWF, MSFT, AMZN, V: ETF Inflow Alert – Nasdaq” published on July 23, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Notable Wednesday Option Activity: COF, SWKS, MSFT – Nasdaq” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Mondayâ€™s Vital Data: Microsoft, Boeing and Netflix – Nasdaq” published on July 22, 2019 as well as Livetradingnews.com‘s news article titled: “Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has acquired BlueTalon – Live Trading News” with publication date: July 30, 2019.

