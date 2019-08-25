Lafleur & Godfrey Lowered Boeing Co (BA) Stake; Sandler Capital Management Boosted Its Danaher (DHR) Position

Sandler Capital Management increased Danaher Corporation (DHR) stake by 359.01% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Sandler Capital Management acquired 185,540 shares as Danaher Corporation (DHR)’s stock rose 6.80%. The Sandler Capital Management holds 237,221 shares with $31.32 million value, up from 51,681 last quarter. Danaher Corporation now has $97.13 billion valuation. The stock decreased 2.98% or $4.16 during the last trading session, reaching $135.4. About 2.02M shares traded. Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) has risen 38.00% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.00% the S&P500. Some Historical DHR News: 19/04/2018 – DANAHER CORP DHR.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $3.62 TO $3.69; 09/03/2018 – Danaher Sees Integrated DNA Deal Closing in Mid-2018; 07/03/2018 – Danaher: Strong Start to 2018 in Core Revenue, Margin; 07/05/2018 – Leica Microsystems Expands EM Sample Prep Coverage through NCI Inc; 23/04/2018 – Orthodontic Supplies Market to Hit 8.9% CAGR to 2023, Led by Align Technology, Inc. (US), 3M Company (US), and Danaher; 01/05/2018 – Beckman Coulter Launches the DxH 900 Hematology Analyzer; 19/04/2018 – Danaher Sees FY Adj EPS $4.38-Adj EPS $4.45; 07/03/2018 – DANAHER NOW SEES 1Q ADJ. EPS ABOVE VIEWS; 06/03/2018 Tektronix to Showcase Industry’s Most Comprehensive 400G PAM4 Test Solutions at OFC 2018; 08/05/2018 – Danaher Announces Quarterly Dividend

Lafleur & Godfrey Llc decreased Boeing Co (BA) stake by 3.79% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Lafleur & Godfrey Llc sold 1,113 shares as Boeing Co (BA)’s stock declined 9.45%. The Lafleur & Godfrey Llc holds 28,242 shares with $10.77 million value, down from 29,355 last quarter. Boeing Co now has $200.33 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.45% or $1.6 during the last trading session, reaching $356.01. About 11.34M shares traded or 157.75% up from the average. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 11/04/2018 – Boeing Announces Global Fleet Care Agreements for Singapore Airlines and Scoot; 08/05/2018 – U.S. TREASURY SAYS AFTER 90-DAY PERIOD U.S. WILL REVOKE AUTHORIZATION FOR EXPORT TO IRAN OF COMMERCIAL PASSENGER AIRCRAFT, PARTS AND SERVICES; 30/03/2018 – Boeing Wins $429.9 Mln U.S. Defense Logistics Agency Contract; 15/05/2018 – The WTO said the EU had failed to remove support for the world’s largest airliner, the A380, and Europe’s newest long-haul plane, the A350, causing losses for Boeing and U.S. aerospace workers; 07/03/2018 – U.S. Air Force says Boeing air tanker delivery likely to be delayed; 22/05/2018 – AIRBUS AIR.PA SAYS WILL ANNOUNCE MEASURES ON TUESDAY TO COMPLY WITH WTO RULING ON AIRCRAFT SUBSIDIES; 12/04/2018 – EMBRAER COMMERCIAL CEO DECLINES COMMENT ON REPORTS EMBRAER CLOSE TO SELLING CONTROL OF COMMERCIAL JET ARM TO BOEING BA.N; 09/05/2018 – Flight delay Boeing and Airbus aircraft sales hit by US decision; 15/03/2018 – Is Boeing Caught in Trade War Crosshairs? (Video); 03/04/2018 – Boeing: Air Lease Order Valued at $936.8M at List Prices

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.02, from 1 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 34 investors sold DHR shares while 411 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 307 raised stakes. 558.16 million shares or 5.65% more from 528.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Among 5 analysts covering Danaher Corp (NYSE:DHR), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 80% are positive. Danaher Corp has $14800 highest and $130 lowest target. $140’s average target is 3.40% above currents $135.4 stock price. Danaher Corp had 7 analyst reports since February 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, February 26 by UBS. The stock has “Buy” rating by Needham on Thursday, February 28. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Monday, March 4 by J.P. Morgan. The stock of Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) earned “Buy” rating by Deutsche Bank on Tuesday, February 26.

Sandler Capital Management decreased Alteryx Inc stake by 3,662 shares to 105,000 valued at $8.81M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Anthem Inc (Prn) stake by 150,000 shares and now owns 100,000 shares. Exponent Inc (NASDAQ:EXPO) was reduced too.

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.41 earnings per share, down 32.68% or $1.17 from last year’s $3.58 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.36B for 36.93 P/E if the $2.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.92 actual earnings per share reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -17.47% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

