Lafleur & Godfrey Position in Copart Com (CPRT) Has Decreased by $2.46 Million as Stock Price Rose; Shareholder Strategy Asset Managers Has Raised Mcdonalds (MCD) Position

Lafleur & Godfrey Llc decreased its stake in Copart Inc Com (CPRT) by 23.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lafleur & Godfrey Llc sold 41,060 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.45% . The institutional investor held 133,379 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.08 million, down from 174,439 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lafleur & Godfrey Llc who had been investing in Copart Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.88 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.36% or $2.56 during the last trading session, reaching $73.68. About 872,510 shares traded. Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) has risen 37.93% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.93% the S&P500. Some Historical CPRT News: 09/03/2018 – COPART – ACQUIRED AUTOVAHINKOKESKUS OY, A SALVAGE AUTO AUCTION COMPANY BASED IN FINLAND DOING BUSINESS AS AVK; 23/05/2018 – Copart 3Q EPS 52c; 17/05/2018 – Copart Fulfills New Owner Promise to Clear Hazardous Tires; 24/04/2018 – Copart Announces Expansion of Location Near Minneapolis, Minnesota; 17/05/2018 – COPART SAYS IT CAN NOW EXPAND OPERATIONS IN BEXAR COUNTY; 09/03/2018 – COPART BUYS NORDIC SALVAGE AUTO AUCTION CO; 23/05/2018 – COPART 3Q REV. $478.2M, EST. $438.0M; 30/03/2018 – Copart Site Visit Scheduled By Wedbush for Apr. 4; 23/05/2018 – COPART INC CPRT.O – QTRLY NON-GAAP DILUTED NET INCOME PER COMMON SHARE $0.52; 09/03/2018 Copart Acquires Nordic Salvage Auto Auction Company

Strategy Asset Managers Llc increased its stake in Mcdonalds Corp (MCD) by 460.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Strategy Asset Managers Llc bought 12,117 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.52% . The institutional investor held 14,746 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.80M, up from 2,629 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Strategy Asset Managers Llc who had been investing in Mcdonalds Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $163.02 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.20% or $4.83 during the last trading session, reaching $214.66. About 3.45M shares traded or 16.38% up from the average. McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) has risen 32.83% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.83% the S&P500. Some Historical MCD News: 23/03/2018 – MEDIA-Britain’s retailers will see more corporate failures, warns UK McDonald’s boss- Sky News; 30/04/2018 – MCDONALD’S SEES FULL YR TAX RATE 25%-27%; 21/03/2018 – McDonald’s wants to cut greenhouse gas emissions related to its restaurants and offices by 36%; 01/05/2018 – Blink Charging Co. & 16 Bay Area McDonald’s Upgrade 41 Charging Stations; 29/05/2018 – Ex-McDonald’s CEO: Starbucks’ store closures for bias training shouldn’t have needed to happen in the first place; 22/05/2018 – McDonald’s is facing pressure to ban plastic drinking straws; 30/04/2018 – MCDONALD’S SEES FULL YR G&A DECREASING BY ABOUT 1%; 20/03/2018 – McDonald’s Becomes the First Restaurant Company to Set Approved Science Based Target to Reduce Greenhouse Gas Emissions; 08/03/2018 – DataSource Announces Neil Golden, Former Chief Marketing Officer for McDonald’s USA, as New Board Member; 30/04/2018 – MCDONALD’S ACCLERATING REMODELS AFTER U.S. TAX REFORM

Analysts await Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) to report earnings on September, 18. They expect $0.56 EPS, up 33.33% or $0.14 from last year’s $0.42 per share. CPRT’s profit will be $128.30 million for 32.89 P/E if the $0.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.66 actual EPS reported by Copart, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -15.15% negative EPS growth.

Lafleur & Godfrey Llc, which manages about $396.47M and $387.37M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nutanix Inc by 23,005 shares to 212,195 shares, valued at $8.01 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Thermo Fisher Scientif Com (NYSE:TMO) by 5,195 shares in the quarter, for a total of 41,797 shares, and has risen its stake in Novartis Ag (NYSE:NVS).

Strategy Asset Managers Llc, which manages about $565.53 million and $444.73 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Abbott Labs (NYSE:ABT) by 42,597 shares to 740 shares, valued at $59,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Motorola Solutions Inc (NYSE:MSI) by 3,453 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 18,061 shares, and cut its stake in Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU).

