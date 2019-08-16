Lafleur & Godfrey Has Lifted Its Thermo Fisher Scientif Com (TMO) Stake by $1.42 Million; Usg (USG) Shareholder S Muoio & Company Upped Its Holding

Lafleur & Godfrey Llc increased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientif Com (TMO) by 14.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lafleur & Godfrey Llc bought 5,195 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.43% . The institutional investor held 41,797 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.44M, up from 36,602 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lafleur & Godfrey Llc who had been investing in Thermo Fisher Scientif Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $109.45 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.42% or $3.83 during the last trading session, reaching $273.31. About 1.57M shares traded or 6.49% up from the average. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) has risen 20.35% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.35% the S&P500. Some Historical TMO News: 10/04/2018 – Thermo Fisher Scientific Announces Its First Cloud-Enabled Biological Safety Cabinet; 29/05/2018 – Thermo King “Moves Food” to Increase Food Security; 22/03/2018 – Dunes Point Capital, LP Announces the Acquisition of Thermo-Tech Windows, LLC; 02/05/2018 – Thermo Fisher Scientific Unveils Gibco ExpiSf System, First Ever Chemically Defined Insect Protein Expression System; 05/04/2018 – ORTHO CLINICAL DIAGNOSTICS SAYS ASSAYS WILL INITIALLY BE LAUNCHED IN NORTH AMERICA, EUROPE, AFRICA AND MIDDLE EAST; 24/05/2018 – THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC INC TMO.N SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.17/SHR; 27/04/2018 – THERMO FISHER & LEICA COLLABORATE TO DEVELOP INTEGRATED; 18/05/2018 – BARD1 LIFE SCIENCES LTD – ENTERED INTO AN ASSAY DEVELOPMENT AGREEMENT WITH THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC; 16/03/2018 – Thermo Fisher Statement on IntegenX Purchase Doesn’t Include Deal Price; 25/04/2018 – Parent Co Will Be Renamed Thermo Companies, Inc., and Its Stk Will Continue to Trade Publicly

S Muoio & Company increased its stake in Usg Corp (USG) by 157.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. S Muoio & Company bought 30,000 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 49,000 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.12 million, up from 19,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. S Muoio & Company who had been investing in Usg Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. It closed at $43.48 lastly. It is down 0.00% since August 16, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical USG News: 10/04/2018 – USG CORP SAYS KNAUF KG’S PROPOSAL IS “WHOLLY INADEQUATE, OPPORTUNISTIC AND DOES NOT REFLECT INTRINSIC VALUE OF COMPANY”; 08/03/2018 – USG CORP SEES NO U.S. FEDERAL CASH TAXES’18-’20 ON NOLS,CREDITS; 26/03/2018 – Buffett-backed USG rejects buyout offer from Germany’s Knauf; 26/03/2018 – BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY SAYS KNAUF MADE $42/SHR PROPOSAL FOR USG; 12/04/2018 – BERKSHIRE SAYS IT WILL VOTE AGAINST USG BOARD NOMINEES; 01/05/2018 – $USG +4%; 11/05/2018 – USG SAYS AT ITS 2018 ANNUAL MEETING OF STOCKHOLDERS, JOSE ARMARIO, GRETCHEN HAGGERTY & WILLIAM HERNANDEZ WERE NOT DULY RE-ELECTED TO BOARD – SEC FILING; 11/05/2018 – USG HOLDERS OPPOSE BOARD NOMINEES AT ANNUAL MEETING; 10/04/2018 – Knauf Issues Open Letter Urging USG Holders to Vote Against All Four USG Director Nominees; 16/04/2018 – GEBR. KNAUF KG SAYS ON APRIL 16, DELIVERED LETTER TO BOARD OF USG CORP – SEC FILING

More notable recent USG Corporation (NYSE:USG) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Knauf Completes Acquisition of USG Corporation – Business Wire” on April 24, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “David Herro Comments on USG – Yahoo Finance” published on July 15, 2019, Gurufocus.com published: “Bank of America Was Warren Buffett’s Favorite Stock Last Quarter – GuruFocus.com” on August 15, 2019. More interesting news about USG Corporation (NYSE:USG) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Q2 13F Roundup: How Buffett, Einhorn, Ackman And Others Adjusted Their Portfolios (NYSE:BABA)(NASDAQ:AMZN)(NYSE:BRK) – Benzinga” published on August 15, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “ESCO Announces Third Quarter Fiscal 2019 Results NYSE:ESE – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: August 08, 2019.

S Muoio & Company, which manages about $129.83 million and $109.13M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Tribune Media Company by 413,500 shares to 121,000 shares, valued at $5.58M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Lafleur & Godfrey Llc, which manages about $396.47 million and $387.37 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ecolab Inc Com (NYSE:ECL) by 17,830 shares to 97,334 shares, valued at $17.18M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Stryker Corp (NYSE:SYK) by 6,970 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 79,504 shares, and cut its stake in Copart Inc Com (NASDAQ:CPRT).

