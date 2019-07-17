Lafleur & Godfrey Has Decreased 3M Company (MMM) Holding; Shorts at Dave & Busters Entertainment (PLAY) Raised By 1.52%

Dave & Busters Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) had an increase of 1.52% in short interest. PLAY’s SI was 5.53M shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 1.52% from 5.44 million shares previously. With 536,200 avg volume, 10 days are for Dave & Busters Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY)’s short sellers to cover PLAY’s short positions. The SI to Dave & Busters Entertainment Inc’s float is 14.43%. The stock decreased 1.81% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $40.58. About 849,810 shares traded. Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAY) has risen 36.91% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.48% the S&P500. Some Historical PLAY News: 03/04/2018 – Dave & Buster’s Issues Downbeat Guidance — Market Mover; 08/05/2018 – Van Berkom & Associates Buys New 2% Position in Dave & Buster’s; 03/04/2018 – Dave & Busters Sees FY18 Net $95M-Net $110M; 03/04/2018 – DAVE & BUSTER’S ENTERTAINMENT INC – SEES NET INCOME OF $95 MLN TO $110 MLN FOR FISCAL 2018; 21/05/2018 – DAVE & BUSTER’S ENTERTAINMENT INC PLAY.O : MAXIM RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $68 FROM $62; 03/04/2018 – DAVE & BUSTER’S ENTERTAINMENT INC – SEES COMPARABLE STORE SALES DECREASE IN LOW-TO-MID SINGLE DIGITS FOR FISCAL 2018; 03/04/2018 – Dave & Busters 4Q Net $35.6M; 15/05/2018 – TimesSquare Capital Management Exits Dave & Buster’s; 03/04/2018 – Dave & Busters 4Q EPS 85c; 03/04/2018 – DAVE & BUSTER’S ENTERTAINMENT – QTRLY COMPARABLE STORE SALES (13 WEEKS), DECREASED 5.9%

Lafleur & Godfrey Llc decreased 3M Company (MMM) stake by 33.41% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Lafleur & Godfrey Llc sold 4,210 shares as 3M Company (MMM)’s stock declined 16.98%. The Lafleur & Godfrey Llc holds 8,390 shares with $1.74 million value, down from 12,600 last quarter. 3M Company now has $103.88B valuation. The stock increased 2.11% or $3.65 during the last trading session, reaching $176.49. About 3.53 million shares traded or 1.57% up from the average. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 15.38% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.81% the S&P500. Some Historical MMM News: 15/05/2018 – SOROS FUND MANAGEMENT DISSLOVES SHARE STAKE IN 3M – SEC FILING; 27/03/2018 – Australia 3M Interbank Yield at 1.83% by End-1Q18 (Survey); 16/05/2018 – Universal Laser Systems Adds More 3M Materials to Its Database; 09/03/2018 – FDA: 3M Company – Health Care Business- FUTURO (TM) SPORT, QUICK STRAP ANKLE SUPPORT, REF 47736GEN, UPC 0 51131 19692 6; 24/04/2018 – 3M CO – UPDATED ITS 2018 ORGANIC LOCAL-CURRENCY SALES GROWTH GUIDANCE TO BE IN THE RANGE OF 3 TO 4 PERCENT, VERSUS A PRIOR RANGE OF 3 TO 5 PERCENT; 07/03/2018 – GRAPHIC-GE value could slip to lowest among large U.S. industrials; 24/04/2018 – 3M sinks 8%, eyes biggest drop since 2006; 24/04/2018 – CORNING – FOR 2018, OPTICAL COMMUNICATIONS SALES EXPECTED TO INCREASE BY ABOUT 10%, EXCLUDING CONTRIBUTION FROM PENDING ACQUISITION OF A 3M DIVISION; 24/04/2018 – 3M 1Q 2018 CAPEX $304M; 24/04/2018 – 3M CO – DURING THE QUARTER, CO RECORDED AN EXPENSE OF $217 MILLION, OR $0.36 PER SHARE, RELATED TO THE TAX CUTS AND JOBS ACT

Dave & BusterÂ’s Entertainment, Inc. owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families in North America. The company has market cap of $1.48 billion. The Company’s venues offer a menu of Â‘Fun American New GourmetÂ’ entrÃ©es and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events. It has a 13.56 P/E ratio. The firm operates its venues under the Dave & BusterÂ’s name.

Among 3 analysts covering Dave & Busters Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Dave & Busters Entertainment had 9 analyst reports since March 5, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Buy” rating by SunTrust on Tuesday, March 5. The company was maintained on Wednesday, April 3 by BMO Capital Markets. The rating was maintained by Wells Fargo on Wednesday, April 3 with “Outperform”.

Analysts await 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) to report earnings on July, 23. They expect $2.04 earnings per share, down 21.24% or $0.55 from last year’s $2.59 per share. MMM’s profit will be $1.20B for 21.63 P/E if the $2.04 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.23 actual earnings per share reported by 3M Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.52% negative EPS growth.

Among 6 analysts covering 3M (NYSE:MMM), 0 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. 3M had 11 analyst reports since March 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley maintained 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) rating on Friday, May 24. Morgan Stanley has “Equal-Weight” rating and $17200 target. Deutsche Bank maintained 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) rating on Friday, April 26. Deutsche Bank has “Hold” rating and $18300 target. UBS maintained 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) rating on Friday, July 12. UBS has “Neutral” rating and $18200 target. Deutsche Bank maintained 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) on Monday, March 25 with “Hold” rating. The stock has “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Friday, March 22. The stock of 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) earned “Neutral” rating by Bank of America on Thursday, June 27. The company was downgraded on Tuesday, July 9 by RBC Capital Markets. The firm has “Underweight” rating given on Wednesday, April 3 by Barclays Capital.

