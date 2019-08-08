Lafleur & Godfrey Lowered Microsoft (MSFT) Position; Sanfilippo John B & Son (JBSS)’s Sentiment Is 1.3

Sanfilippo John B & Son Inc (JBSS) investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.25, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. The ratio improved, as 61 investment managers increased or opened new equity positions, while 47 sold and trimmed holdings in Sanfilippo John B & Son Inc. The investment managers in our database now have: 7.88 million shares, down from 8.18 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment managers holding Sanfilippo John B & Son Inc in top ten equity positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 10 Reduced: 37 Increased: 39 New Position: 22.

Lafleur & Godfrey Llc decreased Microsoft Corp (MSFT) stake by 7.49% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, processes and distributes tree nuts and peanuts in the United States. The company has market cap of $908.83 million. It offers raw and processed nuts, including almonds, pecans, peanuts, black walnuts, English walnuts, cashews, macadamia nuts, pistachios, pine nuts, Brazil nuts, and filberts in various styles and seasonings. It has a 27.23 P/E ratio. The firm also offers peanut butter in various sizes and varieties; food and snack products, such as snack mixes, salad toppings, snacks, snack bites, trail mixes, dried fruit, and chocolate and yogurt coated products; baking ingredients; bulk food products; sunflower kernels, pepitas, almond butter, cashew butter, candy and confections, corn snacks, sesame sticks, and other sesame snack products; and various toppings for ice cream and yogurt.

The stock decreased 1.32% or $1.07 during the last trading session, reaching $79.8. About 97,852 shares traded or 61.20% up from the average. John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (JBSS) has risen 15.10% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.10% the S&P500. Some Historical JBSS News: 12/03/2018 – LCI Industries Announces Retirement of John B. Lowe, Jr. From Bd of Directors; 03/05/2018 – John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. Third Quarter Diluted EPS Increased by 35.9% to a third quarter record of $0.75 per share; 12/04/2018 – GB SCIENCES ANNOUNCES THE APPOINTMENT OF JOHN B. DAVIS AS EXECUTIVE VP AND GENERAL COUNSEL; 03/05/2018 – JOHN B SANFILIPPO 3Q EPS 75C, EST. 70C (2 EST.); 03/05/2018 – JOHN B SANFILIPPO & SON INC JBSS.O – QTRLY SALES VOLUME INCREASED BY 12.5%; 20/04/2018 – DJ John B Sanfilippo & Son Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (JBSS); 03/05/2018 – John B Sanfilippo & Son 3Q EPS 75c; 12/03/2018 LCI Industries Announces Retirement of John B. Lowe, Jr. From Board of Directors; 03/05/2018 – John B Sanfilippo & Son 3Q Net $8.63M; 03/04/2018 – New Research: Key Drivers of Growth for UNITIL, EMCORE, Thermon Group, John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Hyster-Yale Materials Handling

Capital Management Corp Va holds 2.56% of its portfolio in John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. for 129,845 shares. Martin & Co Inc Tn owns 43,838 shares or 0.95% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Dean Capital Management has 0.81% invested in the company for 6,702 shares. The Ohio-based Dean Investment Associates Llc has invested 0.36% in the stock. Teton Advisors Inc., a New York-based fund reported 21,490 shares.

