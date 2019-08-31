Lagoda Investment Management LP Boosted Position in Volitionrx LTD (VNRX) by $773,259; Microsoft (MSFT) Market Value Rose While State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company Raised Its Stake

State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 40.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company bought 3.81 million shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 13.20M shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.56 billion, up from 9.39 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.24% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $137.79. About 21.88 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 05/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS FINANCIAL PAYMENTS INDUSTRY IS A HUGE DEAL AROUND THE WORLD, WITH MANY WORKING TO REINVENT IT; 05/04/2018 – The Supreme Court fight over Microsoft’s foreign servers is over; 18/04/2018 – CAFC: RANIERE v. MICROSOFT CORPORATION [OPINION] – Appeal #17-1400 – 2018-04-18; 31/05/2018 – Ingenico ePayments Voted Best International CNP Program by Customers at the 2018 CNP Awards; 09/03/2018 – Ignition Partners Adds Former Microsoft CIO Jim DuBois and Former Amazon Executive and Datasphere CEO Satbir Khanuja as Venture; 26/04/2018 – Microsoft earnings press release available on Investor Relations website; 19/03/2018 – Amazon launches a cloud service for game developers, taking on Microsoft and Google; 26/04/2018 – MSFT: Microsoft spent $3.5 billion on capex in the quarter to build out cloud data centers. CFO Hood tells me that kind of capex growth will continue as long as rising demand for cloud services does; 26/03/2018 – Microsoft surge puts it on track for best day since 2015; 05/04/2018 – MSFT: ISSUES WITH RELEASE MANAGEMENT FEATURE IN WEST EUROPE

Lagoda Investment Management Lp increased its stake in Volitionrx Ltd (VNRX) by 15.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lagoda Investment Management Lp bought 257,753 shares as the company's stock rose 20.00% . The institutional investor held 1.90 million shares of the in vitro & in vivo diagnostic substances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.18 million, up from 1.64 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lagoda Investment Management Lp who had been investing in Volitionrx Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $148.34 million market cap company. It closed at $3.61 lastly. It is down 137.36% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 137.36% the S&P500.

Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Iowa Bancshares has 3.61% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Meritage Portfolio stated it has 3.01% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). 15.31M were accumulated by Principal Financial Gru. Wellington Shields & Limited Liability reported 82,631 shares. Ubs Oconnor Limited Liability Company holds 18,303 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 185,782 were accumulated by Dearborn Ptnrs Ltd Com. Jcic Asset Inc reported 55,501 shares or 2.6% of all its holdings. Fir Tree Capital Mgmt Lp stated it has 999,374 shares or 10.08% of all its holdings. Piedmont Advisors reported 1.01M shares. Fayez Sarofim And Co stated it has 6.28 million shares or 3.9% of all its holdings. Farmers State Bank, Kentucky-based fund reported 44,916 shares. Cullinan Associates Incorporated holds 2.39% or 269,289 shares in its portfolio. Cibc World Markets reported 1.41 million shares. Nottingham Advsrs has 0.1% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Symphony Asset Mngmt Limited Com holds 0.7% or 23,114 shares.

VolitionRx Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:VNRX)

Investors sentiment increased to 1.67 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.38, from 1.29 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 2 investors sold VNRX shares while 4 reduced holdings. 5 funds opened positions while 5 raised stakes. 3.03 million shares or 10.68% more from 2.74 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Oppenheimer stated it has 38,144 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Virtu Fincl Limited Liability Company stated it has 0% of its portfolio in VolitionRx Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:VNRX). Bluecrest Cap has 24,772 shares. Bridgeway Management Inc has 0.01% invested in VolitionRx Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:VNRX). Royal Bank Of Canada holds 14,007 shares. 6,537 are owned by Blackrock Inc. Lagoda Inv Limited Partnership holds 1.90M shares or 7.86% of its portfolio. Renaissance Tech Lc owns 11,400 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Geode Cap Mngmt Limited accumulated 100,890 shares or 0% of the stock. Bessemer Grp Inc reported 0% of its portfolio in VolitionRx Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:VNRX). Garrison Bradford & invested in 15,500 shares. Hartford Mgmt owns 8,300 shares. Charles Schwab Inv stated it has 15,384 shares. Fincl Bank Of Mellon Corporation holds 27,975 shares. Illinois-based Northern Tru Corp has invested 0% in VolitionRx Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:VNRX).