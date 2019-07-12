Lafleur & Godfrey Position in Merck & Co (MRK) Trimmed as Shares Declined; Oarsman Capital Cut Stake in Arrow Electronics (ARW) by $596,750

Lafleur & Godfrey Llc decreased its stake in Merck & Co Inc (MRK) by 4.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lafleur & Godfrey Llc sold 7,389 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.86% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 170,476 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.18M, down from 177,865 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lafleur & Godfrey Llc who had been investing in Merck & Co Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $204.56 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.86% or $1.51 during the last trading session, reaching $79.49. About 1.04 million shares traded. Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) has risen 29.94% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.51% the S&P500. Some Historical MRK News: 23/05/2018 – Three Ebola patients escape quarantine in Congo, two later die – MSF; 19/04/2018 – P&G: Acquisition of Merck KGaA’s Consumer Health Business Replaces PGT Healthcare JV P&G Had With Teva, Which Will Be Terminated July 1, 2018 Pending Approvals; 25/04/2018 – EC OKS BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB’S OPDIVO (NIVOLUMAB) FOUR-WEEK DOSI; 07/03/2018 – MERCK KGAA MRCG.DE SAYS ANNOUNCES POSITIVE PHASE llB RESULTS FOR EVOBRUTINIB IN RELAPSING MULTIPLE SCLEROSIS; 07/03/2018 – EISAI, MERCK & CO. TO JOINTLY DEVELOP & COMMERCIALIZE LENVIMA; 16/04/2018 – Easton Pharmaceuticals Announces BAYER Agreement Update; 03/05/2018 – Biotech unicorn Moderna raises another $125 million in expanded Merck partnership; 23/03/2018 – Anticancer Agent LENVIMA® (lenvatinib mesylate) Approved for Additional lndication of Unresectable Hepatocellular Carcinoma (HCC) in Japan, First Approval Worldwide for LENVIMA for HCC; 06/03/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB – FDA APPROVES OPDIVO LABEL UPDATE OFFERING FLEXIBLE FLAT-DOSING OPTIONS EVERY TWO WEEKS (240 MG) OR EVERY FOUR WEEKS (480 MG); 13/04/2018 – BMY: OPDIVO SHOWED STAT SIG BENEFIT VERSUS DOCETAXEL

Oarsman Capital Inc decreased its stake in Arrow Electronics (ARW) by 49.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oarsman Capital Inc analyzed 7,750 shares as the company's stock declined 15.36% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 7,757 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $598,000, down from 15,507 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc who had been investing in Arrow Electronics for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $5.59 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.46% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $67.61. About 11,737 shares traded. Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) has declined 8.99% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.42% the S&P500.

Lafleur & Godfrey Llc, which manages about $396.47M and $387.37M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lockhead Martin Corp (NYSE:LMT) by 2,140 shares to 6,275 shares, valued at $1.88M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nutanix Inc by 23,005 shares in the quarter, for a total of 212,195 shares, and has risen its stake in Zimmer Biomet Hldgs Inc (ZMH).

Analysts await Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) to report earnings on July, 26. They expect $1.15 EPS, up 8.49% or $0.09 from last year’s $1.06 per share. MRK’s profit will be $2.96B for 17.28 P/E if the $1.15 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.22 actual EPS reported by Merck & Co., Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.74% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $2.00 earnings per share, down 9.09% or $0.20 from last year’s $2.2 per share. ARW’s profit will be $165.48 million for 8.45 P/E if the $2.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.84 actual earnings per share reported by Arrow Electronics, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.70% EPS growth.

Oarsman Capital Inc, which manages about $244.14M and $210.52 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schlumberger Ltd. (NYSE:SLB) by 10,530 shares to 20,780 shares, valued at $905,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Proshares S&P 500 Index Invers by 19,310 shares in the quarter, for a total of 99,149 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr Portfolio Small Cap Etf (TWOK).