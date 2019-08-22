Lafleur & Godfrey Holding in Raytheon Company (RTN) Increased by $301,210; Williams Cos Del (WMB) Holder Canyon Capital Advisors Cut Position

Canyon Capital Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Williams Cos Inc Del (WMB) by 7.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Canyon Capital Advisors Llc sold 377,547 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.94% . The hedge fund held 4.97M shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $142.69 million, down from 5.35M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Williams Cos Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $28.92 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.07% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $23.86. About 2.59M shares traded. The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) has declined 16.67% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.67% the S&P500. Some Historical WMB News: 17/05/2018 – Moody’s reviews Williams’ ratings for upgrade; affirms Williams Partners at Baa3, stable outlook; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS SAYS ETHANE RECOVERY WILL INCREASE IN 12 TO 15 MONTHS; 12/04/2018 – WILLIAMS PARTNERS LP – TRANSCO HAS FILED APPLICATION WITH FERC SEEKING AUTHORIZATION FOR ITS SOUTHEASTERN TRAIL EXPANSION PROJECT; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS COMPANIES INC – DEAL WAS APPROVED BY BOARDS OF BOTH GENERAL PARTNER OF WILLIAMS PARTNERS & WILLIAMS; 15/03/2018 – WILLIAMS: STILL ASSESSING FULL IMPACT OF FERC ANNOUNCEMENTS; 17/05/2018 – WMB CEO: ROLL-UP WILL OPEN CO. UP TO A BIGGER INVESTOR GROUP; 23/03/2018 – U.S. natgas Henry Hub premium over Marcellus on track for 5-yr low; 03/05/2018 – WILLIAMS CEO: FERC TAX POLICY TO BE DISCUSSED AT ANALYST DAY; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS COS ANALYST DAY PRESENTATION ENDS; 17/05/2018 – WMB CFO: ROLL-UP TO MAKE TAXES SIGNIFICANTLY LESS AFTER 2024

Lafleur & Godfrey Llc increased its stake in Raytheon Company (RTN) by 2.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lafleur & Godfrey Llc bought 1,655 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.37% . The institutional investor held 83,901 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.28M, up from 82,246 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lafleur & Godfrey Llc who had been investing in Raytheon Company for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $51.63B market cap company. The stock increased 0.16% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $185.36. About 443,198 shares traded. Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) has declined 5.76% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.76% the S&P500. Some Historical RTN News: 08/03/2018 – U.S. STATE DEPARTMENT APPROVES POSSIBLE $197 MLN SALE OF EQUIPMENT TO QATARI AIR FORCE -STATEMENT; 06/03/2018 – Liz Claman: BREAKING: @Raytheon $RTN gets the nod, @realDonaldTrump just said Sweden bought a Patriot missile system from the U; 06/04/2018 – RAYTHEON CO RTN.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $262 FROM $244; 02/04/2018 – CAFC: RAYTHEON COMPANY v. SONY CORPORATION [OPINION] – Appeal #17-1554 – 2018-04-02; 31/05/2018 – /DISREGARD RELEASE: Raytheon Company/; 22/03/2018 – United States set to sign deal on Patriot missile sale to Poland next week; 21/03/2018 – SAUDI CROWN PRINCE MET W/BOEING, RAYTHEON, LMT, GENERALDYNAMICS; 26/04/2018 – Raytheon Raises 2018 View To Sales $26.5B-$27B; 16/03/2018 – Raytheon wins $511 mln U.S. defense contract – Pentagon; 26/04/2018 – RAYTHEON CO RTN.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $9.71, REV VIEW $26.74 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.08, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 39 investors sold WMB shares while 218 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 197 raised stakes. 1.03 billion shares or 1.72% less from 1.05 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ima Wealth accumulated 0.01% or 1,000 shares. Cushing Asset Mngmt Limited Partnership invested in 6.18 million shares or 6.02% of the stock. Castleark Management Limited Liability Co reported 0.1% of its portfolio in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt accumulated 6.72M shares or 3.36% of the stock. 74,129 are held by Da Davidson And Co. Texas Permanent School Fund has 235,589 shares for 0.11% of their portfolio. Atria Investments Limited Liability Corp reported 12,079 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. 64,549 are held by Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability Corp. Johnson Financial Gp stated it has 0% in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). 58.64 million were reported by State Street Corporation. Mufg Americas Holdings Corp invested in 32,895 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Payden And Rygel has invested 1.55% in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). The California-based First Quadrant Ltd Partnership Ca has invested 0.03% in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). Ballentine Ltd Liability reported 0.1% stake. Manufacturers Life Ins Company The has invested 0.07% in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB).

Since May 20, 2019, it had 5 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $1.07 million activity. 10,000 shares were bought by CHANDLER JOHN D, worth $232,396. 10,000 shares valued at $234,653 were bought by ARMSTRONG ALAN S on Wednesday, August 7. Wilson Terrance Lane bought $94,400 worth of stock or 4,000 shares.

More notable recent The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “This High-Yield Dividend Stock Just Keeps Getting Better – Motley Fool” on July 30, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Better Buy: Kinder Morgan vs. Williams Companies – Yahoo Finance” published on July 25, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “Raytheon (RTN) Added to BofA US 1 List, Removes AT&T (T), Williams Cos. (WMB), General Dynamics (GD) and Tapestry (TPR) – StreetInsider.com” on August 20, 2019. More interesting news about The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “3 Stocks to Supplement Your Social Security Income – The Motley Fool” published on July 27, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “3 Dividend Stocks Perfect for Retirees – Motley Fool” with publication date: August 04, 2019.

Canyon Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $20.20B and $4.14 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Plains Gp Hldgs LP by 119,525 shares to 3.26M shares, valued at $81.15M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Caesars Entmt Corp (NASDAQ:CZR) by 7.61M shares in the quarter, for a total of 77.58 million shares, and has risen its stake in Realpage Inc (Prn).

More notable recent Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Raytheon Co (RTN) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on July 25, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Raytheon added to BofA’s U.S. 1 List – Seeking Alpha” published on August 20, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Raytheon Company (RTN) – Yahoo Finance” on June 14, 2019. More interesting news about Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Raytheon Canada, Maerospace Partner To Fight Illegal Offshore Activity – Benzinga” published on August 02, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Air Force to deploy ground-based lasers – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 04, 2019.

Lafleur & Godfrey Llc, which manages about $396.47M and $387.37M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ecolab Inc Com (NYSE:ECL) by 17,830 shares to 97,334 shares, valued at $17.18 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr Shrt Nat Muni (SUB) by 5,245 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 15,040 shares, and cut its stake in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.46 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.61, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 52 investors sold RTN shares while 303 reduced holdings. 141 funds opened positions while 376 raised stakes. 198.48 million shares or 6.46% less from 212.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Srb Corporation holds 3,894 shares. Hsbc Holdings Public Ltd Liability Com owns 268,709 shares. Budros Ruhlin And Roe holds 1.03% or 5,241 shares. 1,442 are owned by Of Toledo Na Oh. Beck Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp, a Texas-based fund reported 18,534 shares. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning holds 2.58% of its portfolio in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) for 19,683 shares. Eagle Ridge Investment Mngmt holds 47,353 shares or 1.27% of its portfolio. Endurance Wealth Mngmt has 958 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Skba Cap Ltd Liability Com accumulated 2,400 shares or 0.07% of the stock. E&G Ltd Partnership owns 0.24% invested in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) for 3,045 shares. Loring Wolcott Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors Llp Ma holds 6,013 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Teacher Retirement Systems Of Texas owns 38,981 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Savant holds 0.12% or 3,534 shares. Silvercrest Asset Grp Limited Liability Corp holds 5,243 shares. Numerixs Invest Tech Inc has invested 0.31% in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN).