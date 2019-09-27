Lafleur & Godfrey Increases Stake in Raytheon Co (RTN); Texas Instrs (TXN) Shareholder Sigma Planning Raised Holding

Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in Texas Instrs Inc (TXN) by 19.6% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sigma Planning Corp bought 4,489 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.50% . The institutional investor held 27,395 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.14M, up from 22,906 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sigma Planning Corp who had been investing in Texas Instrs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $120.22 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.52% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $128.77. About 2.43M shares traded. Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) has risen 12.71% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.71% the S&P500. Some Historical TXN News: 22/05/2018 – Texas Instruments launches “STEM Squad” to keep students’ math and science skills sharp over the summer; 30/04/2018 – Texas Instruments Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 01/05/2018 – Fitch Rates Texas Instruments’ $1.3B Senior Notes Offering ‘A+’; 26/04/2018 – TEXAS INSTRUMENTS INC TXN.O SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.62/SHR; 24/04/2018 – Texas Instruments Sees 2Q EPS $1.19-EPS $1.39; 20/04/2018 – Wall St Week Ahead-Trade tensions set for brighter U.S. corporate spotlight; 19/04/2018 – Boston Semi Equipment Recognized for Excellence by Texas Instruments; 17/05/2018 – TI COO Brian Crutcher to speak at Bernstein investor conference; 03/05/2018 – Tl COO Brian Crutcher to speak at J.P. Morgan investor conference; 24/04/2018 – Texas Instruments 2Q Guidance Higher Than Analyst Expectations (Video)

Lafleur & Godfrey Llc increased its stake in Raytheon Co (RTN) by 4.12% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lafleur & Godfrey Llc bought 3,455 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.37% . The institutional investor held 87,356 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $15.19M, up from 83,901 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lafleur & Godfrey Llc who had been investing in Raytheon Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $54.94B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.32% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $197.29. About 288,711 shares traded. Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) has declined 5.76% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.76% the S&P500. Some Historical RTN News: 26/04/2018 – RAYTHEON CO RTN.N – INCREASED FULL-YEAR 2018 GUIDANCE FOR SALES AND EPS; 08/03/2018 – Raytheon and Palantir to Share $876M Army Contract for Distributed Common Ground System-Army Capability Drop 1; 28/05/2018 – Raytheon and Australia’s Defence Science and Technology ink electronic warfare agreement; 27/03/2018 – European missiles group MBDA wins 400 mln stg UK deal; 29/05/2018 – Mercury Systems Receives Four-Star Supplier Excellence Award from Raytheon; 28/03/2018 – U.S. weapons maker Raytheon eyes deal with Poland on more Patriot systems; 21/03/2018 – Raytheon Board Approves 8.8% Annual Dividend Increase — MarketWatch; 16/05/2018 – Sparton and Raytheon Team on Next Generation Mine Neutralization System; 23/04/2018 – Raytheon, Virsec establish alliance to protect government and critical infrastructure from advanced cyberattacks; 19/04/2018 – Developmental testing completed on Small Diameter Bomb Il

Sigma Planning Corp, which manages about $1.94 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 3,937 shares to 78,401 shares, valued at $8.77 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (IDV) by 19,818 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 48,733 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Inc (IEMG).

