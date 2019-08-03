Lafleur & Godfrey Has Upped Its Raytheon Company (RTN) Holding by $301,210; Stock Rose; Zebra Capital Management Lifted Its Tyson Foods Cl A Com S (TSN) Stake

Zebra Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Tyson Foods Inc Cl A Com S (TSN) by 44.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zebra Capital Management Llc bought 6,571 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.28% . The hedge fund held 21,483 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.49M, up from 14,912 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zebra Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Tyson Foods Inc Cl A Com S for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $29.10B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.78% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $79.76. About 2.95 million shares traded or 4.70% up from the average. Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) has risen 35.39% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 35.39% the S&P500. Some Historical TSN News: 15/05/2018 – Tyson to pay $850 million for animal fats and feed business; 23/03/2018 – Investors like Tyson and Cargill could put ‘clean meat’ on grocery shelves within three years; 07/05/2018 – TYSON FOODS 2Q EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL STARTS; 15/05/2018 – TYSON FOODS – TO BUY POULTRY RENDERING AND BLENDING ASSETS OF AMERICAN PROTEINS AND AMPRO PRODUCTS; 07/05/2018 – Tyson Foods Sees FY18 Beef Segment Adjusted Operating Margin Topping 6%; 06/03/2018 – Retailer Carrefour using blockchain to improve checks on food products; 09/05/2018 – Farm Press: Tyson, Cargill and Fosun may buy McDonald’s nugget supplier; 07/05/2018 – Tyson Foods Sees FY18 Chicken Segment Sales Volume Up About 3%-4%; 07/05/2018 – Rising Costs Cut into Tyson Profit; 07/05/2018 – Tyson Foods Sees FY18 Sales $40B-$41B

Lafleur & Godfrey Llc increased its stake in Raytheon Company (RTN) by 2.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lafleur & Godfrey Llc bought 1,655 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.37% . The institutional investor held 83,901 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.28M, up from 82,246 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lafleur & Godfrey Llc who had been investing in Raytheon Company for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $49.93 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $179.27. About 1.24 million shares traded. Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) has declined 5.76% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.76% the S&P500. Some Historical RTN News: 05/03/2018 Eight U.S. Allies watch newest Patriot upgrade in live fire test; 20/03/2018 – High-power microwaves and lasers defeat multiple drones during US Army exercise; 28/03/2018 – RAYTHEON – GOVERNMENT OF POLAND SIGNED DEAL TO PURCHASE CO’S COMBAT PROVEN PATRIOT FROM U.S. ARMY; 23/03/2018 – BOEING, RAYTHEON, LOCKHEED MARTIN ADD TO GAINS AFTER TRUMP SIGNS BUDGET BILL; 16/04/2018 – Media group FCW honors Raytheon executive Dave Wajsgras with top federal Information Technology industry award; 29/05/2018 – Mercury Systems Receives Four-Star Supplier Excellence Award from Raytheon; 26/03/2018 – Protest over, Raytheon to begin work on $600m contract to sustain and modernize U.S. Army strategic software systems; 21/04/2018 – DJ Raytheon Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RTN); 26/04/2018 – Raytheon 1Q Cont Ops EPS $2.20; 19/04/2018 – RAYTHEON CO – AWARDED AN $83 MLN CONTRACT FOR DESIGN, TEST AND DEPLOYMENT OF BARRACUDA MINE NEUTRALIZATION SYSTEM

Investors sentiment increased to 1.46 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.61, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 52 investors sold RTN shares while 303 reduced holdings. 141 funds opened positions while 376 raised stakes. 198.48 million shares or 6.46% less from 212.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cetera Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.09% of its portfolio in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) for 9,841 shares. Fort LP stated it has 0.43% of its portfolio in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Capital Investment Counsel has invested 0.89% in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Employees Retirement Sys Of Texas has 84,200 shares for 0.23% of their portfolio. Pekin Hardy Strauss invested in 0.03% or 1,979 shares. Goelzer Inv Mngmt Inc holds 1,245 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. The Virginia-based Heritage Wealth Advsrs has invested 0% in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Moreover, Texas Yale Capital has 0.14% invested in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Richard Bernstein Limited Liability Com holds 28,656 shares. 31,279 are owned by Nomura. Wendell David Associates Inc owns 3,777 shares. 1,845 were accumulated by Clear Harbor Asset Mgmt Lc. Redwood Invs Ltd Llc has 0.59% invested in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Moreover, Valley National Advisers Inc has 0% invested in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). 37,250 are owned by Skylands Cap Lc.

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 5 sales for $5.84 million activity. The insider Jimenez Frank R sold $752,828. Shares for $1.84 million were sold by Lawrence Taylor W on Wednesday, February 13.

More notable recent Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Defense Secretary narrows recusal from Raytheon decisions – Seeking Alpha” on July 09, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “US Army awards Raytheon $108 million contract for Afghanistan Air Force training – PRNewswire” published on August 01, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Defense Stock Due to Break Out – Yahoo Finance” on July 22, 2019. More interesting news about Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Raytheon on the rise after strong Q2 beat, upsized full-year guidance – Seeking Alpha” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Raytheon, DARPA complete key hypersonic weapon design review – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 29, 2019.

Lafleur & Godfrey Llc, which manages about $396.47M and $387.37M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Church & Dwight Inc Com (NYSE:CHD) by 4,765 shares to 95,922 shares, valued at $6.83M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Danaher Corp Del Com (NYSE:DHR) by 4,510 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 23,590 shares, and cut its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).

More notable recent Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Why Tyson Foods Stock Popped 51.2% in the First Half of 2019 – Motley Fool” on July 09, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Beyond Meat: Let the Dumping Begin – Yahoo Finance” published on July 30, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Should We Be Delighted With Tyson Foods, Inc.’s (NYSE:TSN) ROE Of 15%? – Yahoo Finance” on July 03, 2019. More interesting news about Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “How to Nibble on Beyond Meat Stock – Nasdaq” published on August 02, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Why Pilgrim’s Pride Stock Surged 64% in the First Half of 2019 – Motley Fool” with publication date: July 12, 2019.

Zebra Capital Management Llc, which manages about $438.46M and $188.39M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubr Co Com St (NASDAQ:GT) by 28,245 shares to 23,345 shares, valued at $424,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Borgwarner Inc Com Stk (NYSE:BWA) by 9,602 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7,127 shares, and cut its stake in Allstate Corp Com Stk (NYSE:ALL).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.32, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 48 investors sold TSN shares while 175 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 194 raised stakes. 245.57 million shares or 3.11% less from 253.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Prelude Capital Mngmt owns 899 shares. Jane Street Group Ltd Liability Com owns 93,401 shares. Northcoast Asset Management Lc has invested 0.1% in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN). Columbus Hill Capital Mngmt Ltd Partnership reported 805,602 shares or 5.07% of all its holdings. Exane Derivatives stated it has 0% in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN). Schroder Investment Gp owns 23,013 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Alliancebernstein LP has invested 0.03% in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN). Charles Schwab Management reported 2.00 million shares stake. Citigroup Incorporated reported 0.06% of its portfolio in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN). Dsam Ptnrs (London) Limited has invested 2.41% of its portfolio in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN). Korea Investment holds 142,200 shares. Advisory Alpha Llc, Michigan-based fund reported 5 shares. Central National Bank & Trust accumulated 6,548 shares. Pnc Fincl Ser Inc holds 0.01% in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) or 105,076 shares. 399,423 were reported by Aperio Group Ltd Liability Corp.