Lagoda Investment Management LP Boosted Position in Texas Pac Ld Tr (TPL); Lyrical Asset Management LP Decreased Hca Healthcare (HCA) Holding by $8.75 Million as Market Valuation Rose

Lagoda Investment Management Lp increased its stake in Texas Pac Ld Tr (TPL) by 12.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lagoda Investment Management Lp bought 933 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.55% . The institutional investor held 8,437 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.53M, up from 7,504 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lagoda Investment Management Lp who had been investing in Texas Pac Ld Tr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.88B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.89% or $27.45 during the last trading session, reaching $679. About 26,389 shares traded or 102.40% up from the average. Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL) has risen 9.29% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.29% the S&P500. Some Historical TPL News: 09/05/2018 – Insider Meyer III Gifts 600 Of Texas Pacific Land Trust; 30/04/2018 – Texas Pacific Land Trust 1Q Rev $60M; 16/03/2018 Insider Meyer III Gifts 500 Of Texas Pacific Land Trust; 30/04/2018 – Texas Pacific Land Trust 1Q Net $43.8M; 30/04/2018 – Texas Pacific Land Trust 1Q EPS $5.60; 21/04/2018 – DJ Texas Pacific Land Trust, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TPL)

Lyrical Asset Management Lp decreased its stake in Hca Healthcare Inc (HCA) by 1.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lyrical Asset Management Lp sold 67,334 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.59% . The institutional investor held 3.50 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $455.89 million, down from 3.56 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lyrical Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Hca Healthcare Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $41.60 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.49% or $1.85 during the last trading session, reaching $126.1. About 1.50 million shares traded. HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) has risen 7.63% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.63% the S&P500. Some Historical HCA News: 27/04/2018 – HCA Healthcare’s Gulf Coast Division Wins Three SETRAC Awards; 07/05/2018 – HCA Healthcare’s Gulf Coast Division Smashes Fundraising Goal for March of Dimes Walk for Babies; 04/05/2018 – FOCUS-Hospital operator HCA spends big to keep nurses on board; 21/05/2018 – CNBC: HCA and KKR team up for Envision bid

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.42, from 0.91 in 2018Q4.

Since March 15, 2019, it had 106 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $4.90 million activity. Shares for $36,504 were bought by HORIZON KINETICS ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC on Wednesday, June 5.

Lyrical Asset Management Lp, which manages about $1.58 billion and $7.46 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 138,102 shares to 7.96 million shares, valued at $397.98 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) by 627,934 shares in the quarter, for a total of 8.91 million shares, and has risen its stake in Johnson Controls International Plc.

Analysts await HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $2.13 earnings per share, down 1.39% or $0.03 from last year’s $2.16 per share. HCA’s profit will be $702.61M for 14.80 P/E if the $2.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.21 actual earnings per share reported by HCA Healthcare, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.62% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.04, from 1.08 in 2018Q4.

