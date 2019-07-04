Lafleur & Godfrey Increased Its Thermo Fisher Scientif Com (TMO) Stake by $1.42 Million; Renaissance Group Lifted Nxp Semiconductors Nv (NXPI) Position by $1.29 Million

Renaissance Group Llc increased its stake in Nxp Semiconductors Nv (NXPI) by 9.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Renaissance Group Llc bought 14,606 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.02% with the market. The institutional investor held 171,633 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.17 million, up from 157,027 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Renaissance Group Llc who had been investing in Nxp Semiconductors Nv for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $27.86 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.41% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $97.68. About 1.46 million shares traded. NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI) has declined 9.54% since July 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.97% the S&P500. Some Historical NXPI News: 19/04/2018 – QUALCOMM – CO’S UNIT AGREED IF REQUIRED REGULATORY APPROVALS NOT RECEIVED BY JULY 25, IT WILL PAY TERMINATION FEE TO NXP NO LATER THAN JULY 26, 2018; 02/05/2018 – NXP Semiconductors 1Q Rev $2.269B; 19/03/2018 – GOOGLE PAY ANNOUNCES LAUNCH OF MOBILE TICKETS FOR LAS VEGAS MONORAIL, POWERED BY NXP’S MIFARE TECHNOLOGY; 14/05/2018 – Qualcomm wants to buy NXP for $127.50 a share, or $44 billion; 19/04/2018 – Sources tell CNBC Qualcomm is “very concerned” with the fate of an NXP Semiconductors deal; 14/05/2018 – China Is Said to Restart Review of Qualcomm’s Proposed NXP Deal; 14/05/2018 – CHINA IS SAID TO HAVE RESUMED REVIEW OF QUALCOMM’S NXP DEAL; 25/04/2018 – The semiconductor company also took steps to refile a takeover bid for Dutch semiconductor company NXP Semiconductors; 16/04/2018 – Report on Business: Qualcomm to refile China antitrust application for $44-billion NXP takeover; 19/04/2018 – QUALCOMM EXTENDS NXPI PURCHASE AGREEMENT UNTIL JULY 25

Lafleur & Godfrey Llc increased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientif Com (TMO) by 14.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lafleur & Godfrey Llc bought 5,195 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.33% with the market. The institutional investor held 41,797 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.44M, up from 36,602 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lafleur & Godfrey Llc who had been investing in Thermo Fisher Scientif Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $122.17B market cap company. The stock increased 1.43% or $4.32 during the last trading session, reaching $305.43. About 851,134 shares traded. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) has risen 20.99% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.56% the S&P500. Some Historical TMO News: 05/04/2018 – ORTHO CLINICAL DIAGNOSTICS SAYS ASSAYS WILL INITIALLY BE LAUNCHED IN NORTH AMERICA, EUROPE, AFRICA AND MIDDLE EAST; 25/04/2018 – Thermo Fisher: Currency Translation Increased 1Q Revenue by 4%; 01/05/2018 – S&PGR Upgrades Thermo Fisher Scientific To ‘BBB+’; Otlk Stable; 13/03/2018 – Thermo Fisher Scientific Showcases New Solutions for Accelerating, Innovating and Enhancing Productivity in the Fab and Lab at; 25/04/2018 – Thermo Fisher raises 2018 forecast; 1st quarter profit beats; 09/03/2018 – Skyland Analytics Appoints James C. Mullen, Former Biogen and Patheon CEO, to Advisory Board; 23/04/2018 – THERMO FISHER REPORTS $50M INVESTMENT IN ST. LOUIS, MO, SITE; 25/04/2018 – Thermo Fisher 1Q Organic Revenue Growth 7%; 16/03/2018 – THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC INC SAYS INVESTING $35 MLN IN A STATE-OF THE ART PHARMA SERVICES SUPPLY CHAIN FACILITY IN RHEINFELDEN (BADEN) GERMANY; 16/05/2018 – Testing for all lung cancer mutations at once found cost effective-study

Renaissance Group Llc, which manages about $2.51 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Seven & I Holdings Co Ltd (SVNDY) by 18,850 shares to 647,935 shares, valued at $12.22M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Total System Services Inc (NYSE:TSS) by 23,333 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 336,063 shares, and cut its stake in Lukoil Pjsc.

Lafleur & Godfrey Llc, which manages about $396.47M and $387.37M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK) by 7,389 shares to 170,476 shares, valued at $14.18M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Danaher Corp Del Com (NYSE:DHR) by 4,510 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 23,590 shares, and cut its stake in Stryker Corp (NYSE:SYK).