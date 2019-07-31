Lafleur & Godfrey Boosted Its Stake in Raytheon Company (RTN) by $301,210 as Stock Value Declined; Tb Alternative Assets LTD Stake in Amazon.Com Amzn Us (AMZN) Cut as Market Valuation Rose

Tb Alternative Assets Ltd decreased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc Amzn Us (AMZN) by 50% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tb Alternative Assets Ltd sold 1,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% with the market. The institutional investor held 1,600 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.85M, down from 3,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tb Alternative Assets Ltd who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc Amzn Us for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $935.69B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.37% or $6.93 during the last trading session, reaching $1891.6. About 1.86 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 16.83% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 16/04/2018 – Techmeme: Sources: Amazon Business has shelved its plan to sell and distribute pharmaceutical products after considering it las; 30/05/2018 – Pittsburgh Bus: Sources: Amazon inks deal for new distribution facility in Aleppo Township; 24/04/2018 – Amazon Prime Members Can Now Forego Heavy Lifting; 04/04/2018 – Amazon may make an offer to buy Indian e-commerce giant Flipkart. via @cnbctech; 20/03/2018 – Edmonton Jour: Amazon to limit single, low-priced purchases in effort to cut shipping costs; 31/03/2018 – Audible Congratulates Audible on His Florida Derby Win and Celebrates His Journey to the Kentucky Derby; 03/04/2018 – Amazon’s strength would be in search advertising rather than display; 05/03/2018 – Business Insider: These are the top 5 contenders for Amazon’s HQ2, according to Bank of America; 25/04/2018 – Amazon confirms new Fire TV Cube streaming device that could have Alexa built in; 02/05/2018 – Amazon Pauses Huge Development Plans in Seattle Over Tax Plan

Lafleur & Godfrey Llc increased its stake in Raytheon Company (RTN) by 2.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lafleur & Godfrey Llc bought 1,655 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.02% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 83,901 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.28 million, up from 82,246 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lafleur & Godfrey Llc who had been investing in Raytheon Company for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $51.06B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.45% or $2.7 during the last trading session, reaching $183.32. About 636,930 shares traded. Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) has declined 15.25% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.68% the S&P500. Some Historical RTN News: 25/05/2018 – Raytheon awarded contract to produce Romania’s new Patriot system; 28/03/2018 – RAYTHEON RTN.N SAYS ‘FAIRLY CONFIDENT’ POLAND, U.S. CAN COMPLETE AGREEMENT ON NEXT PHASE OF PATRIOT SYSTEM BY YEAR-END; 16/03/2018 – RAYTHEON WINS $511 MLN U.S. DEFENSE CONTRACT -PENTAGON; 23/03/2018 – Trump should insist on Libya-style denuclearization for N.Korea -Bolton; 01/05/2018 – U.S. Air Force Selects Raytheon’s All Digital Radar Warning Receiver; 03/05/2018 – Raytheon named key partner to develop America’s first, most advanced drone-testing airspace corridor; 08/03/2018 – Raytheon and Palantir to Share $876M Army Contract for Distributed Common Ground System-Army Capability Drop 1; 28/03/2018 – U.S. weapons maker Raytheon eyes deal with Poland on more Patriot systems; 09/03/2018 – CORRECTED-Raytheon, Palantir win $876 million U.S. defense contract -Pentagon; 26/04/2018 – Raytheon 1Q Cont Ops EPS $2.20

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $6.27 EPS, up 9.04% or $0.52 from last year’s $5.75 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $3.10 billion for 75.42 P/E if the $6.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.22 actual EPS reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.11% EPS growth.

More notable recent Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Amazon Prime Dayâ€™s Secret Weapon – Nasdaq” on July 17, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Amazon’s Next Step in Grocery Could Hit Walmart Where It Hurts – Nasdaq” published on July 30, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Big Q2 Earnings On Deck: FB, GOOGL, BA, AMZN & More – Nasdaq” on July 22, 2019. More interesting news about Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Amazon (AMZN) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know – Yahoo Finance” published on July 08, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Weekly Market Preview: Tech Earnings Grabs The Spotlight (FB, TSLA, AMZN, SBUX, GOOGL) – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 21, 2019.

More notable recent Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “National Security Concerns May Obstruct The United Technologies-Raytheon Merger – Seeking Alpha” on July 07, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Defense Secretary narrows recusal from Raytheon decisions – Seeking Alpha” published on July 09, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Raytheon Co (RTN) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Raytheon, DARPA complete key hypersonic weapon design review – Seeking Alpha” published on July 29, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Raytheon (RTN) Reports Next Week: Wall Street Expects Earnings Growth – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 18, 2019.

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 5 sales for $5.84 million activity. Jimenez Frank R sold $752,828 worth of stock. Lawrence Taylor W sold $1.84 million worth of stock.

